ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Bobby Jones Golf Course opening now set for mid- to late 2023

When the years-long redevelopment plans of the Bobby Jones Golf Course were finally approved by Sarasota City Commission in February, the ambitious goal was to have restoration of the original 18 holes designed by Donald Ross open to play by November of this year. Nature had other plans, and a...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Booker boys basketball wants to get back to glory days

Carl Williams turned and stared at the Booker High gymnasium rafters. "All you have to do is look up," he said. "You see a national championship and state championships. There's tradition here. We want (our players) to understand that, man, they're part of something special. It has to be special."
SARASOTA, FL
sportspromedia.com

Tampa Bay Rays reveal plans for ‘US$1bn’ domed stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays have submitted a proposal to build a new domed ballpark near the site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise’s current Tropicana Field home in St Petersburg, Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the plans put together by the Rays and real estate developer...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.

Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
FLORIDA STATE
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)

Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Some red tide detected near mouth of Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide has been a problem in Sarasota and Manatee counties for several weeks and now, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties might have to deal with the harmful algae, as well. "The worst case would be there's more stuff offshore and it further transports to mouth...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Busy season arrives on Longboat Key

Season is here on Longboat Key. Resorts of all sizes are gearing up for what is easily their busiest time of year. At the Sandpiper Inn, demand for rooms is higher than normal following Hurricane Ian. Guests who originally had plans to stay in Fort Myers or Sanibel Island are...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch IDA urges CDDs to consider upgrades

Inter-District Authority board members in Lakewood Ranch said on Nov. 29 they need to refocus their efforts to keep their communities as viable alternatives to those looking to buy in the many new neighborhoods of the region. That includes spending more money for upgrades when necessary. The topic was discussed...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Daniel Louis Hessel

Daniel Louis Hessel (Dan) age 84 of Longboat Key, FL, and former resident of Roseville and Ham Lake, MN, passed away November 28, 2022 after a nine year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Dan attended high school in Cameron, WI where he was an outstanding three sport athletic and still holds...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida

FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
VENICE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy