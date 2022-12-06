ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAL

Steelton-Highspire community honoring state champions

STEELTON, Pa. — The Steelton-Highspire community proudly honored their state-champion football program on Thursday night. No one could contain the excitement of the winning Steelton-Highspire football team as they made their way back home. Head coach Andrew Erby says it was one of the best games they've played. "When...
STEELTON, PA
WGAL

Steelton-Highspire wins state football championship

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Steelton-Highspire football team has won the 1A state championship. The Steamrollers beat Union Area High School, 22-8, on Thursday afternoon. It's their second 1A title in three years, and their fourth overall. "Hats off to them, but we were able to find a way towards...
STEELTON, PA
WGAL

Toys for Tots in need of more toys

Right now, thousands of Susquehanna families are counting on Toys for Tots to help bring Christmas joy to their children. The program in Lancaster County is short on toys, potentially leaving many children disappointed. But it does not have to be that way. “Things from stuffed animals, things from Lego...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Hoops for Hunger raises money for those in need

On a Friday night, who doesn't love to watch a good basketball game?. Well, Friday night in Dauphin County. One school district came together to shoot some hoops. All for a good cause. "You can't spell community without unity, so I thought let’s bring everyone together and let’s hope for...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Water Street Mission in Lancaster adds new feature to facility

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission in Lancaster has added a new feature to its facility, a recreation center, one that hopes to stir up conversation this holiday season and beyond. It's been years in the making but even before construction began, the idea had already existed in...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities

2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Many Susquehanna Valley children still need coats

It's our 28th annual Salvation Army Coats for Kids telethon. We're helping to get new coats for children in need. The Salvation Army has already given out thousands of coats but many more children need them. "The demand is definitely there. We know that prices have skyrocketed, and we know...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State troopers to be remembered at DUI victims' memorial

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers killed in the line of duty will be among those remembered Thursday night at a DUI victims' memorial in Harrisburg. More than 2,300 names are already memorialized at the DUI Victim Memorial Garden. Thursday night, 50 new names will be added. During...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Salvation Army in Lebanon donating to 'Coats for Kids Telethon'

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — WGAL continues our 28th annual Salvation Army Coats for Kids Telethon. Because of you, thousands of children will have warm coats for this winter. Organizations and volunteers across the Susquehanna Valley are packing thousands of boxes full of items to benefit children. News 8's Kate...
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Fatal motorcycle crash in Manheim

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal crash in Manheim, Lancaster County, on Friday. The crash happened around 3:46 p.m. at Cider Press Road and Lebanon Road. Police said there were two vehicles involved and the coroner was called to the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Sinkhole shuts down street in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — A sinkhole has shut down a street in Lititz, Lancaster County. The sinkhole was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday at Raspberry Lane and Orange Street, according to Lititz Borough police. The sinkhole is causing a temporary road closure on Raspberry Lane. Orange Street remains open. No...

