Read full article on original website
Related
Twin Cities organizations hope to reduce drowning disparities
In Minnesota, more Black people are dying from unintentional drowning compared to their white counterparts. A 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control found that nationally, between 1999 and 2019, Black people ages 29 or younger died from unintentional drowning at 1.5 times the rate for white people in that age category.
Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature
For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
Should Minnesota pay off Vikings stadium 20 years early?
Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund has swelled so much that the state could pay off the bonds for the six-year-old building in the spring — 20 years ahead of schedule. The reserve fund will hit $368 million by the end of June, according to this week’s projections from Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB). … ‘There’s no question there’s a benefit to refinancing or paying off those bonds, and if we’re not going to do it with a surplus of this size, we’re never going to do it,’ incoming DFL Assistant Senate Majority Leader Nick Frentz of North Mankato said Wednesday.”
Blackwell confirmed by Senate, heads to bench on federal court in Minneapolis
WASHINGTON – The Senate late Wednesday voted to confirm Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who was tapped to prosecute the Derek Chauvin case, as Minnesota’s newest federal judge. Blackwell, 60, decided to quit a 35-year career as a successful corporate lawyer to serve a lifetime appointment on the U.S....
How can Minnesota have a record-breaking surplus in a challenging economy?
Most of the attention is paid to the sexier half of the Minnesota economic and revenue forecast: how much money the 2023 Legislature will have to allocate in spending increases or tax cuts. Not to put off the answer for too long, it’ll be a lot. For a state that...
Democracy depends on a free press
At MinnPost, we believe that democracy depends on a free press. Not only constitutional protections for journalists, but also making our thoughtful, insightful reporting available to all readers for free. On top of that, we partner with community newspapers across Minnesota and allow them to republish our statewide coverage –...
Nurses reach tentative contracts with 15 Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals
Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting negotiators in marathon overnight sessions Monday and Tuesday closed a huge gap in wage demands, agreeing to 18% raises over three years for nurses in the Twin Cities at Allina Health, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial. Raises of 17% over three years were announced for nurses at Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in the Duluth area along with other bonuses.
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
Possible Senate deal to help immigrant ‘Dreamers’ concerns Minnesota immigrant advocates
WASHINGTON — Juventino Meza Rodriguez is one of the lucky ones, at least so far. He was one of the first undocumented youth in Minnesota to benefit from a program implemented by President Barack Obama’s administration that allowed immigrant children who were brought to the United States by their undocumented parents to avoid deportation and legally work in the United States.
Walz, DFL leaders, cast doubt on full repeal of state Social Security tax
Gov. Tim Walz and top DFL leaders this week criticized the idea of eliminating a state tax on Social Security benefits despite the fact that many Democrats campaigned on it in critical swing districts that gave the party full control of state government. Walz said he would push to reduce...
Minnesota Opera management owes musicians artistic and financial transparency
“The first rule in opera is the first rule in life: see to everything yourself.” — Nellie Melba. The Musicians of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra want to see it for ourselves but unfortunately, Minnesota Opera President and General Director Ryan Taylor won’t let us see for ourselves. He insists on confidentiality agreements to see basic financial information.
For the Boundary Waters protection movement, the time is now
The only thing more valuable than the cathartic camping experience the Boundary Waters Wilderness offers is the copper that rests beneath the million acres of pristine lakes and forests. Well, I should clarify: it depends on whether you consider permanent wilderness preservation or a temporary mining operation more valuable. The...
New House Republican leader Lisa Demuth plans to lead minority with ‘calm and conversational’ style
State Rep. Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring was recently elected House Republican Minority Leader, a prominent job for a legislator whose career in politics began almost on a whim. In 2007, only one person filed to run for three open positions on the ROCORI school board in central Minnesota. After Demuth (pronounced DAY-myth) failed to convince her husband to mount a write-in campaign by clipping a newspaper article and leaving it on his dinner plate, she launched one herself.
‘Build that bridge’: Culturally aware approach key to addressing Karen youth addiction crisis
This story is Part 2 of a two-part series on opioid addiction in Minnesota’s Karen community. Part 1, about families struggling to get help for their children, can be found here. When Kaziah Josiah began her role as one of four St. Paul Police Department community engagement specialists, she...
Nurses set to strike December 11
Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting that the Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday morning that walkouts will start Dec. 11 and last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals. Nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two Harbors opted for an open-ended strike. Matt Sepic at MPR...
Metro Transit office explores possibilities of land value tax districts
In these districts, the land value portion of properties would be taxed at a higher rate than the building portion, with the district collecting the same amount of revenue as could be raised with a conventional property tax. Supporting economic development. Advancing equity. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Maximizing community investments....
Minnesota pharmacy board says it’s ill-equipped to regulate hemp-derived THC edibles
The state agency that is the closest thing to a regulator of newly legal hemp-based edibles wants out of the business. The state Board of Pharmacy, a small agency not often in the news, repeated Monday that it lacks the people, the budget and the expertise to regulate the manufacturing and sale of hemp edibles – gummies, vapes and seltzers included. Without licensing or taxation, the small board with just five inspectors doesn’t even know the size or scope of the business it is charged with overseeing.
Twin Cities artists flocked to Miami to show at Art Basel, NADA and more
A contingent from Minnesota’s art scene headed down to South Florida last week to take part in the explosion of art that is Miami Art Week. With more than 20 international art fairs and public art installations popping up all over Miami and Miami Beach, plus thousands of visitors, including art collectors, curators, artists and gallerists from all over the world, the festivities were an enticing draw for folks here in the Twin Cities. And that’s not to mention the 70 degree weather and an ocean where it’s warm enough to swim.
We call today #GivingNewsDay
With a donation to MinnPost today, you’ll help us:. – Hold our elected officials accountable. – Analyze the new balance of power at the statehouse. – Explore how policy decisions affect everyday Minnesotans. – Explain our state’s complex challenges and opportunities. Independent journalism upholds democracy, and we can’t...
Longtime Minnesotan, transatlantic relations scholar honored by his native Sri Lanka
Patrick Mendis, an award-winning University of Minnesota alumnus, has recently been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sri Lanka Foundation in Los Angeles, California. The Foundation recognizes the outstanding achievements and valuable contributions made by Sri Lankans living in the United States and around the world. Mendis, a...
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0