Kate Middleton and Prince William dubbed 'couple goals' as they share romantic Boston snaps on Instagram

By Caitlin Elliott
 4 days ago

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been dubbed 'couple goals' by royal fans after sharing some special photographs from their recent royal tour of Boston on Instagram.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wowed at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston on Friday December 2nd, with the Princess of Wales stepping out on the red carpet in a ravishing green gown by Solace London, which can be rented out from HURR for less than £100 .

Looking ultra smart in a tuxedo, Prince William beamed as he and Catherine walked the green carpet at the event, with the future Queen Consort glimmering in Princess Diana's emerald choker necklace, which was worn by William's late mother as a head band during her tour of Australia with King Charles in 1985.

Having met with stars such as David Beckham, Annie Lennox and Rami Malek at the prestigious environmental event, the couple shared plenty of shots from the star-studded evening on their official social media account.

In a caption shared alongside a carousel of black and white photos, the Wales' shared, "Behind the scenes at the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony 🌎🏆Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!"

The first shot shows the Prince and Princess gazing into each other's eyes with a smile, prompting a big response from royal fans.

"Couple goals 😍," one wrote, while another swooned, "The most stunning couple 🫶🏻 we are all with the both of you!"

"Such a beautiful couple 😍 love these pictures ❤️," another chipped in, while another added, "You can see how much they love each other when they look at each other."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another praised Catherine and William for their environmental endeavours, applauding them for their work with Earthshot.

"Elegance, dignity and duty, helping make the world a better place 🤍," one sweet commenter penned.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Boston trip also included meeting with hundreds of royal fans from the USA as well as President Joe Biden.

The pair even attended a Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat basketball game, where Kate stunned in a vintage Chanel blazer .

Woman and Home

Woman and Home

