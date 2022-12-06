Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of EverythingMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
Related
‘Country Grammar’ rapper Nelly will perform at York Fair
Hip-hop artist Nelly has been announced as one of the artists that will perform at the York State Fair. Nelly is known for hits such as “Hot in Herre,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Lil Bit,” “Dilemma” and “E.I.”, and he has earned three Grammy Awards and twelve nominations over his career.
‘This was meant to be’: Former Middletown stars appreciative of second chance with Steel-High
Bamm Appleby took a moment earlier this week to try to put the past couple of months in perspective. Then the Steel-High senior standout said he figures this was all meant to be.
Steel-High fans show up in force to celebrate after Rollers win PIAA Class A football championship
Steel-High won its second state title in three years Thursday and then the Rollers went back to “Titletown” to celebrate in style. Fans gathered after the game at Steel-High for an impromptu parade. As the teams buses arrived, cheers from fans echoed through the parking lot and fireworks ignited the cloudy sky. Police and the Highspire Fire Department led the parade through the Steelton and Highspire community.
Shay Dyer, Allison Yoder lead West Perry past Greenwood
Shay Dyer had 13 points Friday to lead West Perry past Greenwood, 52-22. Allison Yoder added 10 for West Perry, and Taylor Lupfer had eight. Madelyn Weibley, Julie Loy and Susie Gleason each had six. Bekah Brinser and Sophie Myers each had six points for Greenwood.
Hershey boys hoops cruises past Freire Charter in to open its Tip-Off tourney
Since only three players packing reasonable varsity minutes could be found on his roster, Hershey’s Paul Blackburn wasn’t sure what to expect when his Trojans stepped on the floor Friday night. What he learned is his scrappy club doesn’t mind digging in defensively and they will share the basketball.
Jayla Koser, Emma Cleland, Addie Huber lead Middletown past CD East
Jayla Koser had a double-double and Middletown ran away from CD East 62-37 Friday in its tip-off tournament. Koser finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Emma Cleland led Middletown in scoring with 17, and Addie Huber had 15.
Farm Show milkshakes served at pop-ups in central Pa.; here’s where to find one near you
Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshake lovers lined up at the West Shore Plaza in Lemoyne Friday to sample the sweet treats at the first of several Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association pop-up events. Celebrating the Dairymen’s 70th year selling shakes at the Farm Show, all three flavors were available, including a new...
Kyler Rehm, Anderson French lead Red Land past York Suburban
Kyler Rehm led the way Friday as Red Land down York Suburban 51-40 in the York Suburban Tip-Off. Red Land will face Fleetwood at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the tournament title game. Rehm had 21 points in the win Friday, and Anderson French had 11. Elijah Espinoza added six.
I tried the new orange cream Farm Show milkshake so you don’t have to: Should you?
Orange is the new Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshake flavor for 2023. For the first time ever, the PA Dairymen’s Association is shaking things up with a limited-edition orange cream milkshake in honor of its 70th anniversary selling milkshakes at the annual agricultural extravaganza. The limited-edition shakes will sell alongside...
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions
Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Pa. Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two winners in the weekly New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, and one of them was from the greater Harrisburg area. In a press release, the lottery announced that one of the two $50,000 prizes has been awarded for a ticket sold in Lemoyne, at the Karns located at 1023 State Street.
Julian Christopher, Spencer Griffie lead Carlisle past Mechanicsburg, 59-49
Julian Christopher and Spencer Griffie each hit double-figures Friday to lead Carlisle to a 59-49 boys basketball win over Mechanicsburg. Christopher had 13 and Griffie had 11. Jaydon Smith, Lucas Ream and Jeremiah Snyder each had eight points for the Thundering Herd.
Nolan Gilbert leads four in double-figures as Cumberland Valley down Allentown Allen in tourney
While Cumberland Valley’s basketball-playing squad may have uncorked one of those typical opening-night performances that feature plenty of good as well as some not-so-good, David Vespignani walked out of Hershey High School Friday night pleased that his Eagles were on the winning side of a physical scrap. And thanks...
Replacing a longtime Harrisburg favorite, Mad Moose Tavern scores high in food, service | Mimi’s picks
Mad Moose Tavern completes a downtown Harrisburg restaurant hat trick for proprietor Adam Sturges. Following a five year pattern -- intentional or not -- Sturges opened Sturges Speakeasy in 2012, acquired McGrath Irish Pub in 2017 and just recently, purchased Mad Moose Tavern, aka the Midtown Tavern, from longtime owner and operator Sotirios Ntzanis in October 2022.
New Dunkin’ opens in Dauphin County with express lane
Patrons at a new Dunkin’ in Dauphin County can pick up orders via a first-ever express lane for the chain. Franchise owner BJ Patel said the new Dunkin’ at the former AmeriGas Propane at 6823 Paxton St. in Swatara Township is the first in the nation to open a quick-service lane designed for mobile ordering only. Basically, it allows those who order on Dunkin’s app permission to jump the line.
Meet the Harrisburg Cougars who will play for the 6A title.
It’s been revenge season for Harrisburg’s football team this postseason, with the Cougars defeating the only two teams to hand them losses in 2022 in Manheim Township and State College to advance to the 6A state championship game on Saturday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school...
Susquenita wrestling working to continue and build upon last season’s successes
After sending multiple wrestlers to districts for the first time since the 1980′s in 2021, Susquenita was able to keep the success going, this time going to states in 2022. The year started with two losses at the Perry County Tournament after finishing No. 10 at the Mule Classic.
Larry Onabanwo propels Milton Hershey boys basketball past Shippensburg in high-scoring showdown
In a high-scoring offensive shootout, Milton Hershey outlasted Shippensburg in a 73-64 victory Friday. The Spartans jumped out to a 36-20 halftime lead. Larry Onabanko led all players with 23 points. Teammates Adam Rosa and Jason Burney each reached double figures for the Spartans. Rosa netted 15 points, including 9 points from beyond the arc, while Burney tallied 12 points.
After graduating some top seniors, Newport wrestling is ready to rumble again
After a successful season last year (the Buffaloes went 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the league.), and with Ganon Smith and Nate Rode both graduating, the Newport wrestling team will have holes to fill in its lineup. The year started with the annual Newport Duals where Newport defeated York Tech,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0