Buffalo, NY

As food costs continue to rise, here’s how to save at Tops’ checkout line

By Hope Winter
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While you’re preparing your figgy pudding, or buying some chestnuts to roast on an open fire, you may notice a price increase on your grocery bills this holiday season.

“As we’re seeing prices with inflation rise, it’s certainly important to find extra ways to save,” Kathy Sautter, public relations and media manager for Tops Friendly Markets said.

According to Sautter, the stores are trying to help their shoppers cut the costs during a time of rising inflation.

“We certainly want to help out shoppers say any way they can,” said Sautter. “Whether it’s our BOGO offers, our extra bonus points that you can save at the gas pump, our Christmas Bonus points, our Young at Heart, our Diaper Club — there’s many different ways you can save at Tops.”

From now until Christmas Eve, Tops stores are offering Christmas Bonus Points, where every $50 customers spend, they’ll receive one Christmas bonus point, equal to $10 off select gift cards. Sautter says this program can help shoppers buy these gift cards to use for themselves or to gift during the holiday season.

Sautter reminded shoppers of their Young at Heart program. On the first Tuesday of every month, shoppers who are 60 years old or older, qualify for their Young at Heart program, and can receive an extra 6% off of their entire purchase.

“We have so many people who take advantage of this program,” Sautter said. “30% of our shoppers that day are our seniors, so we can see that the program is working.”

According to Tops, the program started 11 years ago and has help more than 350,000 households save more than 14.5 million dollars.

If you would like to sign up for the free program, head to the customer service desk to fill out an application. For more ways to save at Tops, find their deals on their website here.

Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here .

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

