Los Angeles, CA

COVID-19 Numbers Keep Zooming Up in Orange County

Orange County’s coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients have been on a steady rise since...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Irwindale Maker of Popular Hot Sauce Settles Labor Suit

A former employee of an Irwindale company that produces a well-known hot sauce has settled the lawsuit she filed against the firm on behalf of herself and other current and former workers in which she alleged they were not paid for all hours worked, the plaintiff’s attorney told a judge Friday.
IRWINDALE, CA
Driver Hits Woman And Three Children In North Hollywood

One woman and three children under the age of 8 were struck by a vehicle and injured Friday in North Hollywood, one critically. The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. outside 10900 Oxnard Street, near Vineland Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. All four people were transported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Landslide in Palos Verdes Estates Area Prompts Beach Closure

A landslide near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area Friday prompted a local beach closure. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures were threatened, according to the county fire department. “The...
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
LAPD Searching For Armed Man Who Stole Two French Bulldogs In Studio City

Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to find two French bulldogs and the man who took them Friday at gunpoint in Studio City. The robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, according to the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Fatally Shot Near Santa Fe Springs Identified

A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The...
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
Woman Killed in East Los Angeles Crash

Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a traffic crash in East Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday near Falling Leaf and Graves Avenues, just west of San Gabriel Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Jiu Qiu, 48, of Rosemead died at...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Killed Crossing Santa Ana Street ID’d

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fire Damages Former Church Building in Pomona Area

A fire damaged a building formerly housing a church in the Pomona area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building...
POMONA, CA
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Park in Santa Clarita

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in San Pedro

Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in San Pedro. Paramedics sent to the 100 block of East Swinford Street at 10:22 a.m. transported the injured for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The injuries were described as “mild-to-moderate,” the LAFD reported. The circumstances of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA City Council Explores Creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to “explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation.” The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dog Rescued From 50-Foot Backyard Sinkhole in Compton

A dog was rescued from a 50-foot sinkhole from the backyard of a home in Compton Wednesday. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to 13709 S. Stanford Ave., near Rosecrans Avenue, around 5 p.m., the department reported. It was unknown if the sinkhole was in the owner’s backyard or...
COMPTON, CA

