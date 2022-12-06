Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events
Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. today; 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8; 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10-11; 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15; and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule.
gothenburgleader.com
Making Memories on Mainstreet – The Gothenburg Way
December is a time full of holiday magic and Gothenburg’s Chamber of Commerce is harnessing that magic to forge lasting memories. Deb Egenberger, Executive Director of Gothenburg’s Chamber of Commerce, stated that last year’s annual Magic on Mainstreet celebration touched her heart and encouraged the chamber to go above and beyond.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte City Council tables 2nd open-air shelter for Cody Park
A proposal to build a second open-air shelter for events in North Platte’s Cody Park has been tabled by the City Council for further study of its costs and timing. The idea, which would use $177,930 in available Newburn Fund interest, was one of three items various council members pulled off Tuesday’s nine-item “consent agenda” for separate votes.
knopnews2.com
Dunham’s Sports plans soft opening Fri., Heartland Flats Apartments to open Spring ‘23
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress for District 177 has taken big strides after Dunham’s Sports announced its planning a soft opening on Fri. Dec. 8. The sporting goods store will be the first store to open in the former Platte River Mall building after REV Development of Lincoln took ownership of the property nearly 18 months ago. The 28-acre complex has since undergone a $75 million renovation that includes an outward strip mall and apartments.
knopnews2.com
NPPS Mobile Food Pantry to give out free food
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Mobile Food Pantry will give out free boxed food to the public beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. and will last until supplies run out. This event will be an open air drive-through distribution at the North Platte...
Sand Hills Express
BBPS to Start Late Thursday, December 8
BROKEN BOW – Broken Bow Public Schools will be starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 due to the possibility of inclement weather, according to a release from the superintendent’s office. There will be no 0-period weights, A.M. Preschool, or breakfast. Buses will run accordingly.
knopnews2.com
NPIce opening day pushed back; volunteers needed
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Skating with Santa will not happen this year after the opening date for the ice-skating rink was pushed back two weeks. NPIce President Blu McGrath said their dasher board shipment from Chicago would not be arriving in time. However, plans to open by the end of the year are still in motion. NPIce is shooting for a Dec. 28 opening date.
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Doris Eileen Merrihew, age 90
Doris Eileen Merrihew (Eileen) passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Linden Court, North Platte, Nebraska. Funeral services will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm MT at the Hyannis Congregation Church in Hyannis, NE. Burial will be in the Hyannis Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Grant County Rescue. A visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 to service time at the Hyannis Congregation Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com.
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Myron Fred, age 73
Myron L. Fred passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 after a brief illness November 29th, 2022, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Omaha, NE. Myron was born February 24, 1949, in Valentine, NE to Glenn and Diana (Hoagland) Fred. Later that year the family moved southwest of Sargent on the K.C. Ranch. He spent his grade school years at Somerford School District #35 and graduated from Sargent High School in 1967. He attended the Milford Campus for Southeast Community College majoring in diesel mechanics. After graduation Myron was drafted into the Army and attended basic training in Fort Lewis, Washington. He then went to AIT training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He served in Vietnam in the Artillery Division and then transferred to the Infantry Division as the radio man. He was honorably discharged in 1971.
North Platte B St. Runza being demolished, relocated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If you're a regular at the B St. Runza location in North Platte, you'll still be able to get your Runza and Frings, you will just have to go south a few blocks soon. Runza restaurants announced that the location will be demolished and moved to the corner...
Sand Hills Express
Memorial Drive Open Around Melham Medical Center
BROKEN BOW – The Melham Memorial Medical Center is fully accessible once again with the completion of another phase of the Memorial Drive project. The intersection at Laurel Drive is now open for traffic; the four-way intersection had been closed for the past several months for Memorial Drive’s renovation, meaning that patients and hospital staff had been utilizing various detours to accommodate the project’s progress.
North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School
Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
Man accused of burglarizing North Platte laundromat, running from police
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a laundromat and leading police on a chase. North Platte police said on Dec. 7 at around 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the report of a burglary at Laundry Zone in the 400 block of E. Leota St. Officers...
🎧Housing concerns remain, Habitat gets big win at North Platte City Council Meeting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-With growth comes the need for room to grow, and that lack of room is on the mind of North Platte City Council members. With the completion of Sustainable Beef, the Hershy Rail Park, District 177, and other economic development projects underway, now is the time to prepare for future growth.
knopnews2.com
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
Sand Hills Express
Nebraska State Bank, BBPS Bring Bank to North Park
BROKEN BOW – Nebraska State Bank & Trust Company (NSB), Broken Bow Public Schools, and North Park Elementary have joined together to open the Indians Savings Bank, an official branch of Nebraska State Bank & Trust Company for Broken Bow students in Kindergarten through 5th grades. The Indians Savings...
NebraskaTV
Second Chance Super Store - Kearney's only liquidation bin store!
Kearney's only liquidation bin store. Product returns, damaged packaging, huge savings!
Sand Hills Express
Arnold Play Production Brings Home Third Consecutive State Title
ARNOLD – The 2022 NSAA Class D2 state play production championship is coming back to Custer County, again. Arnold High School’s production of “Rosie the Riveter,” a story about the World War Two icon for women entering the workforce, earned the school its third state championship in as many years. Play Production Director Lana Cool said that winning the state title with that particular play carried with it an especially symbolic weight.
Sand Hills Express
Anselmo-Merna’s Shaylyn Safranek Signs with Northeast Community College
Anselmo-Merna senior Shaylyn Safranek officially signed her letter of intent Wednesday to join the volleyball program next season at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE. Safranek has had a standout volleyball career for the Lady Coyotes. Last season, as a junior, Safranek helped lead Anselmo-Merna to a district championship and a state tournament appearance. Safranek was a Class D2 all state second team selection by the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star in 2021. This season, Safranek led AM in kills, assists, hitting percentage, blocks, and service aces. In her final match of the year, Safranek reached the 1,000 assist mark for her career. Northeast CC head coach Amanda Schultze was on hand for the signing. She and Safranek shared how interest in another volleyball program led to interest in Northeast.
Sand Hills Express
MPCC Broken Bow to Offer Sports Officiating and Sportsmanship class
BROKEN BOW – The Mid-Plains Community College Broken Bow Campus is offering the public an in-depth look at the issues contributing to a decreasing number of sports officials. The campus will host a free informational Sports Officiating and Sportsmanship workshop from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on December 13. Nate Neuhaus, assistant...
