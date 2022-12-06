Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Shooting at Shell Gas Station Thursday Afternoon Now Confirmed as Homicide
4:11pm Update per MCPD: MCPD PIO is en route to a confirmed homicide in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Ave. Montgomery County Police is investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting occurred at approximately 3PM on Thursday at the White Oak Shell/Dash In gas station/convenience store on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak, MD (Montgomery County). The victim was shot and critically injured. This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
Employee at Shell gas station shot, killed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
Highway Worker, Dad Killed By Hit-Run Driver On I-66 In Fairfax County
Virginia State Police are seeking the public's help with locating a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in a work zone on I-66 in Fairfax County, authorities say.On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 1 a.m., Jonathan W. Franzell, 32, was killed after being struck by a car while checking on the victim…
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
mocoshow.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Thursday Homicide at Shell Station
Montgomery County Police have announced that an arrest has been made in connection to yesterday’s shooting death of a Shell Station employee at 11500 New Hampshire Ave. According to MCPD, “Chief Marcus Jones will address the media regarding the arrest of a suspect involved in the shooting death of a gas station employee on Thursday, December 8. Chief Jones and representatives from the Major Crimes Division will provide details surrounding the arrest of the suspect.”
I-95 N shut down for five hours in Harford County following two deadly crashes
BALTIMORE -- Two deadly crashes closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed a multiple-car crash was deadly. The crash involved five vehicles, including three tractor-trailers.Troopers said a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-95 when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers. Another tractor-trailer then struck the car.The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 27-year-old Caprice Davis, from New Jersey, died at the scene.A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. and involved two vehicles, including a dump truck.Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Forrester crashed into the back of a dump truck.The female in the car, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The crashes closed I-95 North for about five hours.
NBC Washington
Clerk Killed in Shell Gas Station in White Oak
A man shot and killed a clerk working at a gas station in White Oak Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County police said. A man was working at the counter of the convenience store at the Shell station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue when another man entered about 3 p.m., police said. A confrontation between the two occurred, and the gunman shot the clerk multiple times in the upper body.
echo-pilot.com
One dead after crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon
One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
mocoshow.com
Holiday Flash Light Bus is Back
The Holiday Flash Light bus is back again this year with a new twist. This year, there will be Flash Light buses operating along the Route 29 corridor. Additional information on how to ride the flash below:. How to Ride the Flash: Flash is the easy, convenient way to get...
Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say
One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks to Modify Open Parkways Schedule on Beach Drive
The entirety of Beach Drive in Montgomery County will remain open to vehicles on Fridays beginning Friday, December 16, 2022. Portions will continue to remain (closed to cars) and open to pedestrians and cyclists on Saturdays and Sundays. Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, is modifying...
Nottingham MD
Road rage shooting on I-95 in White Marsh leaves one injured
WHITE MARSH, MD—MDTA Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Monday night along northbound I-95 in White Marsh. According to authorities, a dispute between the drivers of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and a dark sedan began at approximately at just after 10:15 p.m. on the outer loop of I-695 at Exit 15 (US 40).
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Montgomery Village Thursday Morning
According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:40 a.m., MCP officers responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village. The preliminary on scene investigation has determined that an adult male suspect entered the residence, assaulted an adult female victim, and discharged a firearm. The adult...
Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Frederick County
Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning that left one person dead.
Deadly crash closes Interstate 81 for period on Wednesday afternoon
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County for a period of Wednesday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound just past Exit 16 near Chambersburg around 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 7. Officials say it appears...
mocoshow.com
Thirty-One-Year-Old Man Arrested for Shell Station Homicide; Decomposed Body of Pregnant Woman Discovered
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. At approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers...
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
Major power outage in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police alerted residents of a major power outage at the Greenway Shopping Center and surrounding areas on Thursday evening. Pepco said that the outage was caused by overhead equipment. 299 customers who were impacted had service restored as of 8 p.m., but 73 remained without power. Officials said that […]
local21news.com
Lanes open on I-81 after deadly crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT officials said lanes on Interstate 81 have reopened after a deadly crash in Franklin County on Wednesday. The crash happened on the interstate going south near the on-ramp for Exit 16 around 1:00 p.m., according to PennDOT. Officials said it appears a tractor...
Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store
Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
Comments / 0