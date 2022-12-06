Read full article on original website
The Nixed Michael Keaton Batman Movie Would Reportedly Have Rekindled Bruce Wayne And Catwoman's Romance
Fans can now add a potential Michael Keaton "Batman" movie to the growing list of would-be films that appear to have been stopped in their tracks at DC Studios. "Wonder Woman 3," "Batgirl," and a potential "Man of Steel" sequel have made headlines recently due to alleged scrapped plans or sudden halts in production.
How COVID Brought The In The Dark Cast Even Closer Together
The CW series "In the Dark" may follow an often-underestimated blind woman who is actually a terrible person, but the cast is much friendlier in real life — partially for an unlikely reason. Perry Mattfeld plays Murphy Mason, a manipulative, unethical, hard-drinking woman who happens to be blind. As...
Why Man Of Steel 2 Has Apparently Failed To Take Flight
For those who have held onto the hope of seeing a sequel to 2013's "Man of Steel," it may be time to let that hope go. Nearly a decade after Henry Cavill first put on Superman's spandex, Warner's DC Films division has floundered in its attempts to craft a shared superhero universe able to rival Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though Cavill appeared as the last son of Krypton in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and both versions of "Justice League," a second solo Superman movie has failed to materialize. Now, amid multiple shakeups at the studio, the reasons for that failure to launch are being put into focus.
Andor's Andy Serkis Says Getting To Act Opposite Diego Luna Drew Him To The Project
Andy Serkis made a name for himself as the foremost motion capture actor in Hollywood, portraying CGI characters such as Gollum and Caesar the Ape. But lately, he's been putting his real face forward in movies like "The Batman" and, now, in the "Star Wars" Disney+ series "Andor." In fact, "Andor" reflects the actor's new career phase, as he previously portrayed the CGI Snoke in Disney's "Star Wars" trilogy (via IMDb).
James Gunn Sets The Record Straight About All The DC Film Rumors Flying ... Kinda
Newly crowned DC Studios co-head James Gunn has found himself in quite a pickle. On Wednesday, December 7, it was reported that plans for Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3" had allegedly been scrapped by Gunn and DC co-head Peter Safran in an attempt to shift the direction of the studio's Extended Universe, which is apparently in line to get a huge makeover in the coming months and years. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that "Wonder Woman 3" was just one DC project on the chopping block. In fact, the entire Snyderverse — and all of its acting heavyweights, including Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa — is reportedly in jeopardy at this point. But Warner Bros. has refused to say anything about the rumored changes publicly. As a result, Gunn has been bombarded with social media posts from angry and upset fans wondering what was happening at DC Studios and whether the reports flying around actually held any water.
Why Dan Aykroyd Thinks His Great-Grandfather Is The Reason Ghost Hunting Shows Are So Popular
The "Ghostbusters" franchise has remained a staple of pop culture since the release of the original film in 1984. That first movie was something of an unexpected hit, grossing $295 million at the worldwide box office (per The Numbers) and garnering a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Most of the praise was directed at the visual effects and comedic performances of its principal cast, especially Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis. The film would prove popular enough to lead to a sequel in 1989, an attempted reboot in 2016, and a continuation of the original canon in 2021 with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Yet another sequel is scheduled for a December 2023 release (per The Hollywood Reporter).
Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere
CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
Why Bernard Actor David Krumholtz Understandably Withdrew From The Santa Clause 3
Ask anyone what their favorite Christmas-themed movie is and chances are they'll shout out Disney's "The Santa Clause." Released in 1994 to critical acclaim, the Tim Allen-starring family romp saw an overworked man accidentally causing the death of Saint Nicholas himself. After wearing the jolly man's suit and delivering presents around the world, Allen's character fully assumed the role of Father Christmas. The Christmas flick grossed over $190 million at the box office (via The Numbers) and has become a holiday fixture, airing throughout the world during the winter season.
The Entire Men In Black Timeline Explained
The first film in the "Men in Black" franchise hit cinemas in 1997, and it has gone on to become one of the most successful comic book to big-screen adaptations in Hollywood history. The original trilogy consists of "Men in Black," "Men in Black II" (2002), and "Men in Black III" (2012) and stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones who play Agents J and K respectively, two secret agents working for the fictional, top-secret "Division Six" of the federal government that deals with extraterrestrial life.
