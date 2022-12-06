Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
Dog manages to get stuck in tree in Pennsylvania
He took the phrase “barking up the wrong tree” quite literally. A dog somehow managed to get stuck up a tree in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Dog ‘drives,’ crashes truck in Walmart parking lot: report. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Dormont resident, Anthony Mwape, became quite...
Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel to perform in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) – Two icons on one night on one stage! Next summer Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be stopping in Pa to perform. The two will be performing at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, June 12. There are also several other out-of-state shows in which the two will be performing […]
Elizabeth Capaldi's Husband In Custody, Cops In HazMat Suits Search Bucks Home: Reports
The husband of a missing Bucks County woman is in police custody as police continued to search the family's home as of Friday, Dec. 9, developing news reports say.Stephen Capaldi, whose wife Elizabeth Capaldi was last seen at their Sellersville home on Oct. 10, was reportedly taken into custody for…
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
pethelpful.com
Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home
A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
Missing Dog That Disappeared From Philadelphia Wawa Reunited With Parents
A couple of dog parents in Philadelphia were relieved recently when their missing dog returned home after having disappeared for 18 days. The pup had vanished from a local Wawa store while his parents were inside. Gone Without a Trace Matt and Natalie Berk stopped by a Wawa store on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues in […] The post Missing Dog That Disappeared From Philadelphia Wawa Reunited With Parents appeared first on DogTime.
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
Philadelphia must remove box around Christopher Columbus statue: court
PHILADELPHIA — The plywood box enclosing the statue of Christopher Columbus in South Philadelphia’s Marconi Park must be removed by the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Friday. It’s the latest development in the lengthy battle over the statue. It became a flash point and was covered...
Hidden Pa. Frick bathroom camera took 200-plus images of adults, kids | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Fallen Pa. firefighters escorted by police, first-responders: photos
On Thursday afternoon, the bodies of two New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firemen were escorted from the firehouse to the Lehigh County coroner’s office following Wednesday’s fatal Schuylkill County house fire. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, died at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus...
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead
A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
Local teen hopes to find family to adopt her
“I feel like everybody should have a family," Nova said.
Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’
Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
‘Are we in Beirut?’ Philly gas station hires guards with AR-15s
As crime continues to plague Philadelphia, a local gas station owner has taken safety measures into his own hands. After getting robbed multiple times, the man has enlisted the help of heavily-armed guards to patrol the station. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. House impeaches Philly prosecutor over city’s rising crime. 6...
Ruling on Pa. firefighters’ deaths awaits police investigation: coroner
Two Lehigh County firefighters died from the injuries received battling a three-alarm Schuylkill County house fire, but the county coroner said the manner of death is pending the police investigation into the blaze. New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36,...
Pa. police searching for teen girl believed to be in ‘immediate danger’
Pa. police are looking for a teenage girl believed to be in immediate danger. Haley, who also goes by Cameron, 13, went missing around the area of Armstrong Junior Senior High School in Armstrong County. She was last seen walking toward Kibuks Motorcycles around 4 p.m., WPXI reported who has a photo of the teen.
New Pittsburgh Courier
IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? Community outraged over brazen killings
4-YEAR-OLD KAARI THOMPSON was killed in a shooting near Lincoln and Lemington avenues, Dec. 1. Her mother,Temani Lewis, was also shot, and died a few days later. ‘Who would shoot a 4-year-old?’ asks aunt of Kaari Thompson. In talking about the gun violence in Pittsburgh, there are some who...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0