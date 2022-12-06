Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Bobby Jones Golf Course opening now set for mid- to late 2023
When the years-long redevelopment plans of the Bobby Jones Golf Course were finally approved by Sarasota City Commission in February, the ambitious goal was to have restoration of the original 18 holes designed by Donald Ross open to play by November of this year. Nature had other plans, and a...
Longboat Observer
Booker boys basketball wants to get back to glory days
Carl Williams turned and stared at the Booker High gymnasium rafters. "All you have to do is look up," he said. "You see a national championship and state championships. There's tradition here. We want (our players) to understand that, man, they're part of something special. It has to be special."
Golf Digest
Pelican Golf Club, host of The Match: Everything you need to know about the course
If, while watching the latest edition of Capital One’s The Match on Saturday, you’re noticing some similarities between the host layout—Pelican Golf Club—and Augusta National, you’re likely not alone. As darkness sets in Belleair, Fla. on Dec. 10, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take...
fox13news.com
Eight-year-old Tampa basketball phenom builds brand on and off the court
TAMPA, Fla. - You will always find Kadesh Rushing on a basketball court practicing the game he loves. And Kadesh's love for the game started early. "When I was in pull-up diapers," Kadesh said. But it was when Kadesh was six years old when he raised some eyebrows by scoring...
Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023. Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. ...
sportspromedia.com
Tampa Bay Rays reveal plans for ‘US$1bn’ domed stadium
The Tampa Bay Rays have submitted a proposal to build a new domed ballpark near the site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise’s current Tropicana Field home in St Petersburg, Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the plans put together by the Rays and real estate developer...
995qyk.com
Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.
Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
Some red tide detected near mouth of Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide has been a problem in Sarasota and Manatee counties for several weeks and now, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties might have to deal with the harmful algae, as well. "The worst case would be there's more stuff offshore and it further transports to mouth...
Longboat Observer
Busy season arrives on Longboat Key
Season is here on Longboat Key. Resorts of all sizes are gearing up for what is easily their busiest time of year. At the Sandpiper Inn, demand for rooms is higher than normal following Hurricane Ian. Guests who originally had plans to stay in Fort Myers or Sanibel Island are...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch IDA urges CDDs to consider upgrades
Inter-District Authority board members in Lakewood Ranch said on Nov. 29 they need to refocus their efforts to keep their communities as viable alternatives to those looking to buy in the many new neighborhoods of the region. That includes spending more money for upgrades when necessary. The topic was discussed...
Breeze Airways to add flights to 2 new Florida locations from MacArthur Airport
The low-cost carrier will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa starting in May and August.
Longboat Observer
Daniel Louis Hessel
Daniel Louis Hessel (Dan) age 84 of Longboat Key, FL, and former resident of Roseville and Ham Lake, MN, passed away November 28, 2022 after a nine year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Dan attended high school in Cameron, WI where he was an outstanding three sport athletic and still holds...
fox35orlando.com
Most fun cities in America: These 2 Florida cities ranked most fun in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new study attempted to find the most fun cities in the United States and two Florida cities ranked high on the list. Though Las Vegas, Nevada, landed the No. 1 pick for entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties and costs, Orlando ranked No. 2 followed by Miami at No. 3.
Mysuncoast.com
Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world. There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.
Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida
FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
Kirstie Alley's Family Give Thanks to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL
The Clements family would like to extend our sympathy and we shine the brightest of light on Kirstie Alley's friends and family during this time of mourning. -CJ/KTDY
Mysuncoast.com
Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
Savor the Season: Clearwater Restaurants Serving Christmas Dinner
Spend more time with your family and less time worrying about cooking this Christmas when...
