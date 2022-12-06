Read full article on original website
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and More Today Stars Mourn Death of Former Floor Director Mark Traub
Watch: Hoda & Jenna Bust Some Dance Moves in New Today Show Intro. The Today Show is mourning a friend and colleague. Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie are paying tribute to Today's long time floor director, Mark Traub, who passed away on Dec. 6 at 64 after a battle with leukemia.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Photo of Her Surgery Scars After “Eye-Opening” Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis
Watch: Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Surgery After Melanoma Diagnosis. Teddi Mellencamp has a clean bill of health. Two months after undergoing surgery to remove stage 2 melanoma, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram to share news regarding her skin cancer scare. "Pathology is back—the surgeries were successful...
Former Grey's Anatomy Writer Elisabeth Finch Admits She Faked Her Cancer Diagnosis
Former Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch has confessed to major lies about her personal life, namely battling cancer. Months after being placed on administrative leave from the long-running ABC medical drama and then resigning from her job following a March 17 report by The Ankler newsletter that she may have "fabricated medical details from her personal life," Finch is coming clean.
Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Reaction to Shania Twain's People’s Choice Awards Shout-Out
Watch: Shania Twain's UNFORGETTABLE Performance at 2022 PCAs. Man, Ryan Reynolds will never forget this moment. Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 to perform a medley of her iconic hits before accepting The Music Icon Award. During her performance of "That Don't Impress Me Much," the singer switched up her famous Brad Pitt lyric by replacing his name with Reynolds', who received The People's Icon Award that evening.
Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of Her Baby Niece
Watch: Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson Gush Over "DWTS" Partnership. Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her niece. The Dancing With the Stars pro honored the life of her newborn baby niece, who was stillborn Dec. 2, and praised her brother and sister-in-law for handling the tragedy with grace.
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62
The Turner family has lost a beloved member. Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of legendary singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a touching post, calling her husband "a true angel." "I did the...
Mariska Hargitay's Convo With Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Deserves Its Own People's Choice Award
Watch: Mariska Hargitay FANGIRLS Over Kelly Clarkson at 2022 PCAs. Our investigation found that Mariska Hargitay is the best hype woman. The Law and Order: SVU star shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards with Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose—whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock along with son Remington, 6,—letting the 8-year-old know how much she adores the "Because of You" artist.
Tia Mowry Reveals Her Christmas Plans With Ex Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry is all about a family reunion. In early October, the actress, 44, announced she and husband Cory Hardrict, 43, were divorcing after 14 years of marriage. Now, amid the holiday season,...
Oscar Hopefuls Have Daddy Issues
Sometimes a flurry of films focus on the same subject; it might be coincidence or maybe the filmmakers are tapping into the collective unconscious. Either way, a lot of Oscar contenders this year deal with daddy issues. A key example is “Narcosis,” the Netherlands’ international-film submission. The movie, directed by Martijn de Jong and written by him and Laura van Dijk, centers on a man’s wife, son and daughter when he fails to return from a dangerous job. “It’s about love and life and how loss forces you to look at that in a brighter light,” de Jong tells Variety. It’s a...
Would Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Be Up for a TV Wedding With Girlfriend Natalie Joy One Day? He Says...
Watch: Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs. Nick Viall's days of baring his soul on TV may be behind him. He's appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, handed out the roses on The Bachelor and hit the beach on Bachelor in Paradise. But now that he's found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy, would he ever consider letting cameras roll during another major life moment—a wedding—if approached for the opportunity?
Why Kim Kardashian Is Still Including Kanye West in Family Events
Kim Kardashian isn't heartless. The Kardashians star's divorce from Kanye West divorce may finally be settled, but that doesn't mean she's cutting ties with her ex. A source tells E! News that Kim...
Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle at Awards Gala
Watch: Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle. On Dec. 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City. While the two were invited to collect an award for their philanthropy, the Duke of Sussex joked they were just on a night away from their kids.
Victoria Beckham Addresses Claim She Had a Nose Job
Stop right now, Victoria Beckham is clearing up the rumors she's had a nose job. The Spice Girls alum recently set the record straight over claims she's had a nose job, telling friend Charlotte...
See How Trevor Noah Said an Emotional Goodbye to The Daily Show
It's officially the end of an era in late night. On Dec. 8, Trevor Noah said goodbye to The Daily Show after hosting seven seasons of the famed political talk show—and he started his farewell by...
Taylor Swift Making Feature Film Directorial Debut: All the Enchanting Details
Watch: Taylor Swift Set to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut. 'Tis the damn season to usher in Taylor's Swift's film director era. The Grammy winner, will make her feature directorial debut in an upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced Dec. 9. According to a press release from Searchlight,...
"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show
Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
See Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Royal Meeting With King Charles
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are welcoming royalty to Wrexham. The actors, who are co-owners of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham Association Football Club, were photographed meeting with King...
