Flushing bicyclist, 61, killed in multi-vehicle crash
FLUSHING, MI — Flushing police are investigating a crash that left a 61-year-old man dead. Officers with the Flushing Police Department were called to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles and a bicyclist around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Police said the crash occurred in the 1500...
Fenton man dies in crash
Fenton man dead following a one-car crash
Westland police searching for missing 73-year-old man
Westland police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 73-year-old man who is reportedly in need of medication.
12-year-old Flint Township boy missing
15-year-old seriously hurt in Westland crash that closed Newburgh Road
WESTLAND, Mich. – Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Newburgh Road in Westland on Thursday morning due to a car crash that occurred in the area. At around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 8, a car crash occurred in the area of Newburgh Road and Marquette Avenue, which is between Ford Road and Cherry Hill. A 15-year-old was seriously hurt in the crash, police said.
Burton woman reported missing
Thursday accident claims one life
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision Thursday morning, Dec. 8 for a two vehicle accident. The crash happened approximately six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35. An eastbound vehicle driven by Caleb Jeppesen, 38, of Wayne collided with a westbound semi-truck driven by Dakota...
Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk
PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff's office: Pontiac teen returns home after learning her family reported her missing
Redford man arrested, charged for shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after dispute with employee
Livonia Police on Friday announced that 44-year-old Keon Jackson of Redford Township was taken into custody on a felony warrant for Discharge of a Firearm into a Building and Felony Firearm, in connection with the incident one week ago.
WB I-696 in Farmington Hills shut down after rollover crash kills 40-year-old man
Construction worker killed after vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A construction worker was killed in an accident on a Bloomfield Township job site Wednesday. Though the circumstances of the accident are still under investigation, it appears a large vehicle fell on the 22-year-old worker. Crews were working on a new house on Wing Lake Road near 14 Mile Road.
MSP troopers arrest woman as she crosses Mackinac Bridge after allegedly threatening husband with gun
A woman from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening her husband with a gun over the weekend. She was arrested just after crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
Police: Man intentionally ran down girlfriend, teen before crashing into building
Michigan man, 40, dies in fiery rollover crash on I-696
Arrest made after drivers shut down busy Detroit intersection with donuts, ring of fire
Detroit police said they have arrested one person involved in a dangerous driving incident captured on video. Numerous cars did donuts at 7 Mile and Greenfield, blocking the busy intersection.
Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to break-ins
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man caught on a Ring doorbell camera who may be connected to eight home break-ins since Thanksgiving. Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to string of break-ins A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Millville and Angle roads...
Police need help in solving arson, car theft cases
From bridge arsony to a car theft, multiple law enforcment agencies need your help this week.
