Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Bring A Harrison Ford Movie To The Small Screen
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood right now. While the actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, it seems like his career has recently elevated, with new projects debuting one after another. After finishing out the 2010s playing the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal entered the 2020s with leading performances in Netflix's "The Guilty," Michael Bay's explosive action thriller "Ambulance," and most recently, Disney's animated "Strange World." With numerous upcoming projects, Gyllenhaal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
The Nixed Michael Keaton Batman Movie Would Reportedly Have Rekindled Bruce Wayne And Catwoman's Romance
Fans can now add a potential Michael Keaton "Batman" movie to the growing list of would-be films that appear to have been stopped in their tracks at DC Studios. "Wonder Woman 3," "Batgirl," and a potential "Man of Steel" sequel have made headlines recently due to alleged scrapped plans or sudden halts in production.
Sophie Turner Doesn't Know Whether To Be Proud Or Offended By Praise For Her Do Revenge Cameo
"Do Revenge" is the latest in a long string of successful and iconic coming-of-age stories as told through the eyes of high-school girls. "Do Revenge" now joins the ranks of movies like "Heathers," "Clueless," "She's All That," and "Mean Girls." The Netflix comedy-drama follows in the history of these generational watermarks even as it lampoons them ceaselessly across its runtime.
James Gunn Sets The Record Straight About All The DC Film Rumors Flying ... Kinda
Newly crowned DC Studios co-head James Gunn has found himself in quite a pickle. On Wednesday, December 7, it was reported that plans for Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3" had allegedly been scrapped by Gunn and DC co-head Peter Safran in an attempt to shift the direction of the studio's Extended Universe, which is apparently in line to get a huge makeover in the coming months and years. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that "Wonder Woman 3" was just one DC project on the chopping block. In fact, the entire Snyderverse — and all of its acting heavyweights, including Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa — is reportedly in jeopardy at this point. But Warner Bros. has refused to say anything about the rumored changes publicly. As a result, Gunn has been bombarded with social media posts from angry and upset fans wondering what was happening at DC Studios and whether the reports flying around actually held any water.
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
Country Singer Jana Kramer Joins The Cast Of Chicago Fire
It looks like Jana Kramer will be part of the "Chicago Fire" team, at least in some way. The country singer, whose songs "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna" both entered Billboard's Country Airplay Top Ten, posted as much on her Instagram on December 1. The post shows three photos of her in costume, posing with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the beloved NBC "One Chicago" universe drama.
Why Dan Aykroyd Thinks His Great-Grandfather Is The Reason Ghost Hunting Shows Are So Popular
The "Ghostbusters" franchise has remained a staple of pop culture since the release of the original film in 1984. That first movie was something of an unexpected hit, grossing $295 million at the worldwide box office (per The Numbers) and garnering a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Most of the praise was directed at the visual effects and comedic performances of its principal cast, especially Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis. The film would prove popular enough to lead to a sequel in 1989, an attempted reboot in 2016, and a continuation of the original canon in 2021 with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Yet another sequel is scheduled for a December 2023 release (per The Hollywood Reporter).
Annie Potts Had Never Seen The Big Bang Theory Until She Was Cast In Young Sheldon
"The Big Bang Theory" from Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady enjoyed a fast ascent to the top of the television mountain. As a result, the show reached across the globe, enticing fans from all over to check it out. While opinions on it as a whole may vary from place to place, one thing that most agree on is that the clear-cut standout of the program is Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The quirky theoretical physicist proved one of the series' most hilarious and quotable characters, as well as arguably its most popular by the time it wrapped up in 2019.
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere
CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
Boy Meets World Stars Discuss Whether A Shawn And Topanga Romance Was Ever In The Works
"Huh, I wonder how many people the idea of Cory and Topanga has ruined?" Topanga (Danielle Fishel) asks this question in the "Girl Meets World" episode "Girl Meets Smackle" after her son learns the hard lesson that not everyone gets to meet the love of their life at an extremely young age the way Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga did in the classic sitcom "Boy Meets World." Sure enough, Buzzfeed wrote a whole list on the subject, listing all of the ways that Cory and Topanga gave people unrealistic expectations about relationships.
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Will Estes Says The Blue Bloods Cast Has A Running Gag If A Dinner Scene Line Is Messed Up
You don't have to be a fan of "Blue Bloods" to know it's all about family. The long-running CBS police procedural, currently in its 13th Season, regularly espouses the idea of family in its plots and themes — even in its basic premise. And nowhere is this idea established more firmly than in the regular Reagan family Sunday dinners.
Coco Jones Loves That Her Bel-Air Character Serves As An Outlet For Advice
Nostalgia is not safe today, with Hollywood willing to capitalize on any popular show and give it the reboot treatment. One of the latest properties to get modernized was "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," now a Peacock drama series simply titled "Bel-Air." The new show takes away the lighthearted tone of its predecessor, replacing it with a darker one rooted in realism. Critics and fans met "Bel-Air" with generally average reviews, seemingly agreeing that while the show doesn't tarnish the original, it doesn't do anything to set itself apart (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Andor's Andy Serkis Says Getting To Act Opposite Diego Luna Drew Him To The Project
Andy Serkis made a name for himself as the foremost motion capture actor in Hollywood, portraying CGI characters such as Gollum and Caesar the Ape. But lately, he's been putting his real face forward in movies like "The Batman" and, now, in the "Star Wars" Disney+ series "Andor." In fact, "Andor" reflects the actor's new career phase, as he previously portrayed the CGI Snoke in Disney's "Star Wars" trilogy (via IMDb).
Vince Gilligan Never Expected Breaking Bad's Pizza Throwing Scene To Become Such A Big Deal
If you ever met the charming and clever TV creative Vince Gilligan, you never would have guessed that he's the dark mind behind the ruthless Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston) and greedy Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). The charismatic showrunner also contributed to an abundance of creepy episodes of "The X-Files," as well as the unconventional superhero film "Hancock," starring Will Smith. His outstanding ability to blend comedy and drama seamlessly led to the overwhelming success of his suspenseful landmark series "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off, "Better Call Saul."
The Relationship Between Wild Bill And His Son Explained
Any job that requires a person to take on a certain level of safety risk not only puts an emotional toll on the worker but of course, on his/her family as well. Plenty of the brave fishermen hauling crab on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" are parents themselves, with children counting down the days till their safe return. And, in some cases, those children grow up to eventually become crew members on the very same boat. This is when the worry for each other's safety often turns into a tight bond, supporting each other to not only stay alive but to also make a good living together.
The Entire Men In Black Timeline Explained
The first film in the "Men in Black" franchise hit cinemas in 1997, and it has gone on to become one of the most successful comic book to big-screen adaptations in Hollywood history. The original trilogy consists of "Men in Black," "Men in Black II" (2002), and "Men in Black III" (2012) and stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones who play Agents J and K respectively, two secret agents working for the fictional, top-secret "Division Six" of the federal government that deals with extraterrestrial life.
Guillermo Del Toro Thinks Taylor Swift Is Bound For Greatness As A Director
When it comes to cinematic odd couples, there are few as surprising to learn about as Guillermo del Toro and Taylor Swift. For his part, Del Toro has made an extensive career out of tackling elements of science-fiction, dark fantasy, and horror into his own unique style. As a result, the acclaimed director has also earned his fair share of Oscar nominations and wins over the course of his many films (via Oscars).
