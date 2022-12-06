ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County to Provide Free Flu and COVID Booster Shots During Holiday ‘Boosterama’ on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Westfield Wheaton

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
mocoshow.com

‘Home for the Holidays:’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold Fee-Waived Adoption Event for All Animals Dec. 11-24

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is holding a fee-waived adoption event for all animals from Sunday, Dec. 11, through Saturday, Dec. 24. The “Home for the Holidays” adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA). The shelter is full,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Rec Center Memberships Will Be Free For County Residents in 2023

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services Begins Construction on Gaithersburg ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Store

Construction has begun at the upcoming “Oak, Barrel, and Vine” store at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store is expected to open in spring 2023 and will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers. Additional details below courtesy of Montgomery County:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget, With Next One on Monday, Dec. 12, in Germantown

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices and community partners are hosting hybrid forums to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. Residents can attend most forums in person or view them via the internet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Urgent Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Concerning Synthetic Opioids, Especially Fentanyl

Montgomery County Public Schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan on Friday, December 9:. I am reaching out to make sure students, staff, and families are aware of a very dangerous trend in substance use affecting our community. Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over 70% of all overdoses in Montgomery County were fentanyl related including substances laced with fentanyl or substances that look like something else (e.g., Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, or oxycodone) but had fentanyl in them. MCPS continues to work diligently alongside local government authorities and community partners on a comprehensive and coordinated approach to this dangerous epidemic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 58-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 58-year-old man from Silver Spring. Jose David Ortega was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., in the 1300 block of Fenwick Ln.
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County sees rise in flu, RSV, COVID-19 hospitalizations

Despite a trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients are starting to fill up in local hospitals — Montgomery hospital and county officials say they’re currently handling the surge while bracing for more emergency room activity in the coming weeks. According to the county Department...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

CRITICAL MISSING CHILD: Aaron Black, Age 9; Has Been Located

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Deputies are currently searching for a critical missing juvenile, Aaron Black, age 9, last seen in the Chesapeake Beach area wearing a blue & green plaid shirt & dark colored pants (see photo). Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Black, is asked to please...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 25-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area of Honeysuckle Ct.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich

This week I began my second term as County Executive, and we have a new and historic County Council. This is the most diverse County Council we have ever had with six women, two black members, two Latino members and our first openly LGBTQ+ Council president, Evan Glass. I look forward to working with every member of the 20th Montgomery County Council on many pressing issues and challenges.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Three New Dunkin’ Locations Are Coming to Montgomery County

Since Inspire Brands acquired Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins in late 2020 for $11.3 billion, the company has been opening in former bank locations that allow for easy installation of a drive-thru window. Dunkin’ has also aimed for non-traditional development that includes opening in airports and on college campuses, including the University of Maryland, but the three newest Dunkin’ coffee/donut shops that are coming to MoCo will all be in locations that were formally banks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Holiday Flash Light Bus is Back

The Holiday Flash Light bus is back again this year with a new twist. This year, there will be Flash Light buses operating along the Route 29 corridor. Additional information on how to ride the flash below:. How to Ride the Flash: Flash is the easy, convenient way to get...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy