Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of Her Baby Niece

Watch: Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson Gush Over "DWTS" Partnership. Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her niece. The Dancing With the Stars pro honored the life of her newborn baby niece, who was stillborn Dec. 2, and praised her brother and sister-in-law for handling the tragedy with grace.
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season

Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged

Watch: Allison Williams Talks Time's Up at 2018 SAG Awards. Wedding bells are ringing for Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon. Two days after the longtime couple made their red carpet debut, Alexander confirmed the parents of Arlo, 1, are engaged!. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's...
Mariska Hargitay's Convo With Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Deserves Its Own People's Choice Award

Watch: Mariska Hargitay FANGIRLS Over Kelly Clarkson at 2022 PCAs. Our investigation found that Mariska Hargitay is the best hype woman. The Law and Order: SVU star shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards with Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose—whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock along with son Remington, 6,—letting the 8-year-old know how much she adores the "Because of You" artist.
Would Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Be Up for a TV Wedding With Girlfriend Natalie Joy One Day? He Says...

Watch: Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs. Nick Viall's days of baring his soul on TV may be behind him. He's appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, handed out the roses on The Bachelor and hit the beach on Bachelor in Paradise. But now that he's found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy, would he ever consider letting cameras roll during another major life moment—a wedding—if approached for the opportunity?
"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show

Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
See Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: SVU Wedding in Sneak Peek at Her Final Episode

Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with a bang. The actress, who will make her final appearance on the NBC crime drama this week after 12 seasons on the show, is ready to walk down the aisle in sneak peek photos from the emotional Dec. 8 episode.
Taylor Swift Making Feature Film Directorial Debut: All the Enchanting Details

Watch: Taylor Swift Set to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut. 'Tis the damn season to usher in Taylor's Swift's film director era. The Grammy winner, will make her feature directorial debut in an upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced Dec. 9. According to a press release from Searchlight,...
We Sat Down With Several Boy Band Members For a Nostalgic Holiday Hang

Forget Santa Claus, because the ultimate boy band supergroup is coming to a town near you. Ryan Cabrera, 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons, All-4-One's Jamie Jones and O-Town's Erik Michael Estrada are making our "liquid dreams" come true, embarking on a tour that is the perfect gift for fans of '90s music.
Mean Girls: The Musical Movie Cast Is Totally Fetch: See Who's Playing Cady, Regina & More

Watch: Jonathan Bennett REACTS to Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls 2 Speculation. Put away the Burn Books—the cast of the Mean Girls: The Musical movie adaptation is finally here. The upcoming film version based on the Broadway musical, also written by Tina Fey, will star Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey as Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian, respectively, E! News confirms.
