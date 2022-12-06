ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquinnah, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

Trompe-l’œil breathes life into Edgartown church

After nearly a decade, Vineyard artist Margot Datz has completed her recreation of a 1843 trompe-l’œil mural at the Old Whaling Church. Translated from French as “deceiving the eye,” the trompe-l’œil is achieved using a specific art technique meant to harness realistic qualities within a kind of optical illusion.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Finding Howes House’s place in West Tisbury

West Tisbury will be increasing discussions about the future of Howes House, which is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging, alongside reaching out to individuals 55 to 75 years old about the topic. This decision was made during the West Tisbury select board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. West...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Edgartown School Craft Fair, and Stuff-a-Bus

My first Christmas present arrived this weekend, when I traveled to Connecticut to pick up the girl child upon her return from her European adventures. After many restaurants, museums, relics, beaches, castles, paragliding, buses, trains, and planes for two months, Amelia had mixed emotions about coming home. But this mama bear is happy to have her back. And deep down, I think she’s pretty happy to be home too. My second present, the boy child, is set to arrive somewhere around the 22nd, and since having the two of them home for Christmas was all I had on my list, I shall be one very happy camper come evening on Dec. 22.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown makes its case for Norton Point takeover

The Dukes County Commission was given a presentation Wednesday afternoon by Edgartown Parks commissioner Andrew Kelly regarding potentially transferring management responsibilities of Norton Point from The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) to the Town of Edgartown. Norton Point, a barrier beach stretching over two miles, connects Edgartown to Chappaquiddick and serves...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: ‘Art of Up-Island Women,’ and North Tabor Farm is fully stocked

My heart is full of gratitude to all who joined us for a lovely community gathering of music, words, and light, followed by soup, treats, and conversation, at the Chilmark Church. Lia Littlefield Kahler was lovingly remembered. Thanks to Charlotte Wright for planning, managing, and MCing. Thanks also to Emily Broderick for help with, among other things, the setup and takedown, Holly Nadler, Judy Mayhew and Kathy Caroll, and to anyone I’ve forgotten, forgive me. Thanks to Phil Dietterich, Adele Dreyer, Missus Biskus, and Lorna Andrade. Sending healing thoughts to Sean McMahon and family. Martha Hudson sang a “Lia piece,” and her voice filled the sanctuary, just as Lia’s did. Rabbi Caryn Broitman’s words resonated with us all. Lia had a cottage in Menemsha, and Jane Neumann Slater, sitting near the front, inspired “Loon Lane’s” members Jack Cushman, Warren Doty, Andy Goldman, and Chuck Hodgkinson to present the backstory of the folk song “Aphrodite,” written by Jane at a time when Menemsha was the home for the swordfishing fleet. On another note, congratulations to Jane Slater on the publication of her book, “The Mosher Family Tree.” A story 150 years in the making. It was a limited publication, and sadly there are no more copies available. There must be something in Chilmark’s water that keeps our minds sharp.
CHILMARK, MA
Dianna Carney

Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!

Photo by(Ryutaro Tsukata) (MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA) Enjoy a festive day of fun while becoming part of Middleborough's history by joining the first-ever annual Holiday Lights at the Park! Presented by The Parks Departments & Middleborough Tourism Committee, this family-friendly holiday celebration will surely become a yearly tradition for the community!
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People

With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market

The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
SWANSEA, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Large power outage in Chatham

CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
CHATHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Christiantown Woods management plan public hearing set

The West Tisbury advisory board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5 pm to consider the draft management plan for Christiantown Woods Preserve and Arrowhead Farm. The 128-page draft plan is available on the Land Bank website. During a Monday afternoon joint meeting with the Martha’s...
WEST TISBURY, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Taunton, MA

Thanks to the settlers from England, Taunton was incorporated as a simple town in 1639. It’s often called the “Silver City” because of its massive contribution to the silver industry starting from the 19th century. Besides that industry, the city also succeeded in manufacturing ventures such as...
TAUNTON, MA

