The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Norbu Lancaster: Best New Restaurant in the CityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
WGAL
15th annual Gifts That Give Hope Fair to be held in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — One holiday event in the Susquehanna Valley features gifts that don't require wrapping. The Gifts That Give Hope Fair is planned for this weekend in Lancaster County. There are dozens of vendors. "We kind of had the mentality 'go big or go home,'" organizer Jenn Knepper...
WGAL
Steelton-Highspire community honoring state champions
STEELTON, Pa. — The Steelton-Highspire community proudly honored their state-champion football program on Thursday night. No one could contain the excitement of the winning Steelton-Highspire football team as they made their way back home. Head coach Andrew Erby says it was one of the best games they've played. "When...
WGAL
Steelton-Highspire wins state football championship
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Steelton-Highspire football team has won the 1A state championship. The Steamrollers beat Union Area High School, 22-8, on Thursday afternoon. It's their second 1A title in three years, and their fourth overall. "Hats off to them, but we were able to find a way towards...
WGAL
Toys for Tots in need of more toys
Right now, thousands of Susquehanna families are counting on Toys for Tots to help bring Christmas joy to their children. The program in Lancaster County is short on toys, potentially leaving many children disappointed. But it does not have to be that way. “Things from stuffed animals, things from Lego...
WGAL
Skating rink opens at Park City Center mall in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The outdoor ice skating rink at Park City Center opens Friday afternoon in Lancaster County. Video above: WGAL reporter Kate Merriman laces up her skates and takes to the ice. The rink will open with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. The first public skating session...
WGAL
Hoops for Hunger raises money for those in need
On a Friday night, who doesn't love to watch a good basketball game?. Well, Friday night in Dauphin County. One school district came together to shoot some hoops. All for a good cause. "You can't spell community without unity, so I thought let’s bring everyone together and let’s hope for...
WGAL
York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
WGAL
Water Street Mission in Lancaster adds new feature to facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission in Lancaster has added a new feature to its facility, a recreation center, one that hopes to stir up conversation this holiday season and beyond. It's been years in the making but even before construction began, the idea had already existed in...
WGAL
2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities
2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
WGAL
Harrisburg woman has made it her mission to get thousands of new coats to children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Friday is the final day of our 28th annual Coats for Kids telethon, which is raising money to buy new coats for children who need them. Go here to make a donation. The money you donate goes to the Salvation Army closest to where you live.
WGAL
Many Susquehanna Valley children still need coats
It's our 28th annual Salvation Army Coats for Kids telethon. We're helping to get new coats for children in need. The Salvation Army has already given out thousands of coats but many more children need them. "The demand is definitely there. We know that prices have skyrocketed, and we know...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State troopers to be remembered at DUI victims' memorial
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers killed in the line of duty will be among those remembered Thursday night at a DUI victims' memorial in Harrisburg. More than 2,300 names are already memorialized at the DUI Victim Memorial Garden. Thursday night, 50 new names will be added. During...
WGAL
Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
WGAL
Lebanon County high schooler leads effort to collect gifts for elementary students
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A toy drive in Lebanon County is a little different than others this time of year. The Northern Lebanon School District wants to give a gift to every elementary student in the district, and a high schooler is a driving force behind the giveaway. Sophomore...
WGAL
Salvation Army in Lebanon donating to 'Coats for Kids Telethon'
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — WGAL continues our 28th annual Salvation Army Coats for Kids Telethon. Because of you, thousands of children will have warm coats for this winter. Organizations and volunteers across the Susquehanna Valley are packing thousands of boxes full of items to benefit children. News 8's Kate...
WGAL
Fatal motorcycle crash in Manheim
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal crash in Manheim, Lancaster County, on Friday. The crash happened around 3:46 p.m. at Cider Press Road and Lebanon Road. Police said there were two vehicles involved and the coroner was called to the scene.
WGAL
Crash shuts down Pennsylvania Turnpike at Tuscarora Tunnel in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin County. Video above: Person gets out of car in tunnel to see what's going on. The turnpike is shut down in both directions at the Tuscarora Tunnel. The tunnel, which is just...
WGAL
Lower Paxton Township Lioness Lions Club donates 18 coats to Harrisburg Salvation Army
Donations and new coats are coming in during our 28th annual Coats for Kids Telethon. The Lower Paxton Township Lioness Lions Club delivered 18 coats to the Harrisburg Salvation Army. The coats will be given to kids who need them. Go here to make a donation. Be sure to tune...
WGAL
Homicide trial starts for Lancaster County woman accused of killing husband
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The trial for a woman accused of killing her husband starts on Wednesday in Lancaster County. Police say Danielle Bewley shot and killed her husband, Mitchell Bewley, 27, in February of 2021. They say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the PNC bank...
WGAL
Sinkhole shuts down street in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — A sinkhole has shut down a street in Lititz, Lancaster County. The sinkhole was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday at Raspberry Lane and Orange Street, according to Lititz Borough police. The sinkhole is causing a temporary road closure on Raspberry Lane. Orange Street remains open. No...
