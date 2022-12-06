ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

WKRG News 5

RSV on the rise this holiday season, pediatrician warns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gatherings are more frequent now with the holidays underway, and medical professionals are warning parents to take extra precautions to keep their children from contracting RSV. We previously reported that RSV cases are worse this year than years prior.  Pediatricians say the spike came after COVID and they now consider RSV […]
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

Panama City Christmas light extravaganza reaches new heights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every holiday season, there’s a Panama City man who competes with himself to create a light display bigger than the one he made the year before. Scott Fester’s 2022 Christmas Extravaganza at Grace Presbyterian Church is now close to featuring a million lights. New additions include a Christmas graveyard, more […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding a situation that occurred on a school campus. The statement, sent by Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, read as follows:. “Earlier today, we were notified of the presence of a weapon on campus at...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Glenwood residents frustrated by the use of Glenwood community center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years after Hurricane Michael, Glenwood residents are still waiting for services to return to the Glenwood community center.  On Tuesday they met with Panama City officials to discuss their concerns over the use of the building. Officials said the former CRA Director Michael Johnson agreed to a contract with […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast

(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin announces change to Christmas parade route

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin is changing the route for the 2022 Elf on the Shelf Christmas parade on Dec. 10, 2022. The parade will begin at the intersection of Beach Drive and Highway 98, then travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach bans smoking on beaches and in parks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council approved a ban on the smoking of cigarettes and vapes on all city-owned beaches and parks. The new rule is the result of an amendment made to the Florida Clean Air Act last June. “The city of Panama City Beach and the new […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart hospital is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The program will change the lives of patients who have been on the transplant list for years waiting for a kidney. “People wait four, even to seven years for a kidney transplant and in the mean time […]
PENSACOLA, FL
livability.com

LiveOak Fiber Is Expanding Opportunities in Okaloosa County

New broadband service provider aims to help drive the county forward. A new broadband service provider has arrived in the Florida-Georgia area, and it’s positioned to create quite a positive charge in Okaloosa County. Launched in July 2022, LiveOak Fiber is investing $100 million to construct and operate a...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WKRG

The Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 9th – 11th

First up we have more Christmas parades on the way and of course WKRG News 5 will be en route! First up the WKRG News 5 Weather Beast (roar) will be strolling through the Destin Parade Saturday morning at 10am. After that the Weather Beast will be seen trucking along with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner at the Pensacola Christmas Parade at 5:30pm, and if you can’t make the parade in person WKRG News 5 will be airing it live! The Christmas spirit is in full swing on the Gulf Coast and WKRG News 5 is with you every step of the way!
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Gulf Breeze Zoo announces passing of founder Walter “Pat” Quinn

Yesterday, the Gulf Breeze Zoo announced that its founder, Walter “Pat” Quinn, passed away on December 4th. In a statement, Eric Mogensen, CEO of Zoofari Parks, which owns the Gulf Breeze Zoo, described Quinn as a true “man of the people.”. “Pat loved our community and its...
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa School Superintendent recognized by state association

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of District School Superintendents recognized Okaloosa County’s Marcus Chambers in their recent spotlight. Received Nov. 11, 2022, FADSS highlighted Chambers for his dedication to education in the state and a number of OCSD programs. “To me, there’s nothing more important than investing in our children. The future depends […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Panama City police looking for missing person

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

