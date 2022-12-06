Read full article on original website
Titan, Lady Titan Wrestling Teams
Senior members of the Titan Wrestling Team were introduced during the Meet the Titans Night at the Columbus Unified High School Gymnasium, November 28. Kayden Cox, Jake Eddington, and Cade Saporito. Junior members of the Titan Wrestling Team were introduced during the Meet the Titans Night at the Columbus Unified High School Gymnasium, November 28. Dallas Scott, River Sargent, Mason Hopkins. …
Titan of the Week
Kansas Class 3A Player of the Year Finalist Saluting the outstanding achievements by Columbus school students in activities. Columbus Titan Senior, Landin Midgett, was named as a Sports in Kansas All-State First Team Defense Honoree and a Defensive Player of the Year Finalist for Class 3A in announcements released by the media group Friday. He is being recognized at Titan of the Week. The All…
Wanda Mercer
Wanda Kay Mercer, 78, of rural Columbus, died at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Born May 4, 1944, in Columbus, Wanda was the daughter of Fred and Mabel (Walker) Thornburg They preceded her in death. Wanda was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Cuba Jean Thornburg and a sister, Thelma Martin. She graduated from Cherokee County Rural High School with the class of 1962.
Brandon Hay
Brandon Jeffrey Hay, 35 of Galena, died at 1:02 am on Saturday, December 3, 2022, following a short illness. Born August 19, 1987 in Ventura, Calif. Brandon was the son of Jeffrey Kenneth Hay and Carmen Lucille (Standley) Hay. He graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 2006 and followed up his education with different college and law enforcement training courses over the years.
Jerry Judy
Jerry Judy, of Columbus, died December 5, 2022. in Columbus. Direct Cremation is being handled by Derfelt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at the VFW at a later date.
William Toney III
William Edgar “Bill” Toney III, 71, of Galena, died at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at his home following an illness. Born January 3, 1951 in Joplin, Mo., Bill was the son of William Toney Jr. and Dixie (Bender) Toney. His father preceded him in death. Bill was also preceded in death by one sister, Marsha Toney. He had lived in Galena most of his life.
William Kepner
William D. “Bill” Kepner, Sr., 76, of Oswego, died at 6:32 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Labette Health. Born August 5, 1946, in Chetopa, Bill was the son of Earl Emery and Betty June (Moore) Kepner. They preceded him in death. Bill was also preceded in death a daughter, Tammi Lyn Kepner; two brothers, one sister and one great-granddaughter, Denver Dean.
Michael Allison
Michael C. Allison, 68, of rural Parsons, died at 8:30 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home. Born July 11, 1954, in Newport Rhode Island, NY, Michael was the son of Robert Day and Shirley Kay (Dains) Allison. They preceded him in death. As an infant, Michael moved with...
Brenda Parker
Brenda Kay Henderson-Parker, 57, of Columbus, died Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born March 14, 1965 to George and Elizabeth (Allen) Gregeory. They preceded her in death. Brenda was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Henderson. Brenda had a huge heart and poured her love out on...
Cherokee County 4H
Member of the Month December’s 4-H member of the month is Ryleigh Holmes. Holmes is a member of the Spring Valley Sparklers, where she holds the office of secretary. She is 11 years old and is a sixth grade student at Central School in Columbus. This will be Holmes’ fifth year in 4-H.. She enjoys showing cattle and swine. Participating in sewing, fiber arts, cooking, crops and garden,…
Keenagers to perform Christmas concert
“Christmas Back Together Again” will be presented by the Keenagers Choir and the Parsons Community Orchestra, both under the direction of Scott Nelson. This will be the group’s first Christmas concert since the pandemic began. The public is invited to spend an afternoon Sunday, December 11 at the Riverton High School Auditorium beginning at 3 p.m. Favorite holiday songs will be performed,…
What's for lunch?
Columbus Unified Schools USD 493, breakfast and lunch menus for Monday, December 12 to Friday, December 16 Prices: Student breakfast $1.75; Adult breakfast $2.35. Elementary lunch $2.60; High School $2. 80; Adult lunch $3.75 Breakfast is served with choice of 100 percent juice and choice of milk. Lunch includes a choice of milk, salad bar at CUHS, Central and Highland. Monday, December 12 …
Watching the Scammon Christmas parade can make one hungry
Watching the Scammon Christmas parade can make one hungry. Jack Napier headed over to the Community Building after the parade where there were cookies and other treats available.
After the Scammon Christmas parade
After the Scammon Christmas parade, Santa made a stop to visit with the children. Hazel Kimmnon, Kaya Kimmon and Raci Kimmon took some time to chat with him.
Shaffer receives Appreciation Award
Extracted from Newspapers at the Genealogy Library 25 Years Ago December 4 - 10, 1997 Cherokee County Extension Board Vice Chairman Clark Hall presented an Extension Appreciation Award to Benn Shaffer of Baxter Springs. Elected to the Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension Board at the annual meeting were: chairman, Clark Hall; vice chairman, Gary Drennan; secretary, Cindy Garner,…
Santa makes appearance in Scammon
Santa made an early appearance in Scammon Sunday. He was escorted through the parade on one of the city’s fire trucks. After the annual Scammon Chistmas parade, youngsters had the opportunity to have cookies and hot cocoa. Maya Holcombe, Daniel Madl and Landon Holcombe joined in the fun. St. Bridget’s Catholic Church celebrated 150 years as a parish this year. They entered this float in the…
Two sentenced to prison
Two men facing local charges were given sentences in the state penitentiary by Judge Meredith Fredericks following sentencing hearings in Cherokee County District Court. John Wesley Potter, 34, of Riverton, was sentenced to 30 months after he pled guilty to burglary and possessing methamphetamine. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident, in which Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies…
Bridge on 160 now open
Late Thursday afternoon, December 8, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) opened the new Labette Creek bridge on U.S. 59/U.S. 160. The bridge is located approximately six miles northwest of Oswego. The work zone has been closed to traffic since late March. Drivers are urged to watch for workers who are completing final tasks at the bridge site. Check KDOT’s updated traveler…
A living Nativity scene adorned the float created by Scammon Holiness Mission
A living Nativity scene adorned the float created by Scammon Holiness Mission. The group entered their float in the Scammon Christmas parade, winning first place.
