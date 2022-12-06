BALTIMORE -- Two deadly crashes closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed a multiple-car crash was deadly. The crash involved five vehicles, including three tractor-trailers.Troopers said a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-95 when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers. Another tractor-trailer then struck the car.The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 27-year-old Caprice Davis, from New Jersey, died at the scene.A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. and involved two vehicles, including a dump truck.Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Forrester crashed into the back of a dump truck.The female in the car, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The crashes closed I-95 North for about five hours.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO