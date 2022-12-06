Read full article on original website
Related
Truck driver used police tactic to run SUV off the road in Pa.: report
Police in Ligonier Township, Westmoreland County, are saying that a large truck used a police maneuver to force an SUV to fly off the road, causing it to careen and roll several times, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred along Route 30 eastbound, around noon on Wednesday,...
wtae.com
Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
wtae.com
Pickup truck goes off the road during crash in Westmoreland County
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck went off the road during a crash in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County, on Friday morning. The crash happened a little before 4 a.m. on Route 259 between Mustang Lane and Derry Ridge Road. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers could not confirm the extent...
3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
Police: Bucket truck driver used PIT maneuver to spin SUV off Route 30
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Ligonier Township are investigating an incident of possible road rage. Ligonier Valley police say the driver of a large bucket truck forced an SUV to fly off the road using a vehicle maneuver police use to end pursuits. Police say they believe it was a bucket truck that sent a woman's car off the road, careening and rolling several times. Ligonier Valley police say the incident happened on Route 30 eastbound around noon Wednesday, close to the entrance of Idlewild Park. According to witnesses, a large utility-style heavy-duty bucket truck forced a small Nissan SUV...
WDTV
Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
Man killed in head-on crash in Monongalia County
A man was killed in a head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive Friday morning.
fox8tv.com
Fatal Union Twp. Accident
State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
1 flown to hospital after Somerset County rollover crash
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been flown to the hospital Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Brothersvalley Township. On Dec. 8 around 5:50 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a single-car crash that rolled over located on Route 219 northbound near mile marker 20, according to […]
Tyrone streets to temporarily close for state trooper funeral
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents are being told to move their vehicles and find new travel routes as certain roadways in town will be closed Monday, Dec. 12 for a state police funeral. The Tyrone Borough Police Department announced Friday traffic will be congested around the Chruch of the Brethren along 18th Street […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Westmoreland man was driving wrong way on Turnpike in fatal crash, police say
A Westmoreland County man killed in a crash over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was driving the wrong way on the highway in Somerset County, according to state police. Dustin Brant, 27, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes at 9:15 p.m. Friday in Jefferson Township near mile marker...
1 dead after car crashes into house in Clairton
One person died after a vehicle crashed into a house early this morning in Clairton. First responders were notified of the single-vehicle collision just after 3 a.m. in the 500 block of N 8th Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man unresponsive in the passenger seat. He was take a local hospital, where he died.
Route 28 in O’Hara Township reopens after crash shuts down northbound lanes
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The northbound lanes of Route 28 in O’Hara Township have reopened after a crash Thursday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, the call for the crash came in at 4:16 p.m. Traffic was being diverted off of exit 9, towards Blawnox. At this time,...
Two charged after Bedford County man’s trailer, belongings go missing
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett couple is facing charges after reportedly connecting a man’s trailer to their truck, filling it with items from a house and driving away. Police were called to a home in West Providence Township Wednesday, Dec. 7 after a man reported someone stole his trailer and various other items […]
Man arrested, accused of hitting woman in the head with a Christmas tree
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Butler County was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a Christmas tree earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police say that 35-year-old Michael Bandi got into a verbal argument with a woman in Jefferson Township on Tuesday.Police say the argument then became physical and Bandi hit the woman in the head with a Christmas tree.Bandi was arrested and was taken to the Butler County Prison.He's facing simple assault and harassment charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.
abc23.com
School Bus Hits Gas Mane
A portion of a road in Cambria County was closed for over an hour Thursday evening after a School Bus crashed into a gas main. Officials on scene tell us no kids were on the bus, it was empty other than the driver and no injuries were reported. They pulled the Bus out from where it crashed and Goucher Street was reopened.
wtae.com
One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
Missing Armstrong County teen found safe at friend's house, police say
A missing Armstrong County teenager was found “safe and sound” Friday morning, Manor police Chief Chris Robbins said. The teen, 13, of East Franklin was at a friend’s house in West Kittanning and had spent the night there, Robbins said. The teen had last been seen about...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0