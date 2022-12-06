ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Clayton parade adds safety measures

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

Like Selma to the east, Clayton has added more safety measures to its Christmas parade. Here they are: • The Clayton Police Department will verify that vehicles in the parade have a current registration and that all drivers have a valid license and are at least 18 years old.   • Large groups of walkers will be placed strategically throughout […]

carolinacoastonline.com

Council votes to allow egress on U.S. 70 a new Smithfield site

NEWPORT - The conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing was reached Thursday during a regularly scheduled council meeting at Newport Town Hall. Members of the council voted unanimously in favor of allowing infrastructure to be built to allow two access points from Highway 70 to a parcel of land that will soon become the site of Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant.
NEWPORT, NC
WRAL

Century-old building's lean shifts Roxboro parade route

Uptown Roxboro businesses will be open as normal on Saturday, but spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier this year for the annual Christmas parade. Uptown Roxboro businesses will be open as normal on Saturday, but spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier this year for the annual Christmas parade.
ROXBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
angier.org

Pubic Notice of Emergency Meeting

The Angier Board of Commissioners has scheduled an Emergency Meeting to be held December 8, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom video call in the Municipal Building located at 28 North Raleigh Street, Angier, NC. The purpose of this meeting is to authorize the Town Attorney to draft an agreement with a possible Interim Town Manager and to give the authority to the Mayor to execute the contract. The Board will be going into Closed Session pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11 (a)(6); personnel matter.
ANGIER, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chapel Hill; driver cited, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was sent to UNC Hospital after being struck Friday by a vehicle. Shortly before 4 p.m., Chapel Hill police responded to the incident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Lefan Xuan,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Business continues to expand to meet customer needs

Claude O’Hagan and Mary Fogleman of Always-N-Bloom Flowers & Garden Center take pride in offering what local residents need so they don’t have to travel outside Warren County to pick up supplies for their home, lawn or garden. That business mission has allowed the business to expand while maintaining its not too small or too large fit for the community.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspect At Gunpoint

CLAYTON – A Johnston County family was awakened by the sounds of an intruder allegedly breaking down their door. The frightening scene took place just before 5:00am Sunday, Dec. 4 on Norwood Drive outside of Clayton. A 57 year-old man and his wife were awakened as the suspect broke...
CLAYTON, NC
Smithfield, NC
