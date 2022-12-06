Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease

mega

Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease , but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis .

While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus , the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels.

"I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk."

"I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress, 39. "Just curled up there by your side . It was a beautiful thing to watch."

"She's the best," he replied of his former costar and mother of his two kids.

The No Strings Attached alum opened up about how he felt during this tough time period .

"There's a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly," he said. "And then suddenly you can't see, like you have this occlusion and you can't see. And then, you're like, 'Why are you not f**king talking louder, because I can't hear you?' You want to reclaim the health that you once had."

In November, the That '70s Show alum completed his goal of running a marathon, as he was inspired after recovering from the illness.

"Part of it is this mental thing I have around achieving a full comeback from waking up at the hospital," he noted. "I was unable to walk and I was like, wait a second, if I can go from not being able to walk to running a marathon in a three-year span, then I can let that be a part of the past and be like, 'I'm back. I'm good.'"

As OK! previously reported, Kutcher made sure to let everyone know he's doing OK.

"Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after . I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn," he wrote on Twitter on August 8.