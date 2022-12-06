ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Rick Carlisle: Andrew Nembhard is a top-10 rookie in 2022 draft class

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Nembhard was a second-round pick in the NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers, but head coach Rick Carlisle believes the 31st pick would be selected much higher in a redraft.

The praise by Carlisle came after Nembhard dropped 31 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in a 112-104 win on the road against the Golden State Warriors. He went 13-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, in 41 minutes.

He set career highs in each statistical category with the performance and became only the third rookie over the last 20 years to record at least 30 points, 10 assists and five 3s in a game. He is also one of three rookies ever to reach that stat line with eight rebounds.

Carlisle was once again impressed by Nembhard.

I’ve been saying that down the line when HoopsHype does their redraft of the 2022 draft, he’d be a top-15 pick. I’m elevating that to the top 10. He really is a special player. Our basketball people — Kevin Pritchard, Chad Buchanon, Kelly (Krauskopf) and Ted (Wu) — just hit it out of the park with him. This guy has got amazing poise. He is strong. He is old-school but new-school. He is special.

Nembhard is the only rookie this season to record at least 30 points and 10 assists and is one of three first-year players with 30 points in a game (Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin). It was only his seventh game of the season scoring in double figures.

The performance continued a strong run by Nembhard this season.

He is averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds on 42.9% shooting from 3-point range in 19 games. He ranks eighth among rookies in scoring and is first in 3-point percentage and second in assists among qualified players.

The 22-year-old even drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat the Lakers last week on the road. He credits his teammates and coaching staff for his recent play.

The team gives confidence to other guys. They have super confidence in me. The coaching staff has super confidence in me. We just wanted to stick together down the stretch. I think it was just a great, team win altogether.

Nembhard and Mathurin have given the Pacers tremendous production this season. Mathurin earned his first start of the season versus the Warriors and produced 14 points in 40 minutes of work. They are a big reason the Pacers are 13-11 and in fifth place.

Said Buddy Hield:

Those guys are not shy of the moment. I think everybody gives them the confidence to do that. I think (there are) teams that rookies don’t really have that role but everybody gives them the confidence to do that and it is great.

The Pacers have constructed a nice, young core over the past year after opting to retool. Nembhard and Mathurin have been great additions to a core that also features Myles Turner, Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson.

The team looks to be on an upward trajectory based on its start and that has a lot to do with Nembhard and Mathurin. They have earned their playing time and appear poised to continue making plays when needed for their team.

