ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s In Texas Is Testing Out A New Drive-Thru

McDonald’s is always testing out new ways to improve their customer’s experience. There is a new test restaurant in Texas that has completely changed the way that drive-thrus look for the fast food chain. The McDonald’s located in Fort Worth, Texas, focuses on serving digital customers in three ways: through the drive-thru, pickup, and delivery.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy