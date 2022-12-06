CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An aspiring rapper from Bossier City was convicted for fatally shooting his uncle while traveling from Shreveport to Tennessee to visit family. According to court records, 22-year-old Traveion Fields was traveling with his grandmother and uncle on I-49 near Gilliam when he shot his...

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO