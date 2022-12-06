Read full article on original website
$5k hidden in ‘Golden Tickets’ at Crestview Christmas Parade
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event. “We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve […]
Pensacola Fire Dept. responds to house fire, reminds public of fire risks
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a fire occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, the Pensacola Fire Department has placed its first red bulb on the city’s “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. According to PFD, the fire occurred on the 200 block of East Bobe Street at approximately 10:55 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters responded to the […]
Holiday-themed haunted houses coming to Okaloosa County this month
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Who says the spooky season ends with Halloween? The Wentz brothers, a group of four talented scarers, are hosting a Holiday Haunts attraction at the Santa Rosa Mall this Dec. Event Details: The Holiday Haunts will feature two different haunted houses, Reject’s Revenge and Nutcracker Nightmare. Read more about the […]
RSV on the rise this holiday season, pediatrician warns
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gatherings are more frequent now with the holidays underway, and medical professionals are warning parents to take extra precautions to keep their children from contracting RSV. We previously reported that RSV cases are worse this year than years prior. Pediatricians say the spike came after COVID and they now consider RSV […]
Panama City Christmas light extravaganza reaches new heights
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every holiday season, there’s a Panama City man who competes with himself to create a light display bigger than the one he made the year before. Scott Fester’s 2022 Christmas Extravaganza at Grace Presbyterian Church is now close to featuring a million lights. New additions include a Christmas graveyard, more […]
Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding a situation that occurred on a school campus. The statement, sent by Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, read as follows:. “Earlier today, we were notified of the presence of a weapon on campus at...
Glenwood residents frustrated by the use of Glenwood community center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years after Hurricane Michael, Glenwood residents are still waiting for services to return to the Glenwood community center. On Tuesday they met with Panama City officials to discuss their concerns over the use of the building. Officials said the former CRA Director Michael Johnson agreed to a contract with […]
Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast
(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
Destin announces change to Christmas parade route
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin is changing the route for the 2022 Elf on the Shelf Christmas parade on Dec. 10, 2022. The parade will begin at the intersection of Beach Drive and Highway 98, then travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on […]
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Pensacola Named EntreCon Employer of the Year
December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // PENSACOLA, Fla. - Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Pensacola recently was named the 2022 EntreCon® Employer of the Year. The celebration was part of the Studer Community Institute’s annual EntreCon Awards held at The Rex Theater in Pensacola in November. The...
Panama City Beach bans smoking on beaches and in parks
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council approved a ban on the smoking of cigarettes and vapes on all city-owned beaches and parks. The new rule is the result of an amendment made to the Florida Clean Air Act last June. “The city of Panama City Beach and the new […]
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart hospital is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The program will change the lives of patients who have been on the transplant list for years waiting for a kidney. “People wait four, even to seven years for a kidney transplant and in the mean time […]
LiveOak Fiber Is Expanding Opportunities in Okaloosa County
New broadband service provider aims to help drive the county forward. A new broadband service provider has arrived in the Florida-Georgia area, and it’s positioned to create quite a positive charge in Okaloosa County. Launched in July 2022, LiveOak Fiber is investing $100 million to construct and operate a...
Student allegedly brought a weapon on elementary school campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Everbridge Alert was sent out from Bay District Schools to parent and guardians whose students attend Cedar Grove Elementary after a student was found with a weapon. The Everbridge Alert said “This is Bay District Schools with an important safety update for parents and guardians of students who attend […]
The Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 9th – 11th
First up we have more Christmas parades on the way and of course WKRG News 5 will be en route! First up the WKRG News 5 Weather Beast (roar) will be strolling through the Destin Parade Saturday morning at 10am. After that the Weather Beast will be seen trucking along with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner at the Pensacola Christmas Parade at 5:30pm, and if you can’t make the parade in person WKRG News 5 will be airing it live! The Christmas spirit is in full swing on the Gulf Coast and WKRG News 5 is with you every step of the way!
Gulf Breeze Zoo announces passing of founder Walter “Pat” Quinn
Yesterday, the Gulf Breeze Zoo announced that its founder, Walter “Pat” Quinn, passed away on December 4th. In a statement, Eric Mogensen, CEO of Zoofari Parks, which owns the Gulf Breeze Zoo, described Quinn as a true “man of the people.”. “Pat loved our community and its...
Okaloosa School Superintendent recognized by state association
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of District School Superintendents recognized Okaloosa County’s Marcus Chambers in their recent spotlight. Received Nov. 11, 2022, FADSS highlighted Chambers for his dedication to education in the state and a number of OCSD programs. “To me, there’s nothing more important than investing in our children. The future depends […]
Panama City police looking for missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
