How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
Jason Momoa's Future as Aquaman May End With the Sequel
The DCEU universe looks to have some shake-ups, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the final stages of their multi-year plan for the DC Extended Universe. Several potential paths forward for the DCEU have been coming out. One such path reportedly not being taken is the release of Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward, and another path, reportedly, is the character of Aquaman going by the wayside after the release of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.
Don Johnson on 'High Heat' and Why Filming Action Is It's Own Skill Set
Don Johnson is a name that is synonymous with suave and debonair characters who possess a flair for action, and he delivers both of these qualities and a splash of comedy in the upcoming action-comedy High Heat. Like another 2022 release, Zach Golden’s High Heat takes place over the course of a single night at a restaurant, and there's no shortage of murder and mayhem in this one too. Ana (Olga Kurylenko) is a meticulous chef with a hidden past, whose restaurant opening is turned upside down by the bad financial decisions of her husband Ray (Johnson). The heat only gets higher when the local mafia shows up to burn down her restaurant and Ana is forced to tap into her past to defend her kitchen.
The Real Stories Behind the Characters of 'The Greatest Showman'
Hugh Jackman was on fire in 2017. The Sydney-born actor was riding high after the successes of his latest Marvel action films, X-Men: Apocalypse and Logan, and getting attention as a talented singer, courtesy of his Oscar-nominated performance in 2012's Les Misérables. At the same time, movie musicals were enjoying a renaissance. 2008's film adaptation of Mama Mia brought the star power of Meryl Streep, and 2016's La La Land scored a Best Picture nomination. The time was right to bring Jackman's talent and box office appeal to the musical version of the P.T. Barnum story, The Greatest Showman. The film was the 21st highest grossing movie of 2017, bringing in over $430 million worldwide.
Listen to 'Yellowstone's "The Gathering" Track From the Impressive Season 5 Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Ride off into the world of the Dutton family with the music that makes Yellowstone. Collider is excited to share an exclusive track from Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian's Yellowstone Season 5, Vol 1.1 soundtrack, entitled "The Gathering." The ambiance of Yellowstone works, not only because of the stunning cinematography of the series, but because of the score that has been carefully crafted by Tyler and Vivian, which brings life to an already vibrant story. The full soundtrack, which you can pre-save now, will be available on December 9—allowing fans of the series to relive the magic of Taylor Sheridan's series.
'1899': 10 Details Audiences Might Have Missed In the Series
1899 came out last month on Netflix, but it's still a discussion topic among its viewers. Following the success of the mind-bending series Dark, creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese went on to create another intelligent series about (spoiler alert!) simulations and, in some way, time travel. Whoever watched...
10 Notable Winners of The Palm Dog Award at The Cannes Film Festival
There are plenty of awards shows that give praise to human actors. From the Academy Awards, to the Golden Globes, to the Emmys, human actors in the world of film and TV have numerous opportunities to receive trophies for their work. It's all well and good, of course, as human actors are worthy of praise... but not to the point where they overshadow hard-working canine performers, whose performances tend to go unnoticed, and unrewarded.
What Happens to Wonder Woman Now?
A little over a month into their tenure running DC Films, James Gunn and Peter Safran made their first major moves in the division by canning the long in development Wonder Woman 3, a project written and directed by Patty Jenkins and set to star Gal Gadot. Despite this star teasing the project just a day earlier, Wonder Woman 3, at least in its current incarnation, seems to be dead in the water due to it not fitting Gunn and Safran’s multimedia plans for the DC Universe. While this movie is down for the count, Wonder Woman won’t be missing from the big screen for long, especially since many ambitious projects are in the works based on various DC Comics properties. However, with this project’s demise, it does become understandable to ask…where does this character go next?
Ginacarlo Esposito Says 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 is "Off the Chain"
Anticipation for The Mandalorian Season 3 is at an all-time high with news of its March debut arriving last week. Season 2 ended on a pretty hefty cliffhanger with Grogu leaving to train to be a Jedi, while Din (Pedro Pascal) was left wielding the Darksaber, much to Bo Katan's (Katee Sackhoff) chagrin. The Book of Boba Fett did see Din reunite with his pint-sized foundling, who decided training to be a Jedi wasn't all that cool after all, and based on the recent trailer it looks like the clan of two will be dealing with the ramifications of Din wielding the Darksaber. Creator Jon Favreau shared at CCXP that Season 3 will have a "much bigger scope" and we couldn't resist asking one of the show's biggest stars about what fans can expect too.
How 'Easy Rider' Became the Defining Film of the Counterculture Movement
There aren’t many films that encapsulate an era as perfectly as Easy Rider. It was released in 1969, the final year in one of the most important decades for American culture. It was a time of great social reform, with campaigns such as the civil rights movement and second-wave feminism finally achieving the legislative and cultural victories they had been searching for. The increasingly counterculture youth — spurred on by musicians like Bob Dylan and filmmakers like Arthur Penn — sought to upheave centuries-old notions they deemed unfit for a modernizing world, and with the charismatic John F. Kennedy leading the charge, it seemed they were going to get everything they wanted. But dreams are easier dreamt than realized, and the decade’s final years were besmudged by upheaval and unrest, brought on by an escalating war in Vietnam and the assassination of many of its great leaders. What started with the promise of a new golden age ended with a nation in turmoil, and as the sun set one last time on the decade that JFK had once dubbed as the “New Frontier," few mourned its passing.
