Burgess is 2023 Youth of the Year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Zion Burgess is the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson Youth of the Year. The award was announced Thursday at the annual banquet at the Burt in Hutchinson. The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in...
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
Eagle Media Adopt-A-Child a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Eagle Media and Allen Samuels CDJR came together again on Friday evening for the 2022 Adopt a Child turn in party. Throughout the holiday season, Country 102.9 and the Hutchinson Eagle Media stations called on the community to adopt 214 children from Reno, Harvey and McPherson counties whose families needed assistance to give them a better Christmas. The stations were given the names thanks to the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
Buhler man among KSHSAA Hall of Fame inductees
TOPEKA, Kan. - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.
Kansas H.S. Students Allegedly Yell N-Word, Bring Black Doll To Game, Schools Investigating
Two Kansas high schools say they've launched an investigation after several students at a recent basketball game allegedly yelled the n-word -- while waving around a Black doll. The incident went down Saturday -- when the Topeka H.S. boys basketball team took on Valley Center H.S. in Valley Center, KS.
New judge sworn in Friday in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. — Michael Llamas was sworn in as a judge for the Ninth Judicial District in Newton on Friday. Llamas was sworn in to the judgeship by Chief Judge Marilyn Wilder. Prior to being nominated and selected to become a judge, Llamas operated a local law practice for more than a decade.
A third-generation Black physician reflects on his work; the push to build diversity in Wichita’s medical community.
Dr. Val Brown, Jr. talks about being a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. Of the one thousand doctors in the Medical Society of Sedgwick County, only 33 are Black. That's why the society started the Brown Family Fund, an effort to recruit and retain more Black doctors in Wichita. Dr. Val Brown Junior, a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. He's excited the funding will help Black physicians in a vocation that began in his own family in the 1940s.
Derby recruit Dylan Edwards withdraws commitment from Notre Dame after Colorado offer
One of the best high school football recruits in the state has changed his mind ... again.
Valley Center basketball debacle starts with Republicans’ war on racial diversity | Opinion
Racism at Valley Center basketball game is the fallout from GOP’s misleading anti-CRT campaign.
Welch out at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Effective December 9, 2022, the chief strategy officer position at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) has been eliminated as part of an executive team reorganization. The restructure impacted Charles (Chuck) Welch who served as the health system’s chief strategy officer. Welch joined the organization in April...
State Rep. discusses upcoming Kansas legislative session
After securing his re-election in the midterm election, Clarke Sanders, State Representative of the 69th Kansas House District sat down for an exclusive interview with Salina Post. Sanders talked about the possibility of legislation that would allow for medical marijuana, the partisan divide between the state legislature and Governor Laura Kelly, rural broadband access, and his reflections on his campaign.
McPherson Police Chief completes FBI Academy
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Thursday, McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Assistant Chief Todd Martens wrote in a release that Chief Golden began training at the FBI National Academy 10 weeks ago, in mid-October and successfully completed the training this week. Chief Golden’s training included classroom instruction, physical fitness, and more.
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
Wichita is the only city in Kansas — and one of 19 nationwide — to receive this honor
The designation comes from the National Park Service.
Couchman: Educators pushing for statutory SpEd funding in 2023 session
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman is clear that her district is not immune to the issues that come from underfunding of special education, when compared to state statute. "Funding SpEd to the legislated level of 92 percent is really something we are pushing hard across...
IdeaTek now in Liberal with fiber
BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler-based IdeaTek has expanded its footprint into Liberal, giving businesses and households access to gigabit speeds at affordable prices. The expansion furthers the company’s mission of providing Internet Freedom to Kansas communities, said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We are extremely...
Valley Center canceling school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
Youth of the Year on Thursday is sold out
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson is hosting its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Every seat is filled for the event. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
Eric Wedge won’t return as Wichita State baseball coach
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University Athletics Director Kevin Saal announced Thursday that Eric Wedge will not return to the baseball program. Interim Head Coach Loren Hibbs will lead the program during the 2023 season. Saal said before joining the Shockers in 2019, Coach Hibbs led the 49ers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for 27 seasons. Hibbs will be assisted by Mike Pelfrey, Mike Sirianni, Nate Brisco and Connor Behrens.
