Fairbury, NE

KETV.com

Tecumseh assistant librarian receives $16,000 in unauthorized payments

TECUMSEH, Neb. — A state auditor's report said the assistant librarian in Tecumseh, Nebraska, was paid improperly for more than eight years. During that time, she received nearly $16,000 in unauthorized payments — the problem dates back to 2011 when the Tecumseh City Council turned down the assistant's request for a $4-an-hour raise.
TECUMSEH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Diode Communications receives grants to expand fiber broadband

DILLER, NE — Areas of eastern Jefferson and western Gage counties in Nebraska will soon benefit from round two of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program recently announced Dec. 6, 2022. Diller, Neb.-based Diode Communications will be receiving partial grant funding to assist in placement of 60 miles of buried...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
kios.org

UNL Makes Rare Move Of Removing Tenured Faculty Member

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is making a rare move. The Lincoln Journal Star reports the board voted unanimously on Friday to fire a tenured faculty member for the first time in a decade. Julie Stone, an associate professor at UNL's biochemistry department, was criticized by other faculty for lacking quote-unquote "professional competence". A complaint was filed by NU president Ted Carter. Firing a tenured faculty member is considered to be an extraordinary step in academia. A colleague who supported Stone asked the regents at Friday's meeting to consider the long-term implications, claiming it would send a red flag to faculty in Nebraska and elsewhere.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln restaurant ‘pays it forward’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not just the burgers or the coffee that keep people coming to Penelope’s Lil’ Cafe near 48th and Pioneers. It’s also the sense of community. “It’s a thousand-person family,” Paul McMullin, a server at Penelope’s, said. And like...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

TSCI inmate dies at age 20, cause yet to be determined

TECUMSEH, Neb. -- Authorities announced that a 20-year-old inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) died on Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said that 20-year-old Isaac Serrano-Dominguez died on Thursday at TSCI. Serrano-Dominguez's sentence started March, 2, 2021. He was serving a four to five year...
TECUMSEH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Prison announced, for three defendants in Gage County District Court cases

BEATRICE – A man already serving time in custody in Lancaster County for drug possession will also serve a prison term from Gage County. Thursday, Mario Martinez had a Gage County probation term revoked and was sentenced to 2-to-5 years in state prison on the original charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years

Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Much of Nebraska received winter weather Thursday, and emergency officials were busy across the state. The Nebraska State Patrol was no different with multiple units responding across the state to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, the NSP said troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City of Beatrice Community Development Chief, moving on

BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice will be looking for a new Chief Building Inspector and head of the Community Development Department. Rob Mierau will be resigning from his position at the end of this year. His resignation was confirmed by city administration at Monday night’s Beatrice City Council meeting.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD investigating missing coins estimating $100K

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a report of a missing coins from a private collection that's estimated at $100,000. On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to their service desk for a belated burglary. When the officer spoke with the 82-year-old man, police...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block

GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
GENEVA, NE
1011now.com

One killed in crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old was killed in a crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln on Friday morning. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John Free, 24, of Papillion, was driving a 2002 Dodge ram near Highway 77 and Agnew Road. LSO said the vehicle lost...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man to spend over 18 years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over 18 years behind bars after officers found more than 9 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tommy L. Meyer, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 224 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth with a prior serious drug felony.
LINCOLN, NE