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Bring A Harrison Ford Movie To The Small Screen
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood right now. While the actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, it seems like his career has recently elevated, with new projects debuting one after another. After finishing out the 2010s playing the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal entered the 2020s with leading performances in Netflix's "The Guilty," Michael Bay's explosive action thriller "Ambulance," and most recently, Disney's animated "Strange World." With numerous upcoming projects, Gyllenhaal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
A Background Puppet Was Almost The Main Villain In Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Sometimes directors, even the most revered ones, have to make the tough calls that can send a curveball into whatever project their working on. In the case of Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio," however, a curveball can be big enough to wreck a significant chunk of the production, given the nature of the animation used for it. The latest adaptation of Carlo Collodi's classic story is a joint effort from both del Toro and first-time feature film director Mark Gustafson and uses incredible stop-motion artistry to bring the story to life. But when minute-long one shots can take up to three months to shoot, what happens when the brains behind "Pan's Labyrinth" and Oscar-winning "The Shape of Water" (via IMDb) decides to do away with the film's main villain and replace him with another? That wouldn't be as much of an issue had they not already made one.
The Unfilmed Robin Scene For 1989's Batman Is Franchise-Altering
While the campy, not-so-cohesive era Batman wouldn't see anyone don the domino mask until 1995 when Chris O'Donnell took the mantle of Robin in "Batman Forever," there was a conscious effort for him to show up a lot sooner. In one of screenwriter Sam Hamm's original drafts for the 1989 "Batman," Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton soon to be reprising his role in "The Flash") takes Robin under his wing after he becomes an orphan, as his origin story dictates. The difference here is that Hamm veered away slightly from The Flying Grayson's comic book demise and headed into territory that feels more fitting for the "Final Destination" franchise.
James McAvoy Thinks The X-Men Movies Should Have Focused More On The Xavier And Magneto Relationship
James McAvoy's interpretation of Marvel's mutant leader of the X-Men, Charles Xavier, definitely has its fans, according to Reddit, even though an overwhelming number seem to prefer Sir Patrick Stewart's big-screen version of the character. However, always the versatile actor, McAvoy never allows himself to get pigeonholed. One needs only to watch and compare his varied performances in "Atonement," "The Last King of Scotland," and "Atomic Blonde" to know McAvoy has the tools to tackle any role. Unconvinced? Check out "Split" and behold McAvoy's extensive acting chops as he expertly portrays Kevin Wendell Crumb's 23 uniquely individual personalities.
Boy Meets World Stars Discuss Whether A Shawn And Topanga Romance Was Ever In The Works
"Huh, I wonder how many people the idea of Cory and Topanga has ruined?" Topanga (Danielle Fishel) asks this question in the "Girl Meets World" episode "Girl Meets Smackle" after her son learns the hard lesson that not everyone gets to meet the love of their life at an extremely young age the way Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga did in the classic sitcom "Boy Meets World." Sure enough, Buzzfeed wrote a whole list on the subject, listing all of the ways that Cory and Topanga gave people unrealistic expectations about relationships.
Hugh Rowland Initially Thought The Call About Ice Road Truckers Was A Prank
As reality television has exploded in popularity over the last couple of decades, some networks have discovered that they can make easy programming simply by filming aspects of people's lives like their relationships or their professions. This is absolutely the case with "Ice Road Truckers," History Channel's pulse-pounding show that follows the high-octane thrills of driving big rigs down some of the most dangerous roads in Canada and the United States.
The Best New MCU Characters Of 2022
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has evolved a lot over the last few years. After an epic conclusion to Phase 3 way back in 2019, 2020 kicked off not with a bang but with a whimper. Pandemic complications pushed many projects out, and there wasn't a new MCU installment until "WandaVision" reignited the momentum early in 2021. From there, the new combo of Disney+ series and feature films took the MCU from zero to 60, and we've stayed in top gear ever since.
Grimcutty's Creator Was Going For An Uncanny Valley Vibe When Bringing The Monster To Life
Indie horror director John Ross unleashed "Grimcutty" on Hulu as one of their original movies for the Halloween season of 2022 to the delight of fans of spooky entertainment. "Grimcutty" is about a horrifying internet meme a la creepypasta — like those explored in Syfy's Channel Zero – willed into existence by overly concerned suburban parents who are worried that the meme will inspire their children to self-harm, and their two young kids that have to put a stop to the monster.
Fans Are Roasting The Rock's Awfully Defensive Tweet About The Hierarchy Of Box Office Returns For Black Adam
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most successful movie stars on the planet, and therefore not a man you'd expect to see on the back foot. However, after "Black Adam's" apparent failure at the box office despite a healthy-seeming $400 million haul, he seems to have changed his past promises about the DCEU's changing hierarchy of power to a pocket calculator.
Parker Finn Was Dead Set On Including Jump Scares In Smile
Audiences were first hooked in and squirming in their seats when the "Smile" teaser trailer debuted before "Top Gun: Maverick" in the summer of 2022. When the movie was released in the fall of 2022, the film was a runaway success. Gaining $215 million at the worldwide box office and positive critical receptions, "Smile" solidified that audiences still had an appetite for original horror films in a year that also saw the releases and financial and critical successes of movies like "Nope" and "Barbarian."
