Bring Home The Galaxy Week 8: Columbia, Hasbro, Rocklove and more
It’s week 8 of Bring Home The Galaxy and the circle is almost complete. Let’s kick this weeks offerings off with Columbia and clothing. English (Publication Language) 160 Pages - 03/21/2023 (Publication Date) - Insight Editions (Publisher) $29.99. This is a paid link. Learn More. Price incl. tax,...
Made to Measure: Michael Wilkinson on designing the costumes of Star Wars: Andor
With Star Wars: Andor in the history books and the long wait until the second season waiting to be filled with numerous other GFFA projects and events, the looks and styles of Andor are waiting to be translated into fan-made versions seen at events around the globe, including Star Wars: Celebration. Speaking with Kristin Baver, costume designer Michael Wilkinson discusses the clothing seen in the show, and how important they are to the wider story of Andor.
Diego Luna on Star Wars: Andor: “Thank you all for your love and support”
Diego Luna thanks the fans for their support and reminds us that the second season of Star Wars: Andor is filming right now here in the UK. This is a paid link. Learn More. Price incl. tax, excl. shipping. Details correct as at: 2022-12-10.
#CANTINA2: Musical acts announced for 9th April O2 gig
With just 119 days to go until the start of Celebration Europe 4 on 7th April 2023, the announcements are set to start rolling in, and the Sunday evening of 9th April is a night ready and raring to go into the memory banks as #CANTINA2 arrives at the Indigo at the O2, and tonight we get the official press release revealing what acts will be rocking the Indigo.
Jon Kasdan on Val Kilmer: “The whole world wants Madmartigan back”
It almost happened. Val Kilmer was eager and keen to return to the role of Madmartigan in the Disney Plus series Willow, but ill-health put paid to that. Despite his absense, showrunner Jon Kasdan was keen to ensure the presense of Madmartigan remained a fixture in the story. “We really...
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 episodes revealed
Not only were we treated yesterday to the superb new trailer for season 2 of The Bad Batch, and the superb key art to match, but also the dates and episode titles of the 16 episodes we can be thrilled, engaged and delighted by, starting with a double-dose on Wednesday 4th January and ending with a duo of episodes on Wednesday 29th March, just ahead of Celebration Europe starting on Friday 7th April.
Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar: 7th December
It’s December and time for the seventh day of opening the Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar, and behind door number seven it’s everyone’s favourite walking carpet, Chewbacca. ‘Tis the season to be Jedi or Sith, should you choose! Whether you’re feeling ughty or nice, the Star Wars...
Gary Whitta on a project that “could have been a cool bookend to Rogue One”
With Rogue One ending with the death of most of its lead characters, segeuing into the opening moments of A New Hope, ideas of sequels to the film seemed bleak and unlikely. Prequels – like Star Wars: Andor – appeared to be the sole option, but an interesting tweet from writer Gary Whitta sheds light onto an avenue not taken that could have seen a successor to Rogue One hunt down Imperial war criminals.
Jon Kasdan on Willow: “Is this something I could make real”
In 1988, 8 year old Jon Kasdan was the perfect age to be captivated by Willow, and many years later after his family’s involvement with Lucasfilm and the Star Wars saga Kasdan had the opportunity (and the clout) to suggest bringing back another Lucasfilm property. Now streaming on Disney Plus, Willow was that idea and Kasdan talks with Lucasfilm about his journey to the Mother World and how the ’88 film, despite its passable box office returns, remains a favourite in the hearts of many.
“Hot Dang ladies and gentlemen”: Darth Elvis to retire from live performances after #CANTINA 2
The Dark King of the Sith has announceed his retirement from live performing after 15 years with his final, triumphant appearance due to be at 9th May 2023’s #CANTINA 2 event at the Indigo at the O2 during Star Wars Celebration Europe weekend. Darth Elvis will still be recording...
The Bad Batch season 2 trailer
Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch streaming only on Disney+ January 4, 2023. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” season 2 stars Emmy Award® nominee Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award® nominee Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”) as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award® winner Rhea Perlman (“The Mindy Project,” “Cheers”) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (“It’s Pony,” “The Owl House”) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award® winner Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws,” “Black-ish”) makes her guest starring debut in the series as as Phee Genoa.
Comic Review: Star Wars: Hidden Empire #2
Dreaming of a freer galaxy, LADY QI’RA and her organization, CRIMSON DAWN, have waged a secret war against the Empire. Qi’ra activated operatives across the galaxy to cause havoc and distract the Emperor while she sought a power capable of deposing the Sith Lord. Qi’ra learned the means...
