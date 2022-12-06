ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branch, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Fenton man dies in crash

DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Fenton man died after a single vehicle crash in Livingston County Friday morning. It happened on Hogan Road near Major Road in Deerfield Township at about 1:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said. The driver, a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the...
FENTON, MI
WNEM

12-year-old Flint Township boy missing

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department has announced a 12-year-old Flint Township boy has been returned home “safe and sound.”. Police previously reported Ryan Fults left his home in the area of Linden and Maple Road on Dec. 8 at about 8 p.m.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old seriously hurt in Westland crash that closed Newburgh Road

WESTLAND, Mich. – Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Newburgh Road in Westland on Thursday morning due to a car crash that occurred in the area. At around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 8, a car crash occurred in the area of Newburgh Road and Marquette Avenue, which is between Ford Road and Cherry Hill. A 15-year-old was seriously hurt in the crash, police said.
WESTLAND, MI
WNEM

Burton woman reported missing

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – A 59-year-old woman has been reporting missing from Burton. Angela Flood, 59, has been missing since Dec. 4 from the 4000 block of Fenton Road, according to the Burton Police Department. Flood has a known mental health history, police said. The police apologize for the...
BURTON, MI
thewayneherald.com

Thursday accident claims one life

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision Thursday morning, Dec. 8 for a two vehicle accident. The crash happened approximately six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35. An eastbound vehicle driven by Caleb Jeppesen, 38, of Wayne collided with a westbound semi-truck driven by Dakota...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk

PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy