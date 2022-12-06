Read full article on original website
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times
Trompe-l’œil breathes life into Edgartown church
After nearly a decade, Vineyard artist Margot Datz has completed her recreation of a 1843 trompe-l’œil mural at the Old Whaling Church. Translated from French as “deceiving the eye,” the trompe-l’œil is achieved using a specific art technique meant to harness realistic qualities within a kind of optical illusion.
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Finding Howes House’s place in West Tisbury
West Tisbury will be increasing discussions about the future of Howes House, which is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging, alongside reaching out to individuals 55 to 75 years old about the topic. This decision was made during the West Tisbury select board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. West...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Edgartown School Craft Fair, and Stuff-a-Bus
My first Christmas present arrived this weekend, when I traveled to Connecticut to pick up the girl child upon her return from her European adventures. After many restaurants, museums, relics, beaches, castles, paragliding, buses, trains, and planes for two months, Amelia had mixed emotions about coming home. But this mama bear is happy to have her back. And deep down, I think she’s pretty happy to be home too. My second present, the boy child, is set to arrive somewhere around the 22nd, and since having the two of them home for Christmas was all I had on my list, I shall be one very happy camper come evening on Dec. 22.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown makes its case for Norton Point takeover
The Dukes County Commission was given a presentation Wednesday afternoon by Edgartown Parks commissioner Andrew Kelly regarding potentially transferring management responsibilities of Norton Point from The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) to the Town of Edgartown. Norton Point, a barrier beach stretching over two miles, connects Edgartown to Chappaquiddick and serves...
Mattapoisett Inn’s New Porch Is the Long-Awaited Talk of the Town
Change comes slowly in Mattapoisett. It practically took an act of Congress to get a drive-thru OK'd for the town's Dunkin'. Yup, the wheels of time turn slowly here at the home of Salty the Seahorse. But that's what residents like about it in the seaside community. Luckily, Nils Johnson...
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: ‘Art of Up-Island Women,’ and North Tabor Farm is fully stocked
My heart is full of gratitude to all who joined us for a lovely community gathering of music, words, and light, followed by soup, treats, and conversation, at the Chilmark Church. Lia Littlefield Kahler was lovingly remembered. Thanks to Charlotte Wright for planning, managing, and MCing. Thanks also to Emily Broderick for help with, among other things, the setup and takedown, Holly Nadler, Judy Mayhew and Kathy Caroll, and to anyone I’ve forgotten, forgive me. Thanks to Phil Dietterich, Adele Dreyer, Missus Biskus, and Lorna Andrade. Sending healing thoughts to Sean McMahon and family. Martha Hudson sang a “Lia piece,” and her voice filled the sanctuary, just as Lia’s did. Rabbi Caryn Broitman’s words resonated with us all. Lia had a cottage in Menemsha, and Jane Neumann Slater, sitting near the front, inspired “Loon Lane’s” members Jack Cushman, Warren Doty, Andy Goldman, and Chuck Hodgkinson to present the backstory of the folk song “Aphrodite,” written by Jane at a time when Menemsha was the home for the swordfishing fleet. On another note, congratulations to Jane Slater on the publication of her book, “The Mosher Family Tree.” A story 150 years in the making. It was a limited publication, and sadly there are no more copies available. There must be something in Chilmark’s water that keeps our minds sharp.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
nrinow.news
‘Madwoman’ brings her food truck, edible concoctions to new home base on Great Road
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A chef who has trained in five-star restaurants across the state has gone rogue, with plans to roll her new kitchen on wheels into a space on Great Road, which will serve as her weekday home. Methods of a Madwoman, a food truck owned and operated...
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!
Photo by(Ryutaro Tsukata) (MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA) Enjoy a festive day of fun while becoming part of Middleborough's history by joining the first-ever annual Holiday Lights at the Park! Presented by The Parks Departments & Middleborough Tourism Committee, this family-friendly holiday celebration will surely become a yearly tradition for the community!
Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People
With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
fallriverreporter.com
Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market
The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
7-Year-Old Westport Boy Donates His Own Money During Holiday Wish Week
Calls came flooding in on Michael and Maddie Thursday morning to help the Harrington Family on day four of Holiday Wish Week, but for me, there was one call that stood out above the rest. It wasn’t the highest monetary donation of the day, but it was certainly the most...
capecod.com
Large power outage in Chatham
CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christiantown Woods management plan public hearing set
The West Tisbury advisory board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5 pm to consider the draft management plan for Christiantown Woods Preserve and Arrowhead Farm. The 128-page draft plan is available on the Land Bank website. During a Monday afternoon joint meeting with the Martha’s...
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Taunton, MA
Thanks to the settlers from England, Taunton was incorporated as a simple town in 1639. It’s often called the “Silver City” because of its massive contribution to the silver industry starting from the 19th century. Besides that industry, the city also succeeded in manufacturing ventures such as...
