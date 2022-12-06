5 Festive Holiday Happenings

Urbanspace’s famed holiday market has set up shop on South Beach’s Lincoln Road District for the first-ever national expansion of New York City’s beloved holiday pop-up. The market offers a shopper’s delight with more than 100 vendors selling everything from children’s toys and apparel to artisan food products—plus tasty treats to eat and drink along the way.

Don your holiday finery and visit the storied Deering Estate for its Mistletoe and Martinis event December 9, celebrating the house’s 100th anniversary with a roaring 1920s-themed soiree. Or stroll the grounds December 2 or 14 to take in Historic Holiday Decor: A Jazzy Holiday, when some of South Florida’s top interior designers will deck the house’s halls. On December 17, Santa Claus comes to the Deering Estate. Enjoy story time with his elves, or let the kids get creative with holiday arts and crafts.

Thursdays through Sundays, head out to peep holiday lights like no other at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s immersive NightGarden. The installation returns for a fourth year, promising even more showstopping scenery, cutting-edge technology, and multisensory activations made up of larger-than-life light shows, motion-sensing displays, state-of-the-art holograms, shadow sculptures, and more—all spanning 83 acres of enchanting garden trails.

Now in its thirty-ninth year, Santa’s Enchanted Forest returns in a new location in the Doral/Medley area. With more than 40 acres of light displays, photo ops, a 90-foot musical Christmas tree, carnival rides, live entertainment, and visits with Santa himself, there’s something to put a little merry in anyone’s Christmas.

Miami City Ballet’s Nutcracker Magic Children’s Soirée returns to delight holiday audiences with a performance of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker December 18 at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Brunch, dancing, backstage tours, and more offer a happy holiday experience for revelers of all ages. Proceeds from the event support Miami City Ballet’s community engagement programs benefiting youth, seniors, and underserved populations.

The post 5 Festive Holiday Happenings appeared first on Aventura Magazine. .