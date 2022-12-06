Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Bourbon Lovers! There’s a Fundraising Raffle in Owensboro with Big Prizes
The Wendell Foster Center in Owensboro recently wrapped up their 2022 Half Marathon in downtown Owensboro. For the second consecutive year, it was COLD! This year, it even snowed on the runners tackling that 13.1 mile adventure around the city of Owensboro. Well, now the local charity is hosting a...
14news.com
Skate park to break ground in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is about to get underway on a new skatepark in Evansville. The groundbreaking for the Sunset Skate Park in downtown Evansville is set for Monday at 10 a.m. The park will be on the riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone, next to Mikey’s Kingdom.
14news.com
Garvin Park hosts Bright Lights 5K Run and Walk
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sixth annual Bright Lights 5K Run and Walk filled Garvin Park on Wednesday night. The three-mile run allowed community members to come out and enjoy Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights on their feet. The event was created to support Easterseals and raise money for their therapy services. This year’s goal is to raise $50,000.
14news.com
Evansville Boys and Girls Club hosts annual Christmas party
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday morning, volunteers from Husk Companies and Dunn Hospitality group will be spending time with the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville to celebrate Christmas. According to a press release, the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville will be hosting their annual Christmas party for...
14news.com
Thunderbolts bring back Teddy Bear Toss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts’ Teddy Bear Toss returns to the ice on Saturday. The event encourages fans to bring new or gently-used stuffed animals to the Ford Center. After the Thunderbolts score their first goal, fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice. Evansville Thunderbolts emcee Dan...
14news.com
Day School guard Tyler Myers breaks Evansville city scoring record
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Day School senior guard Tyler Myers celebrated a historic milestone on Friday night. Myers racked up 36 points in the Eagles’ 74-38 win against Tell City, surpassing Bosse graduate Mekhi Lairy to break the Evansville career scoring record. He now sits 21st on the all-time scoring list for high school boys basketball in Indiana with 2,244 points.
14news.com
USI Basketball set to host Indiana State, on Sunday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball hits the midway point of a three-game homestand Sunday at 3 p.m. when it welcomes Indiana State University to Screaming Eagles Arena. Tickets are available on-line at USIScreamingEagles.com or by visiting the Screaming Eagles Arena Ticket Office between 10...
14news.com
Reitz boys basketball optimistic in first season under Austin Brooks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz High School boys basketball program has a long history of success under veteran head coach Michael Adams. Adams retired after last season, finishing up his 32nd year with the program. [PREVIOUS: Longtime Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams retires after 29 years]. The Panthers...
vincennespbs.org
Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes
More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
14news.com
Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
14news.com
Evansville holding another ‘access to service fair’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. [City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents]...
14news.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA launch crowdfunding campaign for USI bike park and trails
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority launched a crowdfunding campaign to help develop trails and bike parks for Evansville residents and USI students. The announcement comes as University of Southern Indiana officials approved the project with Trail Heads...
14news.com
United Way of Southwestern Indiana announces grant recipients
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced its latest Pathway Grant recipients on Friday. Officials say it’s an investment of nearly $470,000 into programs that will improve school engagement for students. Recipients include the EVSC Foundation, where a program will help students who use English as...
14news.com
USI baseball unveils 2023 schedule
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball is set to throw out the first pitch of 2023 and the Division I era February 17 when it plays Western Illinois University at USA Stadium in Millington, Tennessee. The four-game neutral site series (February 17-19) is the start of a 56 game slate.
Enjoy a Fresh and Rustic Dining Experience at This Beautiful KY ‘Farm to Table’ Cafe [VIDEO, PICS]
The Tri-State Bucket List began in 2014 as a way of shining the spotlight on locally owned restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. It began that year at the Island Dairy Freeze--a location we revisited in the summer of 2020. While I've enjoyed showcasing local businesses, I've also reap...
Mike Goebel honored by Vanderburgh County Council
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In the Tri-State, Mater Dei head football coach Mike Goebel is a living legend. Now, he even has his own day. The Vanderburgh County Council proclaimed December 7 as “Mike Goebel Day.” In 29 years as the Wildcats’ head wrestling coach, Goebel won a record 12 state championships – including nine […]
14news.com
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
14news.com
Harrison basketball relying on improved post presence, experienced backcourt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harrison boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at Boonville. The Warriors have a good mix of veterans and first-year varsity players. They only have two seniors this year after graduating a couple of high-impact guys – Jahni Summers and Dashawn Willett.
