Perry, OH

2 Ohio hospital employees arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By Cris Belle
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two suspects who were arrested in November on felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach are University Hospital employees.

Saul Llamas, 29, of Perry, has been a police officer in the UH Police Department since October 2018 and Jordan Siemers, 25, of Perry, has been a State Tested Nurse Aide at UH Geneva Medical Center since October 2021, according to a statement from the hospital.

“University Hospitals learned November 30 that two employees, Jordan Siemers and Saul Llamas, were arrested by the FBI in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach,” the hospital said. “They are suspended from their employment pending investigation.”

According to court documents , Siemers and Llamas illegally entered Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021 along with Ryan Swoope, 28, also of Perry, who is charged in a criminal complaint in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, both felonies, and related misdemeanor offenses.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here .

