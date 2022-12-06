ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

ktalnews.com

Marshall Wonderland of Lights boosts local small businesses

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Wonderland of Lights is bringing a boost to small businesses near Main Street Marshall. “It’s great. We love it. It’s our busiest time of year. It’s our most fun time of year,” Joe Pine Coffee co-owner David Splawn. Splawn says...
MARSHALL, TX
Mix 93.1

WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023

If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Bossier City locals get the perfect blend from the Cares Krewe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In honor of the holiday giving spirit, the Cares Krewe headed to PJ’s Coffee in Bossier City to surprise locals by giving away free java and beignets. “I love community projects and giving back,” said PJ’s franchise owner, Brandy Craft. “I do that the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KLTV

Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview

The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system. Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

CPSO Reindeer Games benefit Providence House

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hosts the 4th annual Reindeer Games to raise money for a local charity. For just $22, the public got a chance to enjoy target practice like the professionals do, while helping those in need. CPSO Reindeer Games benefit Providence House. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTRE

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
scttx.com

FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Local rescue to compete in 2023 Puppy Bowl

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Puppies from a local animal shelter will put their best paw forward in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX. In February, Team Fluff and Team Ruff will compete for the Lombarky Trophy and furever homes. The feel-good competition features adoptable puppies and highlights the work of rescues and shelters that dedicate their lives to helping animals find homes. Oh, and adorable chaos.
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD: Teen missing in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are searching for a missing 13-year-old. Police say Charshun Martin was last seen in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in south Shreveport on December 5. 📲 Download the KTAL NBC 6 News app to stay updated on the go. 📧...
SHREVEPORT, LA
US105

That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas

We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
BEN WHEELER, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Google reveals Shreveport’s top trending searches for 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’ve ever wondered what the most searched term in Shreveport-Bossier was, Google compiled its annual local search report for the area. Shreveport is the only city in Louisiana whose top trending “near me” search was for sno-cones. The top trending “near me” search was for formal dresses.
SHREVEPORT, LA

