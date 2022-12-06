ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Teen Made Bomb Threat Against Chesco School, Say Police

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Kennett High School in Kennett Square Township closed due to a bomb threat on Nov. 3. Now, police have charged a Wilmington, Del. 17-year-old with making felony terroristic threats. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A teenager in Delaware is charged with making terroristic threats against a school in Chester County, according to authorities.

Kennett High School in Kennett Square Township was evacuated early on Thursday, Nov. 3 after administrators learned of a bomb threat, as Daily Voice has reported.

Students were bused home while township and county police swept the building with K9 units. No bombs were ever located in the building.

Now, Kennett Square police said they are charging an unnamed 17-year-old from Wilmington, Delaware with issuing the threat.

Investigators said they interviewed the boy and his family, and that the youth eventually confessed to making the bomb threat. He's being charged as a juvenile and his name has not been released, they added.

It's not clear what connection the boy has to Chester County and Kennett High School, if any.

