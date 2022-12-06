Montgomery County to Provide Free Flu and COVID Booster Shots During Holiday ‘Boosterama’ on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Westfield Wheaton

Read full article on original website
‘Home for the Holidays:’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold Fee-Waived Adoption Event for All Animals Dec. 11-24
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is holding a fee-waived adoption event for all animals from Sunday, Dec. 11, through Saturday, Dec. 24. The “Home for the Holidays” adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA). The shelter is full,...
MoCo Rec Center Memberships Will Be Free For County Residents in 2023
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
‘Holiday Street Fest’ (with Fireworks) To Take Place at Rio on Saturday, December 10
Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg will hold a ‘Holiday Street Fest’ that will include a fireworks presentation on Saturday, December 10th. The fun begins with a market during the day from 1pm-5pm, a DJ playing music from 5pm-7pm and fireworks at 6:45pm. Additional details, per Rio, below:. “Cue the...
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services Begins Construction on Gaithersburg ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Store
Construction has begun at the upcoming “Oak, Barrel, and Vine” store at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store is expected to open in spring 2023 and will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers. Additional details below courtesy of Montgomery County:
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Montgomery Village Thursday Morning
According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:40 a.m., MCP officers responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village. The preliminary on scene investigation has determined that an adult male suspect entered the residence, assaulted an adult female victim, and discharged a firearm. The adult...
Police Investigating Reported Daytime Shooting At Montgomery County Shell Station (DEVELOPING)
An investigation has been launched in Montgomery County after a shooting at an area Shell station, officials say. The Montgomery County Department of Police said that there was a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Silver Spring.
Montgomery County Police Responds to Accidental Discharge of BB Gun at Local Middle School on Thursday
A letter (available below) was sent home to the Silver Spring International Middle School community on Thursday, December 8th, detailing an incident involving a BB gun accidentally discharging and striking a student in the leg during the school day. According to the letter, a 7th grade student showed a BB...
County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget, With Next One on Monday, Dec. 12, in Germantown
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices and community partners are hosting hybrid forums to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. Residents can attend most forums in person or view them via the internet.
Urgent Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Concerning Synthetic Opioids, Especially Fentanyl
Montgomery County Public Schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan on Friday, December 9:. I am reaching out to make sure students, staff, and families are aware of a very dangerous trend in substance use affecting our community. Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over 70% of all overdoses in Montgomery County were fentanyl related including substances laced with fentanyl or substances that look like something else (e.g., Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, or oxycodone) but had fentanyl in them. MCPS continues to work diligently alongside local government authorities and community partners on a comprehensive and coordinated approach to this dangerous epidemic.
Where to see the best holiday lights in Howard County
With the holidays just a couple weeks away, Howard County has put together a map of homes and businesses spreading some cheer.
'Tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases rise across DC region
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Health officials are sounding the alarm over the rise in RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases in what is being called a 'tripledemic' of respiratory viruses this winter. The high numbers of cases are overwhelming area hospitals and emergency room across the D.C. region. FOX 5's Bob...
Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 58-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 58-year-old man from Silver Spring. Jose David Ortega was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., in the 1300 block of Fenwick Ln.
Montgomery County sees rise in flu, RSV, COVID-19 hospitalizations
Despite a trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients are starting to fill up in local hospitals — Montgomery hospital and county officials say they’re currently handling the surge while bracing for more emergency room activity in the coming weeks. According to the county Department...
CRITICAL MISSING CHILD: Aaron Black, Age 9; Has Been Located
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Deputies are currently searching for a critical missing juvenile, Aaron Black, age 9, last seen in the Chesapeake Beach area wearing a blue & green plaid shirt & dark colored pants (see photo). Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Black, is asked to please...
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 25-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area of Honeysuckle Ct.
Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich
This week I began my second term as County Executive, and we have a new and historic County Council. This is the most diverse County Council we have ever had with six women, two black members, two Latino members and our first openly LGBTQ+ Council president, Evan Glass. I look forward to working with every member of the 20th Montgomery County Council on many pressing issues and challenges.
Knife-Wielding Hit-Run Elderly Pick-Up Truck Driver At Large In Maryland
A man accused of side-swiping a car before threatening a victim at knife-point is on the loose, authorities say.The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road in Edgewater, according to Anne Arundel County police.Investigation revealed t…
Three New Dunkin’ Locations Are Coming to Montgomery County
Since Inspire Brands acquired Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins in late 2020 for $11.3 billion, the company has been opening in former bank locations that allow for easy installation of a drive-thru window. Dunkin’ has also aimed for non-traditional development that includes opening in airports and on college campuses, including the University of Maryland, but the three newest Dunkin’ coffee/donut shops that are coming to MoCo will all be in locations that were formally banks.
Holiday Flash Light Bus is Back
The Holiday Flash Light bus is back again this year with a new twist. This year, there will be Flash Light buses operating along the Route 29 corridor. Additional information on how to ride the flash below:. How to Ride the Flash: Flash is the easy, convenient way to get...
