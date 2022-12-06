Read full article on original website
With many pregnant Kentuckians lacking quality care, midwives say they can help
During three of her four pregnancies, Laura Browning drove three hours round-trip past hospitals to get prenatal care from midwives in Lexington, the only place that offered what she needed. She even made the trip while in labor with her first baby, feeling that “the care that I was receiving”...
Flu cases in Kentucky keep rising
Influenza continues to slam Kentucky, with one hospital system saying last week’s flu admissions were greater than Covid-19 admissions and another seeing about equal admissions of both. Last week, among all nine Baptist Health hospitals there were 155 flu admissions and 92 Covid-19 admissions, according to Kit Fullenlove, public...
