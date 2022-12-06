Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Dorothy Sheets, age 86
Dorothy Alice Sheets was born August 24,1936, at the home of her Blixt Grandparents’ farm southwest of Arnold, arriving before the doctor did. She stepped into eternity on December 6, 2022, at the home of Irving & Melody Jennings. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:30...
Sand Hills Express
Memorial Drive Open Around Melham Medical Center
BROKEN BOW – The Melham Memorial Medical Center is fully accessible once again with the completion of another phase of the Memorial Drive project. The intersection at Laurel Drive is now open for traffic; the four-way intersection had been closed for the past several months for Memorial Drive’s renovation, meaning that patients and hospital staff had been utilizing various detours to accommodate the project’s progress.
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Doris Eileen Merrihew, age 90
Doris Eileen Merrihew (Eileen) passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Linden Court, North Platte, Nebraska. Funeral services will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm MT at the Hyannis Congregation Church in Hyannis, NE. Burial will be in the Hyannis Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Grant County Rescue. A visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 to service time at the Hyannis Congregation Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com.
Sand Hills Express
Arnold Play Production Brings Home Third Consecutive State Title
ARNOLD – The 2022 NSAA Class D2 state play production championship is coming back to Custer County, again. Arnold High School’s production of “Rosie the Riveter,” a story about the World War Two icon for women entering the workforce, earned the school its third state championship in as many years. Play Production Director Lana Cool said that winning the state title with that particular play carried with it an especially symbolic weight.
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Myron Fred, age 73
Myron L. Fred passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 after a brief illness November 29th, 2022, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Omaha, NE. Myron was born February 24, 1949, in Valentine, NE to Glenn and Diana (Hoagland) Fred. Later that year the family moved southwest of Sargent on the K.C. Ranch. He spent his grade school years at Somerford School District #35 and graduated from Sargent High School in 1967. He attended the Milford Campus for Southeast Community College majoring in diesel mechanics. After graduation Myron was drafted into the Army and attended basic training in Fort Lewis, Washington. He then went to AIT training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He served in Vietnam in the Artillery Division and then transferred to the Infantry Division as the radio man. He was honorably discharged in 1971.
Sand Hills Express
Nebraska State Bank, BBPS Bring Bank to North Park
BROKEN BOW – Nebraska State Bank & Trust Company (NSB), Broken Bow Public Schools, and North Park Elementary have joined together to open the Indians Savings Bank, an official branch of Nebraska State Bank & Trust Company for Broken Bow students in Kindergarten through 5th grades. The Indians Savings...
Sand Hills Express
Anselmo-Merna’s Shaylyn Safranek Signs with Northeast Community College
Anselmo-Merna senior Shaylyn Safranek officially signed her letter of intent Wednesday to join the volleyball program next season at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE. Safranek has had a standout volleyball career for the Lady Coyotes. Last season, as a junior, Safranek helped lead Anselmo-Merna to a district championship and a state tournament appearance. Safranek was a Class D2 all state second team selection by the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star in 2021. This season, Safranek led AM in kills, assists, hitting percentage, blocks, and service aces. In her final match of the year, Safranek reached the 1,000 assist mark for her career. Northeast CC head coach Amanda Schultze was on hand for the signing. She and Safranek shared how interest in another volleyball program led to interest in Northeast.
Comments / 0