Charlize Theron Reveals Why She Followed Up Her Oscar Win With ‘Arrested Development’
Back in 2003, Charlize Theron starred in a role that would later become one of her most acclaimed performances: she played real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, and the actor famously let go of vanity in order to change her appearance for the role. Her work earned Theron her very first Oscar statue, and fans and critics got excited to see what the South African actor would do next. That’s why it was a surprise when she decided to take on a role on a niche comedy sitcom called Arrested Development.
'The Whale' Ending Explained: What Happens in Brendan Fraser’s Comeback?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The WhaleDarren Aronofsky’s The Whale has already proven to be one of the most controversial films of the year, which isn’t all that surprising considering Aronofsky’s history of making divisive projects. While Brendan Fraser has received widespread acclaim for his powerful performance as the overweight professor Charlie, the film has been perceived as “fatphobic” by some critics. It will be interesting to see where The Whale ends up landing this awards season; some view it as emotionally devastating, while others consider it to be manipulative and overtly cruel.
Meghan Markle Strategically Wore Three Muted Colors While Living in London With Prince Harry: ‘Not Trying to Stand Out’
Meghan Markle admitted to strategically wearing three muted colors while living in London with Prince Harry, claiming she was 'not trying to stand out.'
What Makes 'Psych: The Musical' the Ideal Musical Episode
Not many TV comedies are as hilariously creative as USA’s Psych. With eight seasons and three movies under its belt, there’s no denying that. Back before Psych’s popularity, the series had less freedom; however, Season 7 saw an influx of episodes that fully embraced the weirdness that Psych does best. Ever since the show’s second season, series creator Steve Franks had an idea for his dream episode. Five seasons later, he was finally able to make it.
Who Are the Gallivespians in 'His Dark Materials'?
From talking bears to witches that live hundreds of years to angels that live even longer, the world of His Dark Materials is full of incredible creatures that are closer to humankind than one may think at a first glance. And every new season, the series’ list of fantastical beings just gets longer. Fans that have tuned in on HBO (or HBO Max) these past few days for the first two episodes of the show’s third and final season have been greeted with yet another addition to this cohort of amazing creatures - a tiny, almost imperceptible addition that nevertheless has a huge impact in the series’ story.
Ranking Every ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Christmas Episode, According to IMDb
Among the 208 episodes of the hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, were several great holiday episodes. Whether it was Halloween, Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, or Christmas, they always managed to make the most of it every time. And while Christmas didn't bring with it any mystery women or epic slaps, it did have plenty of its own joyous events.
'Spoiler Alert': How Much of the Tragic Love Story Is True?
Editor's Note: The following may contain spoilers for Spoiler AlertIf you’re still sobbing over the delicate nature of what director Michael Showalter accomplished with The Big Sick, you have another weepie to look forward to. Spoiler Alert tells the powerful story of veteran TV Guide writer Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons in a career-best performance) and his longtime boyfriend, the photographer Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge). Despite their very different personalities, the couple keeps getting drawn back to each other as they help one another cope with their respective issues. Michael lives in constant anxiety due to his childhood obesity, and Kit has yet to tell his parents that he is gay.
'Perry Mason' Is Caught in Another Mystery in First Season 2 Trailer
The fan-favorite detective Perry Mason will solve another mystery come the New Year, as HBO has finally set a release date for its period mystery drama. A new trailer for the upcoming season sees Della and Paul nudging Perry to uncover another mystery as the former tells him, “Guilty or not, everyone deserves a defense.” The thrilling new clip eloquently brings out the murder mystery set against the socio-political backdrop of America in the 1930s.
Don Johnson and Ruby Rose Cast in Action-Thriller 'The Collective'
Ruby Rose and Don Johnson have been cast in the upcoming action-thriller The Collective, according to Deadline. The two will lead the film along with Lucas Till and Tyrese Gibson. The film follows a group of assassins called The Collective. In the movie, the group goes after a human trafficking...
What's With the Modern Music Needle Drops in 'Willow'?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Willow. When the Walt Disney Company officially purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the first questions that rose to mind were regarding the future of the Star Wars franchise. Obviously, the galaxy far, far away was going to take precedence in the $4 billion deal, but it now seems like Disney is turning its eyes to some of the other properties in the Lucasfilm archive. Fans have been clamoring about a continuation of the 1988 fantasy adventure Willow for years, and Disney+ has finally begun releasing the sequel series of the same name. Although Warwick Davis returns as the titular character, he’s accompanied by a new batch of youthful faces that play the protagonists of the series.
