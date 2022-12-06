Read full article on original website
Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world. Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in the another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East. While a tearful Ronaldo headed right down the tunnel — and maybe into international retirement — after the final whistle, Morocco’s players tossed their coach in the air and waved their country’s flag as they linked arms in front of celebrating fans. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming,” Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said. “Morocco is ready to face anyone in the world. We have changed the mentality of the generation coming after us. They’ll know Moroccan players can create miracles.”
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Ecstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team’s historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup. Morocco beat the Portuguese 1-0 in Qatar, knocking Cristiano Ronaldo out of the tournament and making the Atlas Lions the first African and first Arab team to reach the World Cup semifinals. The capital, Rabat, was bursting with joy while Morocco fans also celebrated in the streets of Doha and in cities across Europe, where many Moroccans live. Other fans from the Middle East and Africa who have adopted the Atlas Lions as their team were also jubilant. “We were so stressed as if we were on the pitch with the players, but now we want the trophy,” said Mohamed Amine, who was celebrating in Rabat. “The players, this team lifted Morocco’s reputation high among the nations of the world.”
England vs France odds and predictions: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
Peru president's power grab recalls country's dark past
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's ousted President Pedro Castillo rose to power 17 months ago as a populist outsider. But he squandered what little popularity he had when he stunned the nation by dissolving Congress in an act of political suicide that recalled some of the darkest days of the nation's anti-democratic past.
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight months amid tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. But it carried what U.S. officials described as a...
UN rights chief: Iran seeks 'chilling effect' with execution
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights official on Friday said Iran's first execution of a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests is “very troubling" and an attempt by Tehran to stifle further anti-government demonstrations. The Iranian government's...
Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as the Saudi team's training base during the World Cup. Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the World Cup,...
Kosovo Serbs block road to major border crossings in volatile north
Hundreds of ethnic Serbs erected barricades on a road in northern Kosovo on Saturday, blocking the traffic over the two major border crossings towards Serbia, police said. Trucks, ambulance cars and agricultural machines were used as roadblocks, fuelling recent tensions which included explosions, shootings and an armed attack on a police patrol which saw one ethnic Albanian police officer wounded.
Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brittney Griner returned to the United States Friday and was reunited with her wife nearly 10 months after her detention in Russia made the basketball star the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner's status as an openly gay Black...
Opinion: Pillows, ice and coffee
Americans are not big travelers, particularly when it comes to international travel. We have the largest economy in the world, but our vacation benefits are some of the poorest among wealthy nations. Currently less than half of all Americans own a passport, and that number was significantly lower until they were required for travel to Canada and Mexico approximately 15 years ago.
