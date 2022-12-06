ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dog manages to get stuck in tree in Pennsylvania

He took the phrase “barking up the wrong tree” quite literally. A dog somehow managed to get stuck up a tree in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Dog ‘drives,’ crashes truck in Walmart parking lot: report. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Dormont resident, Anthony Mwape, became quite...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel to perform in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) – Two icons on one night on one stage! Next summer Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be stopping in Pa to perform. The two will be performing at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, June 12. There are also several other out-of-state shows in which the two will be performing […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pethelpful.com

Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home

A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
PITTSBURGH, PA
DogTime

Missing Dog That Disappeared From Philadelphia Wawa Reunited With Parents

A couple of dog parents in Philadelphia were relieved recently when their missing dog returned home after having disappeared for 18 days. The pup had vanished from a local Wawa store while his parents were inside. Gone Without a Trace Matt and Natalie Berk stopped by a Wawa store on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues in […] The post Missing Dog That Disappeared From Philadelphia Wawa Reunited With Parents appeared first on DogTime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead

A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
HARRISBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’

Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? Community outraged over brazen killings

4-YEAR-OLD KAARI THOMPSON was killed in a shooting near Lincoln and Lemington avenues, Dec. 1. Her mother,Temani Lewis, was also shot, and died a few days later. ‘Who would shoot a 4-year-old?’ asks aunt of Kaari Thompson. In talking about the gun violence in Pittsburgh, there are some who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
