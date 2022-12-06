Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill filed by a North Texas lawmaker this week would ban social media for Texans under the age of 18. HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday. If...
ktalnews.com
TxDMV launches new temporary tags to prevent paper license fraud
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out major design changes to its temporary paper tags on Friday to help prevent fraudulent paper licenses from circulating. Agency leaders also testified before the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee on...
ktalnews.com
Report: Crime in Louisiana declining, property crime down 30% in the last 20 years
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana is seeing an overall drop in crime over the past decade, according to a recent study of FBI crime statistics. The Pelican Institute for Public Policy released a report Wednesday titled “Crime in Louisiana: Analyzing the Data,” a look at Louisiana’s crime numbers.
ktalnews.com
This ArkLaTex bird has 4 sexes, refuses to mate with birds of the same color feather
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We’re highlighting the White-throated Sparrow (Zonotrichia albicolis) during the month of December, and chances are you host White-throated Sparrows in winter if you have a bird feeder in Louisiana. The bird remains the most common North American sparrow species at most feeders in the...
ktalnews.com
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi …. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Schools in Texarkana unite to help homeless. Three school districts in Texarkana came together Thursday to support those in need. Rain returns this weekend...
ktalnews.com
Another insurance company leaving Louisiana. Here’s what policyholders should do next
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Another insurance company is pulling out of Louisiana. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Wednesday that United Property & Casualty Insurance Property (UPC), which has 36,000 Louisiana policyholders, will be leaving several states in the new year. The Florida-based company is the latest to...
ktalnews.com
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
ktalnews.com
Rapper Auto-Tray convicted of fatally shooting uncle while traveling to visit family
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An aspiring rapper from Bossier City was convicted for fatally shooting his uncle while traveling from Shreveport to Tennessee to visit family. According to court records, 22-year-old Traveion Fields was traveling with his grandmother and uncle on I-49 near Gilliam when he shot his...
Comments / 0