The Veterans Memorial Garden is partnering with the Pointe Royale Country Club to bring a Christmas concert and dinner event. A Christmas Classic Evening will take place at the Pointe Royale Club Grill on Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets for dinner and show are $25 per person. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with cocktail hour, followed by a buffet style dinner at 6 p.m. Entertainment will start at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Veterans Memorial Garden in Branson and the Pointe Royale Employee Benevolent Fund. The Employee Benevolent Fund is a free will donation fund to help Pointe Royale employees through financial crises, such as medical expenses, expenses when a death in the family occurs and purchasing glasses.

BRANSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO