Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Shooting at Shell Gas Station Thursday Afternoon Now Confirmed as Homicide

4:11pm Update per MCPD: MCPD PIO is en route to a confirmed homicide in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Ave. Montgomery County Police is investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting occurred at approximately 3PM on Thursday at the White Oak Shell/Dash In gas station/convenience store on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak, MD (Montgomery County). The victim was shot and critically injured. This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
WHITE OAK, MD
DC News Now

Employee at Shell gas station shot, killed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Thursday Homicide at Shell Station

Montgomery County Police have announced that an arrest has been made in connection to yesterday’s shooting death of a Shell Station employee at 11500 New Hampshire Ave. According to MCPD, “Chief Marcus Jones will address the media regarding the arrest of a suspect involved in the shooting death of a gas station employee on Thursday, December 8. Chief Jones and representatives from the Major Crimes Division will provide details surrounding the arrest of the suspect.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

I-95 N shut down for five hours in Harford County following two deadly crashes

BALTIMORE -- Two deadly crashes closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed a multiple-car crash was deadly. The crash involved five vehicles, including three tractor-trailers.Troopers said a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-95 when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers. Another tractor-trailer then struck the car.The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 27-year-old Caprice Davis, from New Jersey, died at the scene.A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. and involved two vehicles, including a dump truck.Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Forrester crashed into the back of a dump truck.The female in the car, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The crashes closed I-95 North for about five hours. 
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Clerk Killed in Shell Gas Station in White Oak

A man shot and killed a clerk working at a gas station in White Oak Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County police said. A man was working at the counter of the convenience store at the Shell station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue when another man entered about 3 p.m., police said. A confrontation between the two occurred, and the gunman shot the clerk multiple times in the upper body.
WHITE OAK, MD
echo-pilot.com

One dead after crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon

One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

Holiday Flash Light Bus is Back

The Holiday Flash Light bus is back again this year with a new twist. This year, there will be Flash Light buses operating along the Route 29 corridor. Additional information on how to ride the flash below:. How to Ride the Flash: Flash is the easy, convenient way to get...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say

One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Parks to Modify Open Parkways Schedule on Beach Drive

The entirety of Beach Drive in Montgomery County will remain open to vehicles on Fridays beginning Friday, December 16, 2022. Portions will continue to remain (closed to cars) and open to pedestrians and cyclists on Saturdays and Sundays. Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, is modifying...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Road rage shooting on I-95 in White Marsh leaves one injured

WHITE MARSH, MD—MDTA Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Monday night along northbound I-95 in White Marsh. According to authorities, a dispute between the drivers of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and a dark sedan began at approximately at just after 10:15 p.m. on the outer loop of I-695 at Exit 15 (US 40).
WHITE MARSH, MD
DC News Now

Major power outage in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police alerted residents of a major power outage at the Greenway Shopping Center and surrounding areas on Thursday evening. Pepco said that the outage was caused by overhead equipment. 299 customers who were impacted had service restored as of 8 p.m., but 73 remained without power. Officials said that […]
GREENBELT, MD
local21news.com

Lanes open on I-81 after deadly crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT officials said lanes on Interstate 81 have reopened after a deadly crash in Franklin County on Wednesday. The crash happened on the interstate going south near the on-ramp for Exit 16 around 1:00 p.m., according to PennDOT. Officials said it appears a tractor...
Daily Voice

Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store

Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
MIDDLETOWN, MD

