Myron L. Fred passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 after a brief illness November 29th, 2022, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Omaha, NE. Myron was born February 24, 1949, in Valentine, NE to Glenn and Diana (Hoagland) Fred. Later that year the family moved southwest of Sargent on the K.C. Ranch. He spent his grade school years at Somerford School District #35 and graduated from Sargent High School in 1967. He attended the Milford Campus for Southeast Community College majoring in diesel mechanics. After graduation Myron was drafted into the Army and attended basic training in Fort Lewis, Washington. He then went to AIT training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He served in Vietnam in the Artillery Division and then transferred to the Infantry Division as the radio man. He was honorably discharged in 1971.

SARGENT, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO