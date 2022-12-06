ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Bucket truck driver used PIT maneuver to spin SUV off Route 30

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Ligonier Township are investigating an incident of possible road rage. Ligonier Valley police say the driver of a large bucket truck forced an SUV to fly off the road using a vehicle maneuver police use to end pursuits. Police say they believe it was a bucket truck that sent a woman's car off the road, careening and rolling several times. Ligonier Valley police say the incident happened on Route 30 eastbound around noon Wednesday, close to the entrance of Idlewild Park. According to witnesses, a large utility-style heavy-duty bucket truck forced a small Nissan SUV...
LIGONIER, PA
WDTV

Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
fox8tv.com

Fatal Union Twp. Accident

State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital after Somerset County rollover crash

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been flown to the hospital Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Brothersvalley Township. On Dec. 8 around 5:50 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a single-car crash that rolled over located on Route 219 northbound near mile marker 20, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone streets to temporarily close for state trooper funeral

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents are being told to move their vehicles and find new travel routes as certain roadways in town will be closed Monday, Dec. 12 for a state police funeral. The Tyrone Borough Police Department announced Friday traffic will be congested around the Chruch of the Brethren along 18th Street […]
TYRONE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead after car crashes into house in Clairton

One person died after a vehicle crashed into a house early this morning in Clairton. First responders were notified of the single-vehicle collision just after 3 a.m. in the 500 block of N 8th Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man unresponsive in the passenger seat. He was take a local hospital, where he died.
CLAIRTON, PA
WTAJ

Two charged after Bedford County man’s trailer, belongings go missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett couple is facing charges after reportedly connecting a man’s trailer to their truck, filling it with items from a house and driving away. Police were called to a home in West Providence Township Wednesday, Dec. 7 after a man reported someone stole his trailer and various other items […]
EVERETT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested, accused of hitting woman in the head with a Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Butler County was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a Christmas tree earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police say that 35-year-old Michael Bandi got into a verbal argument with a woman in Jefferson Township on Tuesday.Police say the argument then became physical and Bandi hit the woman in the head with a Christmas tree.Bandi was arrested and was taken to the Butler County Prison.He's facing simple assault and harassment charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

School Bus Hits Gas Mane

A portion of a road in Cambria County was closed for over an hour Thursday evening after a School Bus crashed into a gas main. Officials on scene tell us no kids were on the bus, it was empty other than the driver and no injuries were reported. They pulled the Bus out from where it crashed and Goucher Street was reopened.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
