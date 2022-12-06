ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Grey's Anatomy Writer Elisabeth Finch Admits She Faked Her Cancer Diagnosis

Former Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch has confessed to major lies about her personal life, namely battling cancer. Months after being placed on administrative leave from the long-running ABC medical drama and then resigning from her job following a March 17 report by The Ankler newsletter that she may have "fabricated medical details from her personal life," Finch is coming clean.
Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Reaction to Shania Twain's People’s Choice Awards Shout-Out

Watch: Shania Twain's UNFORGETTABLE Performance at 2022 PCAs. Man, Ryan Reynolds will never forget this moment. Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 to perform a medley of her iconic hits before accepting The Music Icon Award. During her performance of "That Don't Impress Me Much," the singer switched up her famous Brad Pitt lyric by replacing his name with Reynolds', who received The People's Icon Award that evening.
Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of Her Baby Niece

Watch: Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson Gush Over "DWTS" Partnership. Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her niece. The Dancing With the Stars pro honored the life of her newborn baby niece, who was stillborn Dec. 2, and praised her brother and sister-in-law for handling the tragedy with grace.
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Mariska Hargitay's Convo With Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Deserves Its Own People's Choice Award

Watch: Mariska Hargitay FANGIRLS Over Kelly Clarkson at 2022 PCAs. Our investigation found that Mariska Hargitay is the best hype woman. The Law and Order: SVU star shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards with Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose—whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock along with son Remington, 6,—letting the 8-year-old know how much she adores the "Because of You" artist.
Variety

Oscar Hopefuls Have Daddy Issues

Sometimes a flurry of films focus on the same subject; it might be coincidence or maybe the filmmakers are tapping into the collective unconscious. Either way, a lot of Oscar contenders this year deal with daddy issues. A key example is “Narcosis,” the Netherlands’ international-film submission. The movie, directed by Martijn de Jong and written by him and Laura van Dijk, centers on a man’s wife, son and daughter when he fails to return from a dangerous job. “It’s about love and life and how loss forces you to look at that in a brighter light,” de Jong tells Variety.  It’s a...
Would Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Be Up for a TV Wedding With Girlfriend Natalie Joy One Day? He Says...

Watch: Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs. Nick Viall's days of baring his soul on TV may be behind him. He's appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, handed out the roses on The Bachelor and hit the beach on Bachelor in Paradise. But now that he's found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy, would he ever consider letting cameras roll during another major life moment—a wedding—if approached for the opportunity?
Taylor Swift Making Feature Film Directorial Debut: All the Enchanting Details

Watch: Taylor Swift Set to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut. 'Tis the damn season to usher in Taylor's Swift's film director era. The Grammy winner, will make her feature directorial debut in an upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced Dec. 9. According to a press release from Searchlight,...
"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show

Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
