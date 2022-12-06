Read full article on original website
Bring Home The Galaxy Week 8: Columbia, Hasbro, Rocklove and more
It’s week 8 of Bring Home The Galaxy and the circle is almost complete. Let’s kick this weeks offerings off with Columbia and clothing. English (Publication Language) 160 Pages - 03/21/2023 (Publication Date) - Insight Editions (Publisher) $29.99. This is a paid link. Learn More. Price incl. tax,...
Desert Planet Discs Track 25: Santa’s Got a Brand New Gag – Christmas Special 2022
Ho Ho Ho-t Dang! Yes folks, it’s that time again where we get all festive on Desert Planet Discs in time for the Holiday Season. With our thoughts on Andor, Tales of the Jedi and the seasonal offerings from Hasbro and Funko, plus a host of special guests giving us the lowdown on their year in Star Wars, along with a plethora of tunes jingling all the way to the big day. And of course we have a very special present for you, our lovely listeners, so what are you waiting for!
The Vintage Collection: AT-ST and Chewbacca
Bring Home The Galaxy week 8 brought a slew of products including our Fantha Tracks reveal the Endor Bunker and this, the Vintage Collection AT-ST and Chewbacca, retailing for $89.99 and arriving Spring 2023. STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION AT-ST & CHEWBACCA. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $89.99...
