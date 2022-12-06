Read full article on original website
Soccer world reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo exiting his likely final World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is out of the FIFA World Cup. Perhaps for good. The controversial, yet supremely talented and gravitational soccer player who will one day be thought of as one of the greatest ever to play the game, exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal losing in stunning fashion to upstart Morocco in the Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo exiting his likely final World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Morocco advances to World Cup semifinals with upset of Portugal
Morocco kept its cinderella run at the 2022 World Cup alive on Saturday, upsetting Portugal 1-0 to advance to the semi-finals at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Ecstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team’s historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup. Morocco beat the Portuguese 1-0 in Qatar, knocking Cristiano Ronaldo out of the tournament and making the Atlas Lions the first African and first Arab team to reach the World Cup semifinals. The capital, Rabat, was bursting with joy while Morocco fans also celebrated in the streets of Doha and in cities across Europe, where many Moroccans live. Other fans from the Middle East and Africa who have adopted the Atlas Lions as their team were also jubilant. “We were so stressed as if we were on the pitch with the players, but now we want the trophy,” said Mohamed Amine, who was celebrating in Rabat. “The players, this team lifted Morocco’s reputation high among the nations of the world.”
Microsoft May Create All-in-One 'Super App' to Compete With Apple, Google
Microsoft has considered creating a "super app" that would offer services like search, shopping, messaging and news, according to a report. In addition to boosting the tech giant's ad business, Microsoft executives hope such an app could help bolster its Bing search engine and drive more people to Microsoft tools like Teams, according to a report by The Information, which cited individuals with direct knowledge of the discussions.
