2022 Kimberling City Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the communities of Stone County came together for the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Spectators were able to view the parade, which began at the Kimberling City Library and traveled down Kimberling Blvd., Marina Way and ending at the Nautical Circle. Following the parade attendees were invited down to the Port of Kimberling to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, photos with Santa Claus, and the lighting of the 2022 Kimberling City Christmas Tree.
SIX hosting annual Christmas area appreciation, food drive
In honor of the season of giving, SIX is hosting their 2022 Area Appreciation and Food Drive this month at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. Now through Friday, Dec, 30, local residents can see SIX for the admission price of only $6, plus applicable taxes and fees, with a donation of two non-perishable food items. All items collected during the food drive will benefit Christian Associates.
Grand Jubilee, Comedy Jamboree hosting Christmas area appreciation
Grand Country Music Hall is offering the gift of area appreciation for two of their productions this month. Now through Saturday, Dec. 17, locals can take advantage of $10 tickets for both Grand Jubilee and Comedy Jamboree. Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Green, Douglas,...
Branson Chorale hosting free Christmas concert Sunday
The Branson Chorale will be hosting their annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Christmas with the Chorale” will take place at Victor Baptist Church, 1115 Victor Church Rd. in Branson, with a pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. The main concert will begin around 7 p.m. with a theme of “What Child Is This?”
Community welcomes ice skating rink back to Branson
The Holidays on Ice was welcomed back to Branson by the community on Thursday, Dec. 1, as they hosted the official grand opening of their third season at The Track Family Fun Parks. Located next to The Branson Ferris Wheel, the 7,200 square-foot ice rink is the same size of...
Children shop with a hero in Stone County
Children in Stone County had the chance to shop with an area hero and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on Thursday, Dec. 1. Unite Table Rock Lake hosted their 3rd Annual Shop with a Hero event at Wal-Mart in Branson West. The event served Stone County children as they got to walk around the store and shop for toys with police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and Army soldiers.
Blue Christmas service to be held in Kimberling City
A church in Kimberling City will host a special Christmas service a few days before Christmas Day. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, located at 3 Northwoods Drive in Kimberling City, will be hosting their annual Blue Christmas Service on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. The tradition of the Blue...
Christmas decorations vandalized in downtown Hollister
Someone’s getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking this year. During the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, Christmas decorations in downtown Hollister were vandalized. According to Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the actions taken against the decorations...
Christmas concert to benefit the Veterans Memorial Garden
The Veterans Memorial Garden is partnering with the Pointe Royale Country Club to bring a Christmas concert and dinner event. A Christmas Classic Evening will take place at the Pointe Royale Club Grill on Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets for dinner and show are $25 per person. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with cocktail hour, followed by a buffet style dinner at 6 p.m. Entertainment will start at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Veterans Memorial Garden in Branson and the Pointe Royale Employee Benevolent Fund. The Employee Benevolent Fund is a free will donation fund to help Pointe Royale employees through financial crises, such as medical expenses, expenses when a death in the family occurs and purchasing glasses.
A Christmas Story: Stage play based on classic film joins Shepherd for the holidays
Shepherd of the Hills has taken their holiday spirit to a whole new level with the inclusion of the stage production of A Christmas Story to their line-up of Playhouse Dinner Theatre shows. Based on the 1983 motion picture, A Christmas Story tells the story of 9-year old Ralphie Parker...
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
Winter preparedness event in Springfield Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the official start of winter approaching, officials from Greene County want people to be prepared for any incoming winter weather. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a free event this Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield at the Library Station. Deputy Director Darren White says that while the agency hosts events like this often, it’s the first time they teamed up with the library to put this event on.
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man has been charged in the drive-by shooting that occurred on December 4 on Battlefield Road. Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Fienen has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. On December 4, a...
Branson, Missouri in the 1940’s and 50’s - Part 1: The Hills and Hollers
This is the third in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. It will be divided into two parts. Try not to...
1 man killed, 3 women injured when pickup trucks collide
An area man was killed and three women were seriously injured when two pickup trucks collided Friday night in Howell County. Thirty-two-year-old Aaron Schlegel of Caulfield was pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-year-old Amanda Sanders of Tecumseh and 61-year-old Carolyn Robertson and 64-year-old Carroll Gaddis of West Plains were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Joseph Milton Probasco
Joseph Milton Probasco, 88, of Springfield, MO passed away on November 29, 2022. Jospeh was born on July 14, 1934, in Edgewood, IA, the son of Harley and Gladys (Welch) Probasco. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Art and Jerry. Joseph is survived by his...
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments
Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
Freddie Ray Weatherman
Freddie Ray Weatherman, 93, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. Freddie was born on January 26, 1929 in Walnut Shade, MO, the son of E. L. and Duffie Weatherman. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. Freddie...
Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road. Officers around the noon hour responded to Kearney and Roosevelt. Police say they found the man underneath the semi. Police say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening....
Sharon Lavon (Siman) Barnes
Sharon Lavon (Siman) Barnes, 79, of Springfield, MO passed away December 1, 2022, at her home. Sharon was born on September 15, 1943, in Springfield MO, the daughter of Jack and Helen (Bolin) Siman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Barnes; three sisters Jacqueline McMurray, Dorothy...
