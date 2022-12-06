Read full article on original website
Irwindale Maker of Popular Hot Sauce Settles Labor Suit
A former employee of an Irwindale company that produces a well-known hot sauce has settled the lawsuit she filed against the firm on behalf of herself and other current and former workers in which she alleged they were not paid for all hours worked, the plaintiff’s attorney told a judge Friday.
Driver Hits Woman And Three Children In North Hollywood
One woman and three children under the age of 8 were struck by a vehicle and injured Friday in North Hollywood, one critically. The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. outside 10900 Oxnard Street, near Vineland Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. All four people were transported...
LAPD Searching For Armed Man Who Stole Two French Bulldogs In Studio City
Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to find two French bulldogs and the man who took them Friday at gunpoint in Studio City. The robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, according to the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division.
Parks Dept. Says Griffith Park Pony Rides Late in Reporting Four Pony Deaths
The owner of Griffith Park’s longtime pony rides attraction Wednesday defended his handling of the horses after Los Angeles parks officials cited a “lack of transparency” into the deaths of four ponies as the reason the city is not renewing his contract. The Los Angeles Department of...
Woman, 25, With Diminished Mental Capacity, Goes Missing in Downey
Police Thursday circulated a photo of a 25-year-old woman who went missing in Downey. Regan “Reina” Koeppe, who has a diminished mental capacity, was last seen Wednesday at her home in Downey, said Lorena Duran of the Downey Police Department. Koeppe was described as a 5-foot tall Latino...
Man Killed Crossing Santa Ana Street ID’d
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Two Female Sheriff’s Deputies Allege Harassment by Boss in Office of Sheriff
Two female sheriff’s deputies are suing Los Angeles County, alleging a commander sexually harassed them and that they were subjected to retaliation by both him and the county when they complained. Deputies Carrie Robles and Gisel Del Real allege harassment, retaliation, discrimination and failure to take corrective action to...
COVID-19 Numbers Keep Zooming Up in Orange County
Orange County’s coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients have been on a steady rise since...
Koretz, O’Farrell Address Protesters, Civility in Farewell LA Council Speeches
In their respective farewell speeches during their final City Council meeting Friday, Paul Koretz and Mitch O’Farrell both made reference to the protesters who have regularly filled the chamber in recent months. O’Farrell, who represents the 13th District, lost his re-election bid to Hugo Soto-Martinez after serving two terms....
Deputies Search for Armed Man Who Was at West Hollywood Bar
A search was continuing Thursday for a man who was seen flashing a gun inside a popular gay bar in West Hollywood. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station received a call from The Abbey’s security team around midnight regarding an armed man inside the bar.
Woman Accused of Stealing from Cancer-Stricken Grandmother in Irvine
A 35-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing about $373,000 from her cancer-stricken grandmother in Irvine. Lashawn Ellesse Owens is charged with two counts each of grand theft and theft from an elder and a count of stealing a car, all felonies. She also faces sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,00 and $500,000.
Ex-Laguna Beach Cop Pleads Guilty to Holding Gun to Fellow Officer’s Head
An ex-Laguna Beach police officer pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to a day in jail and 20 days of Caltrans work for holding a gun to a fellow officer’s head during a night of partying. Luke Christian Gilbertson pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault with...
Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in San Pedro
Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in San Pedro. Paramedics sent to the 100 block of East Swinford Street at 10:22 a.m. transported the injured for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The injuries were described as “mild-to-moderate,” the LAFD reported. The circumstances of...
Fire Damages Former Church Building in Pomona Area
A fire damaged a building formerly housing a church in the Pomona area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building...
Motorist Sought in Hit-and-Run Fatal in Arleta
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The 29-year-old man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Man Fatally Shot Near Santa Fe Springs Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The...
One Killed in 405 Freeway Crash
A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
Irvine Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Pimping
An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Coby Christopher House, 23, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter. House pleaded guilty June 21 to a count of conspiracy to use a facility in interstate commerce in aid of unlawful activity and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felony.
Landslide in Palos Verdes Estates Area Prompts Beach Closure
A landslide near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area Friday prompted a local beach closure. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures were threatened, according to the county fire department. “The...
Dog Rescued From 50-Foot Backyard Sinkhole in Compton
A dog was rescued from a 50-foot sinkhole from the backyard of a home in Compton Wednesday. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to 13709 S. Stanford Ave., near Rosecrans Avenue, around 5 p.m., the department reported. It was unknown if the sinkhole was in the owner’s backyard or...
