West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Winton Road in Finneytown involving a Metro bus

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Report of a crash on Winton Road and West North Bend Road in Finneytown involving a Metro bus, unknown injuries. emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Cunningham Road in Indian Hill

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Cunningham Road in Indian Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
INDIAN HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio man in custody after fleeing deputies in Dearborn County

BRIGHT, Ind. — An Ohio man is back in jail after escaping custody in southeastern Indiana, officials said Wednesday. According to Dearborn County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 6 Deputy Richard Lay located 34-year-old Ryan McIntosh of Harrison, near the intersection of Stateline and Jamison roads in Bright, Indiana. Deputy...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
CLEVES, OH
WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette

DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
DETROIT, MI
huroninsider.com

Police searching for 17-year-old girl

SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Rylee Stookey. Police believe that Stookey left her home on her own free will. They also believe that she is now on the East Coast, possibly in the New Jersey, New York or Connecticut areas. Stookey is 5’8″,...
SANDUSKY, OH
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
WLWT 5

Medical marijuana product voluntarily recalled in Ohio

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program has issued a voluntary recall of one of its products sold to dispensaries. The product impacted is called Tangie Power plant material for vaporization. It was sold by Green Investment Partners. The product was sold as far back as Nov. 29 to dispensaries including...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize

ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bring Me The News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
SAINT PAUL, MN

