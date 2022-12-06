ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes, IA

Watch: Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Iowa were summoned to a doggie "day camp" but arrived to find the fire alarm had accidentally been pulled by a canine camper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fb7Yq_0jZEetZ000
KCCI/YouTube

Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes said a dog named Birdie had trouble containing her excitement when she arrived for day camp on Friday.

"She just arrived for day camp and was just bouncing around and bounced into the fire alarm, pushed it in, pulled it down and that was it," Dogwoods Lodge owner Jessica Tapper told KCCI-TV.

Security camera footage from the facility shows Birdie excitedly jumping on a wall and pulling the fire alarm.

Dogwoods Lodge posted a photo to Facebook showing the canine wearing a sign reading: "Dear Grimes Fire Department, I'm sorry that I pulled the fire alarm today. Sincerely, Birdie."

The fire department responded on Facebook saying Birdie is forgiven.

"The face certainly says sorry. False alarms do occur from time to time, but it is our job to keep everyone safe. We are certainly glad there wasn't a fire Dogwoods Lodge," the department said.

Tapper said Birdie didn't actually seem all that contrite about pulling the alarm.

"She didn't seem to care at all. The other dogs were freaking out," she said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
FORT DODGE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement

Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.Details: Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.Of note: Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.He declined to comment when contacted last week by Axios.
POLK COUNTY, IA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy