ktalnews.com
Marshall Wonderland of Lights boosts local small businesses
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Wonderland of Lights is bringing a boost to small businesses near Main Street Marshall. “It’s great. We love it. It’s our busiest time of year. It’s our most fun time of year,” Joe Pine Coffee co-owner David Splawn. Splawn says...
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City locals get the perfect blend from the Cares Krewe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In honor of the holiday giving spirit, the Cares Krewe headed to PJ’s Coffee in Bossier City to surprise locals by giving away free java and beignets. “I love community projects and giving back,” said PJ’s franchise owner, Brandy Craft. “I do that the...
KLTV
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs
YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - A well-known Yantis home is gearing up for their annual three-acre Christmas lights display. It all started in 2003 with homeowner, Debra Kendall and her love for the holiday season. Her husband, Wayne, began with simple decorations. That soon turned into something big, catching the attention of locals each year.
Driver expected to be ‘OK’ after car hit by train in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. The woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed […]
KLTV
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system. Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
ktalnews.com
CPSO Reindeer Games benefit Providence House
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hosts the 4th annual Reindeer Games to raise money for a local charity. For just $22, the public got a chance to enjoy target practice like the professionals do, while helping those in need. CPSO Reindeer Games benefit Providence House. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office...
#TyressTuesday: Continuing to keep a Jacksonville teenager's spirit alive
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville mom has sparked a social media movement with a hashtag. It’s called #TyressTuesday and can be seen across the nation. It’s all to honor 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who left his home on Aug. 22, 2020 and never returned. Gipson's mother LaVance Wooten...
KTRE
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
scttx.com
FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash
December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
ktalnews.com
Local rescue to compete in 2023 Puppy Bowl
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Puppies from a local animal shelter will put their best paw forward in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX. In February, Team Fluff and Team Ruff will compete for the Lombarky Trophy and furever homes. The feel-good competition features adoptable puppies and highlights the work of rescues and shelters that dedicate their lives to helping animals find homes. Oh, and adorable chaos.
ktalnews.com
SPD: Teen missing in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are searching for a missing 13-year-old. Police say Charshun Martin was last seen in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in south Shreveport on December 5. 📲 Download the KTAL NBC 6 News app to stay updated on the go. 📧...
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
ktalnews.com
Rapper Auto-Tray convicted of fatally shooting uncle while traveling to visit family
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An aspiring rapper from Bossier City was convicted for fatally shooting his uncle while traveling from Shreveport to Tennessee to visit family. According to court records, 22-year-old Traveion Fields was traveling with his grandmother and uncle on I-49 near Gilliam when he shot his...
ktalnews.com
Google reveals Shreveport’s top trending searches for 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’ve ever wondered what the most searched term in Shreveport-Bossier was, Google compiled its annual local search report for the area. Shreveport is the only city in Louisiana whose top trending “near me” search was for sno-cones. The top trending “near me” search was for formal dresses.
Multiple vehicle crash closes westbound lanes on Loop 323, Old Troup Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a multiple vehicle crash at East Southeast Loop 323 and Old Troup Highway in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, all westbound lanes are closed at this time on the Loop 323. Injuries are unknown at this time,...
New ’69’ Restaurant Coming to Tyler, TX and the Comments are Pretty Funny
A new restaurant is coming soon to the Tyler, Texas area. Have you heard of The 69 Restaurant and Bar set to open at 10591 U.S. 69 North?. We love seeing new restaurants open in East Texas! The more the merrier!. The last we heard about this new restaurant, they...
Blake Shelton Tweets Support for Longview, TX Resident to Replace Him on The Voice
Back in October, country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice. The following week, I threw my support behind someone I think would be the perfect replacement, someone who lives right here in Longview, TX. Neal McCoy is one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and after...
