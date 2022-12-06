Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
COVID-19 Numbers Keep Zooming Up in Orange County
Orange County’s coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients have been on a steady rise since...
mynewsla.com
Irwindale Maker of Popular Hot Sauce Settles Labor Suit
A former employee of an Irwindale company that produces a well-known hot sauce has settled the lawsuit she filed against the firm on behalf of herself and other current and former workers in which she alleged they were not paid for all hours worked, the plaintiff’s attorney told a judge Friday.
mynewsla.com
Driver Hits Woman And Three Children In North Hollywood
One woman and three children under the age of 8 were struck by a vehicle and injured Friday in North Hollywood, one critically. The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. outside 10900 Oxnard Street, near Vineland Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. All four people were transported...
mynewsla.com
Parks Dept. Says Griffith Park Pony Rides Late in Reporting Four Pony Deaths
The owner of Griffith Park’s longtime pony rides attraction Wednesday defended his handling of the horses after Los Angeles parks officials cited a “lack of transparency” into the deaths of four ponies as the reason the city is not renewing his contract. The Los Angeles Department of...
mynewsla.com
Landslide in Palos Verdes Estates Area Prompts Beach Closure
A landslide near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area Friday prompted a local beach closure. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures were threatened, according to the county fire department. “The...
mynewsla.com
Koretz, O’Farrell Address Protesters, Civility in Farewell LA Council Speeches
In their respective farewell speeches during their final City Council meeting Friday, Paul Koretz and Mitch O’Farrell both made reference to the protesters who have regularly filled the chamber in recent months. O’Farrell, who represents the 13th District, lost his re-election bid to Hugo Soto-Martinez after serving two terms....
mynewsla.com
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Patient
Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center sought the public’s help Thursday to identify a homeless patient at the facility. The woman is between 70 and 80 years old and was brought there by the Los Angeles County Homeless Outreach Team, according to hospital officials. “The woman was found in the...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Bans Gas in New Buildings in `First Step’ Toward Electrification
New buildings in Los Angeles will be required to be all-electric under a policy approved by the City Council Wednesday as part of a movement to reduce carbon emissions in the city. The requirement applies to buildings approved after April 1, and affordable housing projects approved after June 1 of...
mynewsla.com
LA County Officially Experiencing `High’ COVID Activity; Mask Mandate Looms
As expected, Los Angeles County moved Thursday into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, sparking stepped-up warnings of widespread transmission of the virus and moving the area closer to another indoor mask-wearing mandate. The county had been in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Searching For Armed Man Who Stole Two French Bulldogs In Studio City
Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to find two French bulldogs and the man who took them Friday at gunpoint in Studio City. The robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, according to the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot Near Santa Fe Springs Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The...
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since Feb. 2
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the 28th consecutive day, decreasing 4.1 cents to $4.711, its lowest amount since Feb. 2. The average price has dropped 61 times in 64 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in East Los Angeles Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a traffic crash in East Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday near Falling Leaf and Graves Avenues, just west of San Gabriel Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Jiu Qiu, 48, of Rosemead died at...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed Crossing Santa Ana Street ID’d
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Former Church Building in Pomona Area
A fire damaged a building formerly housing a church in the Pomona area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Park in Santa Clarita
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, the...
mynewsla.com
Kevin de León Shows Up at LA City Council Meeting, Leaves After Protests Erupt
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n attended Friday’s council meeting, but his appearance was brief as protesters immediately shouted for him to leave, and he was no longer present after a recess of around 45 minutes. De LeÃ³n had not attended a council meeting since Oct. 11....
mynewsla.com
Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in San Pedro
Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in San Pedro. Paramedics sent to the 100 block of East Swinford Street at 10:22 a.m. transported the injured for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The injuries were described as “mild-to-moderate,” the LAFD reported. The circumstances of...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Explores Creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to “explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation.” The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
mynewsla.com
Dog Rescued From 50-Foot Backyard Sinkhole in Compton
A dog was rescued from a 50-foot sinkhole from the backyard of a home in Compton Wednesday. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to 13709 S. Stanford Ave., near Rosecrans Avenue, around 5 p.m., the department reported. It was unknown if the sinkhole was in the owner’s backyard or...
