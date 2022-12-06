ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
harlanenterprise.net

Flu cases in Kentucky keep rising

Influenza continues to slam Kentucky, with one hospital system saying last week’s flu admissions were greater than Covid-19 admissions and another seeing about equal admissions of both. Last week, among all nine Baptist Health hospitals there were 155 flu admissions and 92 Covid-19 admissions, according to Kit Fullenlove, public...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy