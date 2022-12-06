Read full article on original website
'1899': 10 Details Audiences Might Have Missed In the Series
1899 came out last month on Netflix, but it's still a discussion topic among its viewers. Following the success of the mind-bending series Dark, creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese went on to create another intelligent series about (spoiler alert!) simulations and, in some way, time travel. Whoever watched...
Listen to 'Yellowstone's "The Gathering" Track From the Impressive Season 5 Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Ride off into the world of the Dutton family with the music that makes Yellowstone. Collider is excited to share an exclusive track from Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian's Yellowstone Season 5, Vol 1.1 soundtrack, entitled "The Gathering." The ambiance of Yellowstone works, not only because of the stunning cinematography of the series, but because of the score that has been carefully crafted by Tyler and Vivian, which brings life to an already vibrant story. The full soundtrack, which you can pre-save now, will be available on December 9—allowing fans of the series to relive the magic of Taylor Sheridan's series.
Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ Suit Was So Hot He Needed Five Bags of Ice Per Day to Stay Cool
Brendan Fraser’s transformation in “The Whale” is part of one of the most talked-about performances of the year. In the Darren Aronofsky-helmed film, Fraser plays Charlie, a house-bound 600 lb. English teacher who teaches students virtually with his camera blacked out. He’s also working to salvage his relationship with his estranged daughter, played by Sadie Sink. Fraser gained some weight for the role, but prosthetics makeup designer Adrien Morot was tasked with transforming the actor much more dramatically. Morot relied on 3D printing technological advancements to print the suit. Six hours of makeup and prep later and wearing prosthetics that weighed up to 300...
How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
Every Shocking Moment in 'Yellowjackets' Season 1 That Made Us Go WTF
Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Showtime's Yellowjackets has officially given us a release date for Season 2 on March 24. If you haven't seen Yellowjackets before, stop what you're doing and give this 7 Primetime Emmy nominated show a watch. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets has been described as Lord Of The Flies with extra sting. The series follows a 90s high school girl's soccer team who are traveling by plane to Seattle for a tournament. On the way there, the plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and the only survivors are the team, minus one, and the assistant team coach. The show chronicles how the team attempts to survive, thrive, and eventually dive head first into savagery as a "do what it takes to survive" display. In addition to that storyline, we also get to see the survivors in present day and how they are trying to put the pieces back together after what they experienced together in the woods. Yellowjackets has so many bizarre elements such as the hints of cannibalism, the supernatural, and the struggles of friendships and relationships through trauma and grief.
Michelle Yeoh Accepts Santa Barbara Film Fest’s Kirk Douglas Award: “You Can’t Let Fear Stop You”
“In the end, my hope is that maybe, hopefully, my work has uplifted or comforted or inspired others the way that Kirk Douglas’ did for me,” Michelle Yeoh, the veteran actress currently generating major best actress Oscar buzz for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, said on Friday night during a moving speech accepting the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s 15th Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. Yeoh, a rare talent who has been equally beloved by audiences and critics throughout her career, was speaking at the the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in front of an audience that included some...
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
Jason Momoa's Future as Aquaman May End With the Sequel
The DCEU universe looks to have some shake-ups, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the final stages of their multi-year plan for the DC Extended Universe. Several potential paths forward for the DCEU have been coming out. One such path reportedly not being taken is the release of Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward, and another path, reportedly, is the character of Aquaman going by the wayside after the release of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.
Ranking Every ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Christmas Episode, According to IMDb
Among the 208 episodes of the hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, were several great holiday episodes. Whether it was Halloween, Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, or Christmas, they always managed to make the most of it every time. And while Christmas didn't bring with it any mystery women or epic slaps, it did have plenty of its own joyous events.
'Scream 6': Why Jack Champion is Excited to Join the Slasher Franchise
In a recent interview for Jack Champion’s upcoming role in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was quick to sneak in a mention of Scream 6, which Champion has joined as a new character listed only as Evan. Considering the young actor is making his horror-franchise debut next year alongside Ghostface, it only seemed fitting to ask him how about making that step into such an established and beloved movie-verse.
Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works
We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.
