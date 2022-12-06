Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Laurens County crash, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Laurens County. Troopers say the crash happened on Allen Bridge Road near Axel Drive around 2 Friday afternoon. They say a car was traveling north, went off right side of the road...
WYFF4.com
SC troopers investigating deadly head-on crash in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a head-on crash in Newberry County. Troopers say it happened Friday night just after 8:30 p. on SC-39 near Brannon Road. They say a pickup was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a...
WYFF4.com
Shooting investigation underway after man flags down person in middle of highway, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — A shooting investigation has started in Easley, according to deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a man walked into the roadway of Calhoun Memorial Highway and flagged down a person passing by stating that he was shot. Authorities arrived to the scene...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with gunshot injuries on Friday night. Deputies said the victim walked into Highway 123 near Greenville-Pickens Speedway and flagged down a passing driver stating that he’d...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate 14-year-old who ran away in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have located a 14-year-old who ran away. Deputies said Laila Catoe was last seen Thursday near Colburn Road at around 2:00 p.m wearing a black mid-drift shirt, black ripped jeans and white crocs. They added that she left the area on foot but was possibly picked up by someone in a blue Nissan Pathfinder SUV with mud tires.
WYFF4.com
Member of Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office charged with felony hit-and-run
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with felony hit-and-run, according to Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Director Aaron Sarver. Sarver said Will Martin was taken into custody Friday night by the State Highway Patrol on a felony hit-and-run...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Deputies said Karma Ellenburg was last seen on Howard McGee Road in Anderson. If you or anyone you know has information on where Karma Ellenburg is, please call the ACSO...
WYFF4.com
High school senior killed, student and recent graduate injured in head-on crash in North Carolina, authorities say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A high school senior was killed and another student and a recent graduate were injured in a head-on crash in Henderson County, North Carolina. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened Thursday on Terry's Gap Road in Fletcher. They said a Dodge Dakota...
Man shot at after trying to stop shoplifters in Anderson Co.
Deputies said a man was shot at while pumping gas Friday morning in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man pumping gas shot at by robbers in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place at a 7/11 early Friday morning. Deputies said three men went into the gas station on Highway 29 around 5 a.m., stole one vape pen and left. A man pumping gas saw what happened and noticed the men had a gun.
WBTV
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
Box truck overturns on I-85N in Spartanburg Co.
A box truck overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County sheriff's deputy dies after 'tragic accident'
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate sheriff's office is mourning the loss of a deputy with more than 30 years of law enforcement service. Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges, 60, died Thursday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page. Specific details about his death were not...
Deputies locate missing teen in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Laila Caroline Catoe was safely located.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver dies after hitting another car head-on in Laurens
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a truck was heading west on SC Highway 14 when they attempted to go around another car in a lawful passing zone and hit a driver heading east head-on.
FOX Carolina
3 charged after reportedly stealing trucks, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said three men from Anderson County were recently charged for stealing two trucks from a business in November. On November 23, Deputies said they responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24 after someone reported that two...
Driver dies in head-on crash in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a box truck died Tuesday morning in a crash in York County, troopers said. The box truck and a 2009 Ford F-250 hit head-on on Gold Hill Road near Eppington South about two miles east of Tega Cay. The driver of the...
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee COunty
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a woman’s body discovered in an open field by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. The body was identified as a missing Blacksburg woman.
WYFF4.com
'It's a dangerous situation': Neighbors raise concerns over objects hitting cars
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Neighbors in a South Carolina community are raising concerns about objects hitting their cars. It's happening in Greenville County. "As we pass by Viewmont Drive, shortly after, I thought we've been shot," Jeff Plumblee said. It then turned into panic for these Greenville drivers coming home...
