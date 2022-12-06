Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
Kazakhstan Presses On With Restrictive Bitcoin Mining Regulation
Kazakhstan is moving forward with regulation that will further stifle its bitcoin mining industry. The country’s federal parliamentary body has completed secondary approval of a bill "On Digital Assets in the Republic of Kazakhstan." With a third approval, the legislation will introduce new licensing requirements for bitcoin miners based on their facility ownership and operational structure. It would also require that miners purchase their electricity from the energy provider Korem at market rates.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Québec Utility Requests Reallocation Of Electricity Away From Bitcoin Miners
The Québec government’s utility company, Hydro-Québec, has requested the reallocation of 270 megawatts of energy set aside for cryptocurrency mining, once again signaling another Canadian government entity’s desire to curtail or modify bitcoin mining in the country. As of December of 2021, Canada had 6.48% of global hash rate according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin-Backed Loans
Loaning your bitcoin invites an element of risk that you may not need to incur. You should not make any financial, investment, trading or otherwise decision solely based on the information presented in this article. Bitcoin lending will be the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). Many DeFi projects are currently...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Why I Quit Investing In The Fiat Ponzi And Started Saving In Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps. Always up, always having to add more lest you fall behind. I could feel the American dream slowly slipping away every year. We dutifully paid our bills, contributed to retirement accounts, invested prudently and yet it felt like every year things got a little tighter. A little harder to contribute what we needed to. When we found Bitcoin, it gave us hope.
bitcoinmagazine.com
How Erlay Helps Preserve Bitcoin’s Decentralization
This is an opinion editorial by Kudzai Kutukwa, a passionate financial inclusion advocate who was recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of South Africa’s top-20 young entrepreneurs under 30. Satoshi Nakamoto brilliantly laid out in a few short sentences the major problem with the current financial system; it’s...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Understanding Bitcoin Network Hash Rate Increases
This is an opinion editorial by Alex, a bitcoin miner with Kaboomracks. It is important for individuals looking at bitcoin mining for the first time to understand the importance of Bitcoin’s difficulty adjustment as well the impact this has on mining profitability. Many newcomers to bitcoin mining will consult the profitability of an ASIC on a mining calculator, expecting that that profitability will stay relatively the same going forwards in the future. This is a misunderstanding as the profitability of any given machine, trends downwards over time. Increases in difficulty should be understood before purchasing an ASIC.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended
On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Blockware Solutions' 2023 Forecast Estimates Bitcoin Low Is In
Blockware Intelligence, the research arm of Blockware Solutions, has released its 2023 forecast, which indicated, among other things, that the bitcoin price bottom could be in soon. The report included a larger macroeconomic overview and forecast, alongside bitcoin’s response as well as on-chain indicators that suggest potential future movements. Short-term...
bitcoinmagazine.com
EU To Force Crypto Companies To Report Their Users’ Holdings To Tax Authorities
The European Union indicated Thursday that it will make cryptocurrency companies report their European users’ holdings to tax authorities. The proposed eighth Directive on Administrative Cooperation was previously reported on by CoinDesk, and could have wide-reaching implications including forcing non-EU based companies to have to register with tax entities there.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Future Of Venture Capital Is Investing In Bitcoin-Only Companies
“The smartest people in the world are working on Bitcoin, they’re not working on some other project,” Mike Jarmuz told Bitcoin Magazine. “They’re not working on altcoins or selling real estate in a metaverse fantasy land. Your medical records are not going onto some other thing masquerading as a blockchain. We view these as ridiculous and completely uninvestable ideas.”
