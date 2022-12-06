ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Bicyclist injured in DWI crash, one arrested

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and seriously injured a bicyclist in a crash. James Thomas Allen, 32, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, and Evading Arrest.

According to court documents, on December 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to 67 th Street and N Dixie Boulevard after someone called 911 and said a bicyclist had been struck by a driver in a Chevrolet pickup truck. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and witnesses at the scene said the drive of the truck told them he’d been drinking and had to leave, a DPS report stated. Witnesses then said they knew the driver and identified him as Allen and provided an address for investigators.

When troopers arrived at Allen’s home, he was not there, but they were able to connect with him by phone. Investigators said an “extremely emotional” Allen told troopers he’d driven to a liquor store. When troopers met with Allen, they said he had slurred speech, smelled strongly of alcohol, and appeared to be intoxicated. He later blew a 0.18 on a breathalyzer test; the legal limit in Texas is .08. Allen reportedly admitted to being drunk and said he should not have been behind the wheel.

Troopers said when they moved to place Allen in custody, he ran, but was quickly caught and taken into custody without further incident, Allen was later released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a combined $22,000 bond.

