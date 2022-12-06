ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill filed by a North Texas lawmaker this week would ban social media for Texans under the age of 18. HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday. If...
TxDMV launches new temporary tags to prevent paper license fraud

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out major design changes to its temporary paper tags on Friday to help prevent fraudulent paper licenses from circulating. Agency leaders also testified before the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee on...
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge

Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi …. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Schools in Texarkana unite to help homeless. Three school districts in Texarkana came together Thursday to support those in need. Rain returns this weekend...
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
