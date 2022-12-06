Read full article on original website
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
Bay Net
Officers Identify And Arrest Burglary Suspect In Bryans Road
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On December 6 at 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Edgewood Road in Bryans Road for the report of a burglary in progress. The victim advised that she observed a man on her home surveillance system tampering with one of the cameras which was pointed toward her shed in the backyard.
Knife-Wielding Hit-Run Elderly Pick-Up Truck Driver At Large In Maryland
A man accused of side-swiping a car before threatening a victim at knife-point is on the loose, authorities say.The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road in Edgewater, according to Anne Arundel County police.Investigation revealed t…
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested For CDS Distribution After Police Execute Search Warrant
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 9, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division/Vice Narcotics Unit, along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team, the Criminal Intelligence Unit, the K-9 Unit, and the Patrol Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 20700 block of Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.
Bay Net
Deputy Injured In Scuffle After Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Strikes Tree In Lexington Park
SMCSO UPDATE – Today, at approximately 8:15 a.m. a stolen vehicle was observed operating in the area of Three Notch Road and Pegg Road. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a brief car chase ensued. The operator of the stolen vehicle subsequently fled on foot and was apprehended...
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Suspect After Burglary At A Waldorf Business
WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short...
Bay Net
Four Injured, Two Flown Out After Serious Three Vehicle Collision On Budds Creek
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 9, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Budds Creek Road in the area of Mechanicsville Road. Crews arrived and found a tow truck overturned and two other vehicles involved with three...
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 11/29/2022, TFC J. Powis responded to the area of Valley Estates Drive, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a stolen vehicle. TFC Powis located an individual in the vehicle who then fled on foot. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as David Todd Dennison, 46 of Lusby, MD was apprehended shortly after. Dennison was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle, Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000.
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Callie Anne Whitney, Age 24; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Callie Anne Whitney, a white female, age 24, 5′ 6″ tall, 120 pounds. Last seen in the Lexington Park area on December 8, 2022. If seen, call the St. Mary’s...
Bay Net
Two Patients Flown Out Following Multi-Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a multi-vehicle crash that has sent multiple people to the hospital. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on December 8, first responders were called to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road for a reported crash involving four vehicles and possible entrapment.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Strong Armed Robbery Inside CVS; Video of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a strong-armed robbery of a person that occurred inside the CVS Pharmacy in the 800 block of Wayne Ave. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Detectives have released video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
Bay Net
Stolen Vehicle Chase Through Calvert County Leads To Two Arrests
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On December 4, 2022, Deputy Contic initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with lights and sirens activated for an equipment violation at 3150 N. Solomons Island Road (Tractor Supply) in Huntingtown. The vehicle came to a complete stop on the shoulder of the roadway and...
Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say
One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Bay Net
Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested With Cocaine, Fentanyl, Illegal Handgun
WALDORF, Md. – On December 6 at approximately 3:34 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf for the report of an individual who was under a camper attempting to steal the catalytic converter. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. Patrol officers located the...
foxbaltimore.com
Real estate investor shot, killed outside investment property, police investigating
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a real estate investor was gunned down outside of one of his properties in north Baltimore. BPD said Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot in an alley in between Oswego Avenue and Loyola Southway in the Greenspring community Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Burglary To Motor Vehicle Suspect In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary to motor vehicle investigation. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 3:06 am, the suspect entered a vehicle on Hidden Pond Court in Mechanicsville in an attempt to steal the vehicle.
foxbaltimore.com
33-year-old man arrested in connection to a Glen Burnie shooting, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Glen Burnie on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said multiple shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Martha Road. A caller...
I-95 N shut down for five hours in Harford County following two deadly crashes
BALTIMORE -- Two deadly crashes closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed a multiple-car crash was deadly. The crash involved five vehicles, including three tractor-trailers.Troopers said a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-95 when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers. Another tractor-trailer then struck the car.The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 27-year-old Caprice Davis, from New Jersey, died at the scene.A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. and involved two vehicles, including a dump truck.Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Forrester crashed into the back of a dump truck.The female in the car, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The crashes closed I-95 North for about five hours.