'The Whale' Ending Explained: What Happens in Brendan Fraser’s Comeback?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The WhaleDarren Aronofsky’s The Whale has already proven to be one of the most controversial films of the year, which isn’t all that surprising considering Aronofsky’s history of making divisive projects. While Brendan Fraser has received widespread acclaim for his powerful performance as the overweight professor Charlie, the film has been perceived as “fatphobic” by some critics. It will be interesting to see where The Whale ends up landing this awards season; some view it as emotionally devastating, while others consider it to be manipulative and overtly cruel.
Who Are the Gallivespians in 'His Dark Materials'?
From talking bears to witches that live hundreds of years to angels that live even longer, the world of His Dark Materials is full of incredible creatures that are closer to humankind than one may think at a first glance. And every new season, the series’ list of fantastical beings just gets longer. Fans that have tuned in on HBO (or HBO Max) these past few days for the first two episodes of the show’s third and final season have been greeted with yet another addition to this cohort of amazing creatures - a tiny, almost imperceptible addition that nevertheless has a huge impact in the series’ story.
10 Notable Winners of The Palm Dog Award at The Cannes Film Festival
There are plenty of awards shows that give praise to human actors. From the Academy Awards, to the Golden Globes, to the Emmys, human actors in the world of film and TV have numerous opportunities to receive trophies for their work. It's all well and good, of course, as human actors are worthy of praise... but not to the point where they overshadow hard-working canine performers, whose performances tend to go unnoticed, and unrewarded.
‘Man of Steel 2’: DC Reportedly Rejected Script Treatment From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator
After a week of drama and intrigue at DC Studios, the major headline news was the canning of major sequels involving the biggest names in the DC Comics canon. One of those involved Henry Cavill returning to the role of Clark Kent/Superman in a sequel to 2013's Man of Steel (directed by Zack Snyder). The story of Cavill's Superman was directly followed up with the events of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which attempted to pull off a fast-tracking to a major team-up movie, Avengers-style, with Justice League.
Don Johnson Reveals the Iconic Brian De Palma Movie He Turned Down During 'Miami Vice'
Making the media rounds ahead of the release of his latest movie, High Heat, which he stars in alongside Olga Kurylenko, Don Johnson sat down with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt to promote the film, but not before dropping a tantalizing nugget about what might have been a defining moment in his career.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ & ‘Man of Steel 2’s Fate Unclear as DC Studios Continues Shakeup
News broke yesterday that sent wildfire through Hollywood, after it emerged that new DC co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran had reportedly pulled the plug on a number of projects in the works, including the previously-announced Wonder Woman 3, which was due to be directed by, and written by, Patty Jenkins.
Ginacarlo Esposito Says 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 is "Off the Chain"
Anticipation for The Mandalorian Season 3 is at an all-time high with news of its March debut arriving last week. Season 2 ended on a pretty hefty cliffhanger with Grogu leaving to train to be a Jedi, while Din (Pedro Pascal) was left wielding the Darksaber, much to Bo Katan's (Katee Sackhoff) chagrin. The Book of Boba Fett did see Din reunite with his pint-sized foundling, who decided training to be a Jedi wasn't all that cool after all, and based on the recent trailer it looks like the clan of two will be dealing with the ramifications of Din wielding the Darksaber. Creator Jon Favreau shared at CCXP that Season 3 will have a "much bigger scope" and we couldn't resist asking one of the show's biggest stars about what fans can expect too.
'Wicked' Film Adaptations Round Out Casting With Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode
Wicked, the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the hit 2003 musical of the same name based on The Wizard of Oz already has a star-studded enseble cast lined up in the principal roles. And now more names join that illustrious group as another slate of talent has been added to round out director John Chu's cast, according to a report from Deadline.
Mia and Valentina's Steamy Scene Is a Power Swap on 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Since its first season, HBO's The White Lotus has captivated audiences with its complex characters who embody the show's exploration of the power behind wealth and status. With Season 2 underway, it has ramped up the stakes tremendously by adding even more sex to the mix. Much of the focus this season gravitates around sex which propels its cast of characters into much more compromising situations.
