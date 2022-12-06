ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Officers Identify And Arrest Burglary Suspect In Bryans Road

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On December 6 at 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Edgewood Road in Bryans Road for the report of a burglary in progress. The victim advised that she observed a man on her home surveillance system tampering with one of the cameras which was pointed toward her shed in the backyard.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested For CDS Distribution After Police Execute Search Warrant

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 9, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division/Vice Narcotics Unit, along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team, the Criminal Intelligence Unit, the K-9 Unit, and the Patrol Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 20700 block of Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Officers Apprehend Suspect After Burglary At A Waldorf Business

WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short...
WALDORF, MD
maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 11/29/2022, TFC J. Powis responded to the area of Valley Estates Drive, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a stolen vehicle. TFC Powis located an individual in the vehicle who then fled on foot. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as David Todd Dennison, 46 of Lusby, MD was apprehended shortly after. Dennison was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle, Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Two Patients Flown Out Following Multi-Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a multi-vehicle crash that has sent multiple people to the hospital. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on December 8, first responders were called to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road for a reported crash involving four vehicles and possible entrapment.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Strong Armed Robbery Inside CVS; Video of Suspects Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a strong-armed robbery of a person that occurred inside the CVS Pharmacy in the 800 block of Wayne Ave. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Detectives have released video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say

One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

I-95 N shut down for five hours in Harford County following two deadly crashes

BALTIMORE -- Two deadly crashes closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed a multiple-car crash was deadly. The crash involved five vehicles, including three tractor-trailers.Troopers said a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-95 when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers. Another tractor-trailer then struck the car.The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 27-year-old Caprice Davis, from New Jersey, died at the scene.A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. and involved two vehicles, including a dump truck.Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Forrester crashed into the back of a dump truck.The female in the car, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The crashes closed I-95 North for about five hours. 
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy