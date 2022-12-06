ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

PennLive.com

‘Country Grammar’ rapper Nelly will perform at York Fair

Hip-hop artist Nelly has been announced as one of the artists that will perform at the York State Fair. Nelly is known for hits such as “Hot in Herre,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Lil Bit,” “Dilemma” and “E.I.”, and he has earned three Grammy Awards and twelve nominations over his career.
YORK, PA
Steel-High fans show up in force to celebrate after Rollers win PIAA Class A football championship

Steel-High won its second state title in three years Thursday and then the Rollers went back to “Titletown” to celebrate in style. Fans gathered after the game at Steel-High for an impromptu parade. As the teams buses arrived, cheers from fans echoed through the parking lot and fireworks ignited the cloudy sky. Police and the Highspire Fire Department led the parade through the Steelton and Highspire community.
STEELTON, PA
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions

Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Replacing a longtime Harrisburg favorite, Mad Moose Tavern scores high in food, service | Mimi’s picks

Mad Moose Tavern completes a downtown Harrisburg restaurant hat trick for proprietor Adam Sturges. Following a five year pattern -- intentional or not -- Sturges opened Sturges Speakeasy in 2012, acquired McGrath Irish Pub in 2017 and just recently, purchased Mad Moose Tavern, aka the Midtown Tavern, from longtime owner and operator Sotirios Ntzanis in October 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
New Dunkin’ opens in Dauphin County with express lane

Patrons at a new Dunkin’ in Dauphin County can pick up orders via a first-ever express lane for the chain. Franchise owner BJ Patel said the new Dunkin’ at the former AmeriGas Propane at 6823 Paxton St. in Swatara Township is the first in the nation to open a quick-service lane designed for mobile ordering only. Basically, it allows those who order on Dunkin’s app permission to jump the line.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Larry Onabanwo propels Milton Hershey boys basketball past Shippensburg in high-scoring showdown

In a high-scoring offensive shootout, Milton Hershey outlasted Shippensburg in a 73-64 victory Friday. The Spartans jumped out to a 36-20 halftime lead. Larry Onabanko led all players with 23 points. Teammates Adam Rosa and Jason Burney each reached double figures for the Spartans. Rosa netted 15 points, including 9 points from beyond the arc, while Burney tallied 12 points.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
