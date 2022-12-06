Propane truck rolls over, bursts into flames on Rockford I-39/US 20 exit ramp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police said a propane truck rolled over and caught fire, shutting the Interstate 39 northbound to US 20 exit ramp on Tuesday morning.

ISP said the incident happened around 9:05 a.m.

A plume of smoke could be seen coming from the fully engulfed vehicle, but police said no injuries were reported.

The Illinois Department of Transportation was assisting with rerouting traffic while the ramp was closed until 3 p.m. while authorities investigate the crash.

