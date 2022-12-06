ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WYFF4.com

Driver killed in Laurens County crash, troopers say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Laurens County. Troopers say the crash happened on Allen Bridge Road near Axel Drive around 2 Friday afternoon. They say a car was traveling north, went off right side of the road...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with gunshot injuries on Friday night. Deputies said the victim walked into Highway 123 near Greenville-Pickens Speedway and flagged down a passing driver stating that he’d...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate 14-year-old who ran away in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have located a 14-year-old who ran away. Deputies said Laila Catoe was last seen Thursday near Colburn Road at around 2:00 p.m wearing a black mid-drift shirt, black ripped jeans and white crocs. They added that she left the area on foot but was possibly picked up by someone in a blue Nissan Pathfinder SUV with mud tires.
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Deputies said Karma Ellenburg was last seen on Howard McGee Road in Anderson. If you or anyone you know has information on where Karma Ellenburg is, please call the ACSO...
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man pumping gas shot at by robbers in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place at a 7/11 early Friday morning. Deputies said three men went into the gas station on Highway 29 around 5 a.m., stole one vape pen and left. A man pumping gas saw what happened and noticed the men had a gun.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver dies after hitting another car head-on in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a truck was heading west on SC Highway 14 when they attempted to go around another car in a lawful passing zone and hit a driver heading east head-on.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

3 charged after reportedly stealing trucks, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said three men from Anderson County were recently charged for stealing two trucks from a business in November. On November 23, Deputies said they responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24 after someone reported that two...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

