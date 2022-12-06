PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

