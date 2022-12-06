Read full article on original website
Cherokee County 4H
Member of the Month December’s 4-H member of the month is Ryleigh Holmes. Holmes is a member of the Spring Valley Sparklers, where she holds the office of secretary. She is 11 years old and is a sixth grade student at Central School in Columbus. This will be Holmes’ fifth year in 4-H.. She enjoys showing cattle and swine. Participating in sewing, fiber arts, cooking, crops and garden,…
Wanda Mercer
Wanda Kay Mercer, 78, of rural Columbus, died at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Born May 4, 1944, in Columbus, Wanda was the daughter of Fred and Mabel (Walker) Thornburg They preceded her in death. Wanda was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Cuba Jean Thornburg and a sister, Thelma Martin. She graduated from Cherokee County Rural High School with the class of 1962.
Neosho R-5 schools to offer daycare for staff
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho teachers could soon have an easier time juggling work and home responsibilities. District officials are in the process of creating a new daycare facility for the children of teachers and staff members. They plan to remodel a former church. Officials say it’s a good idea...
What's for lunch?
Columbus Unified Schools USD 493, breakfast and lunch menus for Monday, December 12 to Friday, December 16 Prices: Student breakfast $1.75; Adult breakfast $2.35. Elementary lunch $2.60; High School $2. 80; Adult lunch $3.75 Breakfast is served with choice of 100 percent juice and choice of milk. Lunch includes a choice of milk, salad bar at CUHS, Central and Highland. Monday, December 12 …
Shaffer receives Appreciation Award
Extracted from Newspapers at the Genealogy Library 25 Years Ago December 4 - 10, 1997 Cherokee County Extension Board Vice Chairman Clark Hall presented an Extension Appreciation Award to Benn Shaffer of Baxter Springs. Elected to the Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension Board at the annual meeting were: chairman, Clark Hall; vice chairman, Gary Drennan; secretary, Cindy Garner,…
Keenagers to perform Christmas concert
“Christmas Back Together Again” will be presented by the Keenagers Choir and the Parsons Community Orchestra, both under the direction of Scott Nelson. This will be the group’s first Christmas concert since the pandemic began. The public is invited to spend an afternoon Sunday, December 11 at the Riverton High School Auditorium beginning at 3 p.m. Favorite holiday songs will be performed,…
Christmas Light List 2022 fr. Joplin News First
JOPLIN METRO AREA — These are the light displays to enjoy Christmas 2022! Arranged in sections to visit easily and shorten drive times. Also when you click each DIRECTIONS link it will tell you how far from where you are at that moment. JOPLIN LIGHTS JOPLIN: Spiva Park, 4th & Main, Joplin 👉🏽DIRECTIONS JOPLIN: Ronald McDonald House, 3402 S. Jackson, Joplin...
Michael Allison
Michael C. Allison, 68, of rural Parsons, died at 8:30 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home. Born July 11, 1954, in Newport Rhode Island, NY, Michael was the son of Robert Day and Shirley Kay (Dains) Allison. They preceded him in death. As an infant, Michael moved with...
Titan of the Week
Kansas Class 3A Player of the Year Finalist Saluting the outstanding achievements by Columbus school students in activities. Columbus Titan Senior, Landin Midgett, was named as a Sports in Kansas All-State First Team Defense Honoree and a Defensive Player of the Year Finalist for Class 3A in announcements released by the media group Friday. He is being recognized at Titan of the Week. The All…
Local business is expanding to help out more families
Friday, Integrated Behavioral Technologies starting construction to expand their facilities in hopes of helping out more families.
Christmas on the Plaza Continues This Weekend
The final weekend of Christmas on the Plaza starts today. The local vendor market will open tonight at 5:30, and shopping will also be available at the North Pole Headquarters around the corner on 9th street. Carriage rides will also begin at 5:30 p.m. Coffeyville Reawakening's Denise York Explains. In...
Miami Schools victim of threat hoax
MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami School District was one of 10 Oklahoma schools that received a fake school shooter threat on Thursday. Schools in Tulsa, Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, Perry, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore all received a telephone call that there was an active shooter on the school’s campus.
Around 200 sick in an SEK school district; cleaning scheduled
A 4-State school district closes for the rest of the week starting tomorrow due to hundreds being out sick.
Brandon Hay
Brandon Jeffrey Hay, 35 of Galena, died at 1:02 am on Saturday, December 3, 2022, following a short illness. Born August 19, 1987 in Ventura, Calif. Brandon was the son of Jeffrey Kenneth Hay and Carmen Lucille (Standley) Hay. He graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 2006 and followed up his education with different college and law enforcement training courses over the years.
Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
Pittsburg couple finds lost diamond after a year
PITTSBURG, Kan. – After taking their morning walk on October 4th, 2021, Fran Smith discovered that the diamond on her wedding ring was missing. “At that point, she didn’t know when it had fallen out or where far, perhaps even into the shower that morning. So we searched the house and tried to find her with a light, maybe a...
Santa makes appearance in Scammon
Santa made an early appearance in Scammon Sunday. He was escorted through the parade on one of the city’s fire trucks. After the annual Scammon Chistmas parade, youngsters had the opportunity to have cookies and hot cocoa. Maya Holcombe, Daniel Madl and Landon Holcombe joined in the fun. St. Bridget’s Catholic Church celebrated 150 years as a parish this year. They entered this float in the…
Oswego school district closed due to illness
OSWEGO, Kan. — Oswego school administrators made the announcement today. No more school for the rest of the week. Why? More than half of everyone, students, faculty and staff, is sick. Superintendent Mitchell Shaw told us the district had a combined 200 kids and faculty members out just today.
Titan, Lady Titan Wrestling Teams
Senior members of the Titan Wrestling Team were introduced during the Meet the Titans Night at the Columbus Unified High School Gymnasium, November 28. Kayden Cox, Jake Eddington, and Cade Saporito. Junior members of the Titan Wrestling Team were introduced during the Meet the Titans Night at the Columbus Unified High School Gymnasium, November 28. Dallas Scott, River Sargent, Mason Hopkins. …
Brenda Parker
Brenda Kay Henderson-Parker, 57, of Columbus, died Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born March 14, 1965 to George and Elizabeth (Allen) Gregeory. They preceded her in death. Brenda was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Henderson. Brenda had a huge heart and poured her love out on...